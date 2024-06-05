Club Med's White Chocolate Bread Recipe and Video | Club Med Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission when you make a purchase at NO additional cost to you. Thank you for supporting our site in this way!

If you’ve ever been to any Club Med, then you know you leave thinking about just one thing: the bread! At last, I can share Club Med’s famous white chocolate bread recipe, plus a video tutorial.

Club Med’s Famous White Chocolate Chip Bread

On a recent trip to Club Med Sandpiper Bay, I was reminded of why it was so tough to keep up my bikini body even though I used to play tennis all day as a GO: the famous White Chocolate Bread.

You may be thinking, “What’s the big deal? It’s just bread.”

Oh no, my friend. You are so wrong. I don’t even like white chocolate and ALL my attempts to avoid this treat were futile.

So imagine my delight when Chef Christian not only shared the recipe, but also discovered a video for how to make white chocolate bread!

Now I’m not claiming that I’ll be able to come anywhere close to making it as good as the expert chefs at Club Med, but even if I can make my kitchen smell half as good as the Club Med Sandpiper Bay Marketplace, I’ll be a happy camper!

Club Med White Chocolate Bread Recipe Card

Now I mentioned the recipe. What I didn’t know until looking at it later was that it had all the measurements, but not the step by step instructions.

But don’t fret! Just watch the video and all your questions will be answered. I’ve listed the white chocolate bread ingredients below. Plus, after much searching, I actually discovered a White Chocolate Bread Recipe Card that seems to have come from the Club Med kitchens:

Baking Club Med White Chocolate Bread at Home

The first time I tried baking Club Med White Chocolate Bread at home, it went horribly wrong. I saw the Club Med recipe card called for 2 packets of yeast, which in the US translates to about 4.5 teaspoons of yeast. (I should have weighed it).

And yes, even though I followed through with baking the bread, all you could taste and smell was yeast.

I did make sure to get bread flour so I didn’t have to worry about adding gluten to AP four.

And while the ingredients from the video don’t details the amount of chocolate chips to use, I found about a half a bag worked well.

See Also Food52's 10 Best Recipes of the Decade

I heard another Club med chef recommended not buying ‘fancy’ white chocolate chips. The ‘cheaper’ chips actually work better because they have a higher sugar content.

White Chocolate Bread Recipe Ingredients (according to Club Med Chefs)

Here’s what you’ll need for the white chocolate bread recipe if you want to make it according to the video tutorial below, which seems like it makes multiple loaves:

4 1/4 cups flour

1 tsp yeast

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp gluten (with all-purpose flour)

2 1/2 cups water

…and of course, White Chocolate as desired!

The Club Med Chef mentions that if you buy bread flour, you do not need to add the additional gluten.

Make sure you do not add your salt at the same time as the yeast, or it will halt the proofing process.

Another important component to this white chocolate bread recipe is the steam. If you do not have a steam oven, that’s OK. Just add a half cup of water to the bottom of your oven and this will help create that glazed look on the top of your bread, as well as that crunch you love in baguettes.

Cook for 20-22 minutes (set your oven at 400 degrees).

Club Med White Chocolate Bread Recipe Video Tutorial

Another Club Med visitor took this video of the chef making white chocolate bread and while it has a lot of background noise, you can see the steps more clearly.

It’s safe to say that I lived almost exclusively off of bread and cheese during my stay at Club Med Sandpiper Bay…and I’m not ashamed to admit I enjoyed every minute of my French Food pampering.

Have you been to Club Med? Which bread is your favorite?

