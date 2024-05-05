Clinkers Slice | Easy 10 Minute No-Bake Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lucy · This post may contain affiliate links · 71 Comments
No-bake and so simple... this Clinkers Slice recipe really is the best thing ever! A super easy 10minute recipe that everyone will love!
If you've never made Clinkers Slice before, you have come to the right place!!! This is the ultimate Clinkers Slice recipe. Hands-down the best, easiest, most delicious thing you'll ever taste. And if you have made it before, I totally know why you're back... it was that good, right!!??
The most popular Clinkers slice
Out of all the slices on Bake Play Smile, this is by far the one I get the most comments about. Everybody LOVES how simple it is to make, how pretty it is to look at, and of course, how crazy-delicious it is. So trust me when I say that this is an absolute must-make. I've also included conventional and Thermomix printable recipe cards so you can easily make it in a food processor and microwave or in the Thermomix!
Clinkers Slice Ingredients
To make this no-bake slice, you'll need:
- Clinkers (see notes below)
- plain sweet biscuits (like Arnotts Marie biscuits)
- butter
- sweetened condensed milk
- milk chocolate
Yep, just 5 INGREDIENTS!!! How good is that!
How to make Clinkers Slice
- Grease a standard 18X28cm rectangular slice tin with baking paper.
- Melt the butter and the condensed milk until smooth.
- Crush the Clinkers and biscuits and stir through the melted liquid.
- Press the mixture into the base of the prepared tin.
- Pour over melted chocolate and place into the fridge to set.
What are Clinkers? And where can I buy them?
Clinkers are an iconic Australian candy that is covered in chocolate. They can be bought in any major supermarket in Australia.
If you're overseas, you will be able to buy them through international grocers.
How to cut slices without the chocolate breaking - my top tips!
When it comes to cutting slices into neat little pieces, I am obsessive. It's actually a little bit weird. BUT! If you're anything like me, and love the look of perfectly cut slices and bars, then here's my top tips:
- Use a hot, dry knife to glide easily through the chocolate layer. Run your blade under boiling hot water and dry it completely before slicing. Continue to heat and dry your knife as you go.
- Add a tablespoon or two of coconut oil or vegetable oil to the chocolate when melting. This helps to stop the chocolate from cracking.
- Allow the slice to come to room temperature (or at least take it out of the fridge for 30 minutes) before slicing.
Now that is what a call a super delicious slice! This is absolutely perfect for a lunchbox treat, cake stalls, fetes, birthday parties... seriously anything!
Enjoy! xx
Clinkers Slice
No-bake and so simple... this Clinkers Slice recipe really is the best thing ever! A super easy 10minute recipe that everyone will love!
Ingredients
- 250 g packet Clinkers
- 250 g plain sweet biscuits Marie, Malt O Milk etc
- 125 g butter
- 300 g sweetened condensed milk see notes
- 250 g milk chocolate
Instructions
Conventional Method
Grease and line an 18X28cm rectangular slice tin with baking paper and set aside.
Melt the butter and condensed milk in a microwave-safe bowl on 50% power, 3-4 minutes or until melted.
Crush the Clinkers and biscuits in a food processor (or with a rolling pin) and stir through the melted butter and condensed milk mixture.
Place into the slice tray and press the mixture down very firmly (don't worry if it feels a bit wet). Place into the fridge.
Melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl on 50% power, 3-4 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until just melted. Pour over the slice.
Place back into the fridge for at least two hours (preferably overnight).
Take the slice out of the fridge and leave for 20 minutes before slicing.
Thermomix Method
Grease and line an 18 X 28cm rectangular slice tin with baking paper and set aside.
Place the Clinkers and biscuits into the Thermomix bowl and mix on Speed 4, 3-4 seconds or until small chunks remain. Set aside in a separate bowl.
Add the butter and condensed milk to the Thermomix bowl.Melt for 4 minutes, 50 degrees, Speed 2, or until melted.
Return the Clinkers and biscuit chunks to the Thermomix bowl.Mix on 30 seconds, Reverse, Speed 2, (or until combined).
Place into the slice tray and press the mixture down very firmly. Place into the fridge.
In a clean and dry Thermomix bowl, grate the chocolate on Speed 5, 10 seconds. Melt on 50 degrees, Speed 2, 3-4 minutes, or until melted.Pour melted chocolate over the slice.
Place in the fridge for at least two hours (preferably overnight).
Take the slice out of the fridge and leave for 20 minutes before slicing.
Notes
If your slice mixture seems to dry, add a little more sweetened condensed milk.
This slice will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or can be frozen for up to 1 month.
Nutrition
Calories: 344kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 21mg | Sodium: 177mg | Potassium: 60mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 30g | Vitamin A: 295IU | Vitamin C: 0.5mg | Calcium: 112mg | Iron: 1mg
