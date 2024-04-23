co*cktail Meatballs (Cranberry Meatballs) Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later

co*cktail Meatballs are the best holiday appetizer! These sweet and spicy cranberry meatballs are cooked in a cranberry pepper jelly sauce, which gives them the perfect kick of flavor. These cranberry sauce meatballs are just so delicious! The best Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve appetizer without a doubt.

Table of Contents Why We Love This co*cktail Meatball Recipe

Variations on Cranberry Meatballs

How to Store and Reheat

How to Freeze

Serving Suggestions

More Appetizer Meatballs We Love

5-Star Review

co*cktail Meatballs Recipe (Cranberry Meatballs)

Ingredients

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

Why We Love This co*cktail Meatball Recipe

I’ve always loved pepper jelly, and it adds just enough zip to these cranberry meatballs. They don’t have a strong cranberry taste, but it’s just the right amount. Just enough spice and just enough sweetness.

Variations on Cranberry Meatballs

You can mix up the flavor of these meatballs by using different flavors of jelly. I like the spicy element hot pepper jelly adds to the sauce, but classic grape jelly also works well, and so does apricot! The chili sauce will still provide some heat, making these meatballs a great balance of sweet and spicy.

How to Store and Reheat

Store leftover co*cktail meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in a saucepan set over medium-low heat until warmed through.

How to Freeze

Freeze co*cktail meatballs in an airtight container or Ziplock bag for up to 3 months. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

Serving Suggestions

Serve these cranberry meatballs simply as an appetizer with toothpicks for easy grabbing and extra sauce for dipping. Or serve them as a meal over a bed of basmati rice or mashed potatoes.

Pair them with holiday punch, Christmas sangria, or cranberry margaritas to play up their tart and sweet flavor.

What are co*cktail meatballs made of? These bite-sized meatballs are made from beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, sweet chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, minced onion, and kosher salt. How many eggs should you put in meatballs? I recommend using 1 egg per pound of meat. Can you over-mix meatballs? Yes! Use your fingers and a light touch to mix and shape the meatballs so that they do not turn out tough. How many co*cktail meatballs per person? I usually plan for 4 meatballs per person. This recipe makes about 40 (1½-inch) meatballs, so it will serve 10. Can I make these meatballs smaller? You sure can! I like the 2-3 bite size of these meatballs, but you can make them 1-inch for a one-bite treat. This recipe will make about 140 (1-inch) meatballs, which is enough for about 24 people! Can you eat co*cktail meatballs cold? You sure can! These meatballs are tasty both hot and cold.

5-Star Review “I have tried many different meatball recipes over the years. I made these last night and they are now my family’s favorite.” – Sherry