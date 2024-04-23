Cloud Bread Recipe – Only 4 Ingredients! (2024)

Blog Home / / Try Baking Bread With This Easy 4-Ingredient Recipe
By Kris Galicia Brown
Looking for an easy homemade bread recipe? This one is easy and quick to put together, so look no further! This cloud bread recipe is a bread alternative that’s light, tasty and easy to make with just four ingredients.
Make delicious cloud bread with just four ingredients!
What is cloud bread?
Cloud bread is a unique food, like nothing I’ve had before. It’s not a true bread since it doesn’t include flour nor water, but its versatility is like that of bread — the texture is fluffy, somewhat spongy and bread-like. And cloud bread can be enjoyed in both savory or sweet ways, just like bread!
I sometimes like to switch up my sandwiches using cloud bread. I find that it’s a greatgrab-and-go snack to keep around, especially when using some of the flavorful variations I’ve listed below (after the recipe).All Things BreadNew to baking bread? Start with our free guide,Bread Making Basics, to learn essential bread secrets from types of yeast to storage and everything in between!Download The FREE Guide
Cloud bread recipe
Makes 6-8 portions
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs
- 3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened at room temperature
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar or honey
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 300 F. Separate the eggs — take extra care with doing so. Place yolks in a bowl with cream cheese and sugar.
Place egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer with the cream of tartar. There should be no trace of yolk in this bowl — otherwise it will not whip up nicely.
Step 2:
Beat egg yolk mixture with a whisk or hand mixer until it’s smooth and cream cheese is completely incorporated. There should no longer be bits of cream cheese visible. Set aside.
Step 3:
Using an electric mixer, whip egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. This will take about 4-5 minutes at high speed.
Step 4:
Using a wide spatula, gently fold the yolk mixture into the egg white mixture.
Step 5:
Spoon the mixture into even dollopson a parchment paper–lined cookie sheet. You can make either 6 or 8 buns, depending on how large you want them. The 6-piece size is a good sandwich size and is also wide enough to hold a standard burger patty. Bake for 25-35 minutes if making 6 clouds; 20-30 minutes if making 8 clouds.
The tops should be golden when ready. Let cool for 10 minutes and lift off of the parchment paper. It’ll be easier to do so while warm.
The tasty buns can be served toasted or cold topped with fruit preserves or whipped cream and fresh fruits! Store in an airtight container or resealable bag for up to 3 days at room temperature or one week in the refrigerator.
Delicious cloud bread variations
Now that you’ve got the basics down for making this fluffy cloud bread, Here are some variations to try!
For all these variations, you’ll sprinkle theherbs and/or spices over the portions just before or just after baking. Don’t fold it in with everything else. An important part of this recipeis keeping the egg whites as fluffy as possible, and more folding will deflate them.
Sprinkle just before placing in the oven:
- Sea salt and pepper
- Chipotle powder
- Smoked paprika and sea salt
- Chopped rosemary
- Minced onion
Sprinkle or brush just after baking:
- Shredded cheeses (make mini pizzas!)
- Butter and garlic (microwave melted butter and minced garlic for 45 seconds or until fragrant)
- Cinnamon and sugar (brush with melted butter before sprinkling)
- Caramelized onion
Get creative! I’d love to know how you eat your cloud bread — leave a comment below!
