Clean Eating Vegan Recipes (2024)

What better way to kick off the New Year than with a vegan cleanse! Cleanse the body and mind and follow along on my 30-day whole foods, plant based diet. 50+ recipes for a month of vegan and gluten-free clean eating.

I used to think New Year's resolutions were a kind of silly. They never turned out too well for me. Within a few days of the new year, my goals were long forgotten and only the faint guilt of broken resolutions lingered. So for years, I ignored the ritual altogether.

More recently, however, I've started to see the whole new year's resolutions thing in a new light. I look forward to the fresh start that is symbolized through the changing of calendar years. It’s a renewed chance to evaluate where I am and where I want to go, a chance to shed the unhealthy habits that have dragged me down and reach for the things that give me life. Now what once was an arbitrary calendar change from December 31 to January 1 has become the perfect time to hit the "refresh" button of life.

And so with a fresh view and an optimistic outlook, I’m kicking off this year with my annual 30-day vegan cleanse as both a physical and mental way to clean up and start fresh.

What is the 30 Day Cleanse?

The 30 Day Cleanse is a chance to clean out my system with a few clean eating guidelines. It means sticking to a whole food, plant based diet that is free of sugars, alcohol, and processed foods. In other words,

I don't eat/drink:

coffee

alcohol

processed foods

processed sugar

high-carb/starchy foods

gluten

soy I do eat/drink: lots of water

fruits & veggies

lentils and beans

nuts and seeds

whole grains

superfoods

Not only do I kick off every new year with a 30-Day Cleanse as a way to get back health after the holiday season, but I also ask YOU to join along. And this year I have TWO things to make healthy eating SO MUCH EASIER.

1. Clean Eating Vegan eBook

The 30 Day Cleanse eBook is filled with 30 of my favorite cleanse-approved recipes with everything from breakfast to dessert. It's got wholesome, plant based, gluten free recipes that you and the whole family will love!

2. Clean Eating Vegan Groceries

Clean Eating Vegan Recipes

And that's not all! This website has tons of cleanse approved recipes. Here are some fan favorites to get you started.

Vegan Breakfast Recipes

Breakfast is, without a doubt, the most important meal of the day. Getting food in your system within the first 30 minutes of waking up has a huge impact on your overall health and energy throughout the day.

Here are some of my favorite healthy breakfast recipes.

Blueberry Coconut Overnight Oats

Protein-Packed Chia Pudding

Matcha Chia Pudding

Gluten-Free Breakfast Cookies

Healthy Chocolate Peanut Butter Steel Cut Oats

Vegan Smoothie Recipes

Smoothies and shakes can often be a good mid-morning or mid-day snack between meals. They are rich in nutrients, vegetables, and calories to help keep you energized during the slow parts of the day.

Here are some of my favorite smoothie and smoothie bowl recipes.

Mixed Berry Acai Bowl

Blueberry Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Tropical Smoothie Bowl

Tropical Green Smoothie

Chocolate Hazelnut Smoothie Bowl

Raw Banana Cacao Smoothie

Vegan Salad Recipes

Having a refrigerator full of fresh produce is key to the success of your midday cleanse meals. I love to make big hearty salads with greens, roasted chickpeas, vegetables, seeds, and tahini garlic dressing.

Here are some of my favorite healthy salad recipes.

Wild Rice Mason Jar Salads

Pineapple Cashew Salad with Sesame Peanut Sauce

Ultimate Detox Salad

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes

Vegan Quinoa Salad with Asparagus and Peas

Vegan Taco Salad with Lentil Walnut Meat

Southwest Quinoa Salad

Lemon Tahini Kale Salad with Cheesy Chickpeas

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Thai Quinoa Salad with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Vegan Soup Recipes

When I'm cleansing, I love to make big batches of healthy soup for quick grab-n-go lunches throughout the week. Soups are easy to make, healthy, wholesome, and perfect when you don't have much time to prep lunch.

Here are some of my favorite vegan and gluten-free soup recipes.

Creamy Carrot Fennel Soup

Classic Miso Soup

Red Lentil Curry

Vegetable Detox Soup

Soy-Free Creamy Tomato Soup

Chipotle Butternut Squash Chili

10-Minute Vegan Gazpacho

Vegan Snack Recipes

When you're on a 30 day cleanse, healthy snacks are incredibly important to have on hand. I'll make a batch of guacamole or a cheddar cheese ball and eat it with fruits and veggies when I start to get hungry.

Here are some of my favorite vegan snack recipes.

Spring Rolls with Sweet Potato Noodles

Restaurant-Style Guacamole

Smoky Jalapeno Cheddar Cashew Cheese

4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Cauliflower Queso

Vegan Dinner Recipes

There are so many dinner options, I could write a whole post for just dinner. From Buddha bowls to skillet enchiladas to portobello steaks, there is an endless option for dinner. You could be enjoying a different meal every night of the week.

Here are some of my favorite cleanse-approved dinner recipes.

Mexican Style Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Skillet Enchiladas

Eggplant and Chickpea Curry

Mushroom Bolognese with Zucchini Noodles

4-Ingredient Portobello Steaks

Zucchini Noodle Lasagna

Roasted Cauliflower Quinoa Bowls

Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Steaks

Broccoli Pepper Stir Fry

30 Minute Black Beans and Rice

Vegan Dessert Recipes

You can even have dessert when your cleansing! That means vegan, (obviously) gluten, soy, and refined sugar-free desserts that you can enjoy on your 30-day cleanse! From ice cream to cake, there is a recipe for everyone!

Here are some of my favorite healthy vegan dessert recipes.

Raw Chocolate Chia Pudding

Raw Hazelnut Cheesecake Bars

Raw Carrot Cake

Raw Chunky Monkey Ice Cream

Healthy Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

Raw Pecan Butter Cups

If you're joining me on the 30 days cleanse, share your snacks and meals on Instagram. Tag #30daycleanse and #mydarlingvegan so that I can share your photos with the My Darling Vegan community.