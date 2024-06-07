Clementine Ice Cream Recipe - A Hit With My Kids! (2024)

You are here:Home » Food Preparation » Recipes » » Clementine Ice Cream
My kids think I’m the best mom in the world. Not just because of this clementine ice cream — though that helps. 🙂 My husband, on the other hand, is not a fan. Don’t let that scare you, unless you — like he — do not favor fruity desserts. He much prefers something chocolate-y instead. To each his own. More for the rest of us!
This ice cream is best served right away or after chilling for up to an hour. Otherwise, it is too icy from the water content in the juice and chunks of clementines. I don’t suggest using Rapadura or Sucanat, as their strong flavor can overpower the citrus. Maple syrup is just right. Feel free to substitute mandarins or oranges for the clementines.
Clementine Ice Cream
CourseDessert
Servings 2 Quarts
Author Wardee Harmon
Ingredients
- 2cupscream raw Jersey is best, of course 😉
- 2cupsfresh clementine juice strained, about 12 to 15 clementines*
- 1/4cupmaple syrup
- 3organic or pastured egg yolks
- 2clementinespeeled and cut into very small pieces
Instructions
Combine all ingredients except the clementine pieces in a blender.
Blend until mixed.
Don't over blend, so you don't whip the cream.
Chill this mixture until quite cold.
Freeze in ice cream maker, according to manufacturer's instructions.
When the mixture is still soft, add the pieces of clementine (about the last 10 minutes of churning).
Serve immediately, or freeze for up to an hour to harden.
Enjoy!
Recipe Notes
*Feel free to substitute mandarins or oranges for the clementines.
It looks very delicious, and it would make a great dessert for this weekend.
Mona says
Sounds very tasty! I will have to try this. Thanks!
Lisa says
This is so perfect! I was given a box of clementines and my kids won’t eat them. They may however eat them if ice cream is involved! Thanks so much for sharing. 🙂
Sense of Home says
I love fruity desserts and this ice cream sounds very refreshing.
-Brenda
Katie Riddle says
This looks absolutely delicious! Also, I am so happy to continue reading about your Jersey. I’m in the middle of reading “The Sheer Ecstasy of Being a Lunatic Farmer” and I cannot WAIT to get some animals on our newly-perchased pastures! 🙂
Carolyn says
I made this last night for New Years. It was AWESOME (I know it is a much overused word, but not in this case). My family flipped over it and it has become a new family favorite. They are already asking for this on thier birthdays. The only thing I added was 1 TBSP of arrowroot.
If you all haven’t made this you are depriving our families. This is truly one of the GREAT ice creams.
Carolyn says
I have made this several times. YUMMO!!! This last week I made it with Meyer Lemons from my tree. I had to add a little more maple syrup, but OH MY GOODNESS it was good. More of an adult flavor than the Clementine version.
