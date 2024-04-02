Cloud Bread Pizza {Viral TikTok Recipe} - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

For anyone who needs to watch their carbs and calories, this cloud bread pizza is a game changer. Made with whipped egg whites, this pizza takes minutes to make and clocks in at under 200 calories for the ENTIRE pizza!

TikTok constantly provides us with tons of viral recipes, but only a few stand the test of time. My cloud bread pizza recipe is one of these- it’s been popular for several years now and continues to be a hit amongst all!

What is cloud bread pizza?

Similar to cloud bread, cloud bread pizza is essentially a bread (or, in this case, pizza crust) that is made of whipped egg whites and seasonings. Unlike cloud bread, it doesn’t contain any yolks or cream cheese, so it is essentially a fat-free and carb-free ‘pizza’.

Now, don’t get your hopes up thinking this is like a Domino’s or Pizza Hut style crust, because you’ll be sorely disappointed. It’s more of a thick and sturdy vehicle to top with cheese and other pizza ingredients, all for under 200 calories for the entire serving (depending on what you top it with!).

The texture of the cloud pizza is light, airy, and quite chewy. It’s quite neutral flavored, and impressively, has no real eggy flavor! It’s great to load on with your favorite toppings and if you choose wisely, the entire pizza would clock in at under 200 calories (167 to be exact)!

If you do want a lower carb pizza that actually tastes like pizza, I highly recommend either a keto pizza or a 3 ingredient pizza base.

Ingredients needed

You are swapping a traditional pizza crust with this cloud bread crust, so treat it like you would with any pizza!

Egg whites – Room temperature egg whites, not from a carton. Save the yolks and use them for homemade mayonnaise or low carb custard .

– Room temperature egg whites, not from a carton. Save the yolks and use them for or . Cornstarch – Helps keep the pizza shape throughout the cooking process.I have tested this base with coconut flour and find it loses the thickness of it.

– Helps keep the pizza shape throughout the cooking process.I have tested this base with coconut flour and find it loses the thickness of it. Italian seasoning – Optional, but I find it adds some much needed flavor (the crust will be quite bland without it).

– Optional, but I find it adds some much needed flavor (the crust will be quite bland without it). Toppings of choice– Add a simple pizza sauce and all your favorite toppings!

How to make a cloud bread pizza

I’ve includedstep-by-step photosbelow to make this recipe easy to follow at home. For the full printable recipe instructions and ingredient quantities, scroll to therecipe cardat the bottom of this post.

Step 1- Whip the whites. Start by adding the egg whites into a mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites on medium speed, until soft-medium peaks form. Slowly add in the cornstarch or coconut flour and continue mixing until relatively stiff peaks form and the mixture is glossy.

Step 2- Shape. Next, transfer the mixture onto a greased baking tray. Using the back of a spoon, shape the mixture into a pizza shape.

Step 3- Bake. Now, place the cloud bread pizza into a preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes, until it is golden brown.

Step 4- Add toppings. Remove the crust from the oven and spread with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings. Spray the sides of the pizza with cooking spray, so the crust goes golden.

Step 5- Cook with toppings. Place back in the oven and bake for 7-8 minutes more, until the cheese has melted. Remove the cloud pizza from the oven, slice it, and serve immediately.

Recipe tips and variations

I’ve made this recipe countless times and each time it gets even better- Here are some fail-proof tips to make the best darn cloud pizza.

Add seasonings to the batter . If you leave the batter sans seasonings, you’d better hope there are plenty of flavorful toppings. I love adding a mix of Italian seasonings and/or garlic salt.

. If you leave the batter sans seasonings, you’d better hope there are plenty of flavorful toppings. I love adding a mix of Italian seasonings and/or garlic salt. Brush the edges with oil or butter . My secret trick! This gives the edges an extra golden and chewy crust.

. My secret trick! This gives the edges an extra golden and chewy crust. Add flavorful toppings. It’s no secret that the crust isn’t your usual crust. Because of this, be sure to add plenty of delicious toppings (like olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and two kinds of cheeses).

Crust make-ahead and storage

I recommend enjoying this pizza fresh, as it tastes best this way! However, if you’d like to make this as part of meal prep or frozen for quick low-carb meals!

To store: Leftovers should be stored in the refrigerator, covered. It will keep well for up to 3 days.

To freeze: If you’d like to freeze the cooked crusts (without toppings), cover them in plastic wrap (saran wrap) several times, ensuring there are no air pockets. The plain crusts can be stored in the freezer for up to 6 months. When ready to enjoy, let it thaw to room temperature, add the toppings, then bake in the oven. If you want to freeze an already topped pizza, place the slices in a shallow container and store it in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Reheating: Either heat in an air fryer or in a preheated oven until the edges are crispy. Avoid microwaving the pizza as the crusts will become soggy and lose much of its flavor.

Cloud Bread Pizza 5 from 1002 votes The tiktok viral cloud bread pizza is your excuse to eat an entire pizza for under 200 calories! Low in carbs and low in fat, it's made with just two ingredients! Servings: 1 serving Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins See Also Easy Tuna Patties - Healthy Recipes Blog Total: 25 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Ingredients ▢ 4 large egg whites room temperature * See notes

▢ 1 tablespoon cornstarch or coconut flour

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian herbs

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt to taste For the toppings ▢ 2 tablespoon pizza sauce

▢ 2 tablespoon shredded cheese

▢ 1 tablespoon olives Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the egg whites. Using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites until medium peaks form. Add the cornstarch or coconut flour and continue beating, until stiff peaks form.

Transfer the mixture into the lined tray. Using the back of a spoon, shape it into a circular pizza shape. Place it in the oven and bake for 15-17 minutes, until golden on top.

Remove the crust from the oven. Top with sauce, shredded cheese, and other toppings of choice. Spray the crust with cooking spray and place back in the oven for 5-10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Remove the cloud pizza from the oven and slice and serve immediately. Notes Nutritional information is for the entire pizza and toppings included. TO STORE: Leftovers should be stored in the refrigerator, covered. It will keep well for up to 3 days. TO FREEZE: If you’d like to freeze the cooked crusts (without toppings), cover them in plastic wrap (saran wrap) several times, ensuring there are no air pockets. The plain crusts can be stored in the freezer for up to 6 months. When ready to enjoy, let it thaw to room temperature, add the toppings, then bake in the oven. If you want to freeze an already topped pizza, place the slices in a shallow container and store it in the freezer for up to 2 months. REHEATING: Either heat in an air fryer or in a preheated oven until the edges are crispy. Avoid microwaving the pizza as the crusts will become soggy and lose much of its flavor. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 167kcalCarbohydrates: 7gProtein: 18gFat: 5gSodium: 1033mgPotassium: 257mgFiber: 4gVitamin A: 180IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 132mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 3g Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

Originally published July 2021, updated March 2024

