Clementine Ice Cream Recipe - A Hit With My Kids! (2024)

My kids think I’m the best mom in the world. Not just because of this clementine ice cream — though that helps. 🙂 My husband, on the other hand, is not a fan. Don’t let that scare you, unless you — like he — do not favor fruity desserts. He much prefers something chocolate-y instead. To each his own. More for the rest of us!

This ice cream is best served right away or after chilling for up to an hour. Otherwise, it is too icy from the water content in the juice and chunks of clementines. I don’t suggest using Rapadura or Sucanat, as their strong flavor can overpower the citrus. Maple syrup is just right. Feel free to substitute mandarins or oranges for the clementines.

2 cups cream raw Jersey is best, of course 😉

2 cups fresh clementine juice strained, about 12 to 15 clementines*

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 organic or pastured egg yolks

2 clementines peeled and cut into very small pieces Instructions Combine all ingredients except the clementine pieces in a blender. Blend until mixed. Don't over blend, so you don't whip the cream. Chill this mixture until quite cold. Freeze in ice cream maker, according to manufacturer's instructions. When the mixture is still soft, add the pieces of clementine (about the last 10 minutes of churning). Serve immediately, or freeze for up to an hour to harden. Enjoy! Recipe Notes *Feel free to substitute mandarins or oranges for the clementines.

How was your Christmas? Are you going to try this dessert? It would make a lovely New Year’s Eve treat!

