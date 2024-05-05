Clinkers Slice | Easy 10 Minute No-Bake Recipe (2024)

Published: Feb 22, 2019 · Modified: Mar 10, 2020 by Lucy · This post may contain affiliate links · 71 Comments

No-bake and so simple... this Clinkers Slice recipe really is the best thing ever! A super easy 10minute recipe that everyone will love!

If you've never made Clinkers Slice before, you have come to the right place!!! This is the ultimate Clinkers Slice recipe. Hands-down the best, easiest, most delicious thing you'll ever taste. And if you have made it before, I totally know why you're back... it was that good, right!!??

The most popular Clinkers slice

Out of all the slices on Bake Play Smile, this is by far the one I get the most comments about. Everybody LOVES how simple it is to make, how pretty it is to look at, and of course, how crazy-delicious it is. So trust me when I say that this is an absolute must-make. I've also included conventional and Thermomix printable recipe cards so you can easily make it in a food processor and microwave or in the Thermomix!

Clinkers Slice Ingredients

To make this no-bake slice, you'll need:

Clinkers (see notes below)

plain sweet biscuits (like Arnotts Marie biscuits)

butter

sweetened condensed milk

milk chocolate

Yep, just 5 INGREDIENTS!!! How good is that!

How to make Clinkers Slice

Grease a standard 18X28cm rectangular slice tin with baking paper.

Melt the butter and the condensed milk until smooth.

Crush the Clinkers and biscuits and stir through the melted liquid.

Press the mixture into the base of the prepared tin.

Pour over melted chocolate and place into the fridge to set.

What are Clinkers? And where can I buy them?

Clinkers are an iconic Australian candy that is covered in chocolate. They can be bought in any major supermarket in Australia.

If you're overseas, you will be able to buy them through international grocers.

How to cut slices without the chocolate breaking - my top tips!

When it comes to cutting slices into neat little pieces, I am obsessive. It's actually a little bit weird. BUT! If you're anything like me, and love the look of perfectly cut slices and bars, then here's my top tips:

Use a hot, dry knife to glide easily through the chocolate layer. Run your blade under boiling hot water and dry it completely before slicing. Continue to heat and dry your knife as you go. Add a tablespoon or two of coconut oil or vegetable oil to the chocolate when melting. This helps to stop the chocolate from cracking. Allow the slice to come to room temperature (or at least take it out of the fridge for 30 minutes) before slicing.

Now that is what a call a super delicious slice! This is absolutely perfect for a lunchbox treat, cake stalls, fetes, birthday parties... seriously anything!

