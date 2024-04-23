co*cktail Meatballs (Cranberry Meatballs) Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe Pin For Later
By: Becky Hardin
co*cktail Meatballs are the best holiday appetizer! These sweet and spicy cranberry meatballs are cooked in a cranberry pepper jelly sauce, which gives them the perfect kick of flavor. These cranberry sauce meatballs are just so delicious! The best Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve appetizer without a doubt.
Why We Love This co*cktail Meatball Recipe
I’ve always loved pepper jelly, and it adds just enough zip to these cranberry meatballs. They don’t have a strong cranberry taste, but it’s just the right amount. Just enough spice and just enough sweetness.
Variations on Cranberry Meatballs
You can mix up the flavor of these meatballs by using different flavors of jelly. I like the spicy element hot pepper jelly adds to the sauce, but classic grape jelly also works well, and so does apricot! The chili sauce will still provide some heat, making these meatballs a great balance of sweet and spicy.
How to Store and Reheat
Store leftover co*cktail meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat in a saucepan set over medium-low heat until warmed through.
How to Freeze
Freeze co*cktail meatballs in an airtight container or Ziplock bag for up to 3 months. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.
Serving Suggestions
Serve these cranberry meatballs simply as an appetizer with toothpicks for easy grabbing and extra sauce for dipping. Or serve them as a meal over a bed of basmati rice or mashed potatoes.
Pair them with holiday punch, Christmas sangria, or cranberry margaritas to play up their tart and sweet flavor.
What are co*cktail meatballs made of?
These bite-sized meatballs are made from beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, sweet chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, minced onion, and kosher salt.
How many eggs should you put in meatballs?
I recommend using 1 egg per pound of meat.
Can you over-mix meatballs?
Yes! Use your fingers and a light touch to mix and shape the meatballs so that they do not turn out tough.
How many co*cktail meatballs per person?
I usually plan for 4 meatballs per person. This recipe makes about 40 (1½-inch) meatballs, so it will serve 10.
Can I make these meatballs smaller?
You sure can! I like the 2-3 bite size of these meatballs, but you can make them 1-inch for a one-bite treat. This recipe will make about 140 (1-inch) meatballs, which is enough for about 24 people!
Can you eat co*cktail meatballs cold?
You sure can! These meatballs are tasty both hot and cold.
Recipe
co*cktail Meatballs Recipe (Cranberry Meatballs)
4.17 from 168 votes
Author: Becky Hardin | The Cookie Rookie
Prep: 20 minutes minutes
Cook: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Total: 1 hour hour 50 minutes minutes
Serves10
co*cktail Meatballs are a must for any holiday party. These delicious Cranberry Meatballs are perfectly sweet and spicy, and so delicious!
Ingredients
For the Meatballs
- 2 pounds ground chuck
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 large eggs slightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced onion optional
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
For the Cranberry Pepper Jelly Sauce
- 10 ounces hot pepper jelly (1 jar)
- 12 ounces chili sauce (1 jar)
- 8 ounces jellied cranberry sauce (1 jar)
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (from ½ lemon)
Recommended Equipment
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, breadcrumbs, eggs, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, onion, and salt. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated but do not overwork the mixture or the meatballs will be tough.
2 pounds ground chuck, 1 cup breadcrumbs, 2 large eggs, 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons minced onion, ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Form into 1½-inch meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Leave at least 1-inch space between meatballs.
Cook at 350°F for 10 minutes, then turn each meatball over. Cook another 10-15 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked through. Remove from oven.
While the meatballs cook, prepare the sauce: In a large skillet set over low heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients. Stir until well blended then remove from heat until the meatballs are ready.
10 ounces hot pepper jelly, 12 ounces chili sauce, 8 ounces jellied cranberry sauce, 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice
When the meatballs are cooked, place them in the sauce in the skillet and simmer for 1 hour, or until the sauce has thickened.
Becky’s tips
Yield:This recipe makes about 40 (1½-inch) meatballs. A serving is 4 meatballs.
- Take care not to over-mix the meatballs, or they will become tough.
- Properly cooked meatballs should register 165°F internally in the center.
- For a less sweet version, try using whole cranberry sauce instead of jellied.
- The meatballs and sauce can simmer on high in a crockpot for the last hour.
Storage:Store co*cktail meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 441kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 46g (15%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 20g (31%) Saturated Fat: 7g (44%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 8g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 102mg (34%) Sodium: 816mg (35%) Potassium: 447mg (13%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 32g (36%) Vitamin A: 482IU (10%) Vitamin C: 9mg (11%) Calcium: 55mg (6%) Iron: 3mg (17%)
Meet Becky Hardin
Becky Hardin is a wife and mother living in Saint Louis Missouri. She founded The Cookie Rookie in 2012 as a creative way to share recipes. Now, she is a trusted resource for easy cooking around the world, being featured in Taste of Home, The Kitchn, ABC’s Home and Family, and more. Here at The Cookie Rookie she is the editor in chief of all recipes and continues to enjoy sharing her passion for cooking for busy families. She has since founded two additional food blogs, Easy Chicken Recipes and Easy Dessert Recipes.
janet
Posted on 2/11/2022
At first I thought this would just be a variation of the terrific old standby using jelly and tomato based Heinz chili sauce–which has gotten a bit hard to find. We do love cranberry sauce, and I used traditional tomato based chili sauce, whole berry cranberry sauce and hot pepper jelly. I think using a Thai sweet chili sauce in addition to the other sweet ingredients would have made my teeth hurt. I also made my meatballs smaller–i” is a single bite, 1.5″ is 3 bites and increases the risk of dripping. They were absolutely delicious–thanks for an easy and economical winner!
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 2/11/2022
Reply to janet
Thanks for sharing, Janet!
Reply
Shannon
Posted on 12/20/2021
Do you use Heinz chili sauce or like Mae Ploy Asian chili sauce? There is a difference and this recipe as well as another one of your meatball recipes do not specify. I really want to make these but I’m going to the store now and am not sure which to buy. 🙁
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/22/2021
Reply to Shannon
Honestly, whatever is in stock at the store!
Reply
Debbie
Posted on 1/23/2020
It is good but too sweet. I will omit the brown sugar and use whole cranberry sauce next time.
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 1/26/2020
Reply to Debbie
That sounds like a good idea, Debbie!! I hope that helps!
Reply
Sherry
Posted on 1/1/2020
I have tried many different meatball recipes over the years. I made these last night and they are now my family’s favorite.
1
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 1/2/2020
Reply to Sherry
Yay! Thanks, Sherry! I’m glad you enjoyed it!!
Reply
Rae
Posted on 10/22/2019
How many meatballs do you get out of this recipe? Assuming small co*cktail sized (1-in round).
Reply
Marissa
Posted on 10/20/2019
I made these for a party today and everyone asked for the recipe.
I thought I didn’t have a lemon so I used white vinegar instead. Also used jalapeño red pepper jelly.
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 10/21/2019
Reply to Marissa
Those sound like great substitutions! I’ll have to give it a try!
Reply
Michael
Posted on 6/23/2019
It looks really yummy
Reply
Judi
Posted on 12/19/2018
Just attended a gathering where there were three meatballs. these sweet and spicy cranberry meatballs were by far the best. Thank you for a great keeper recipe.
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/21/2018
Reply to Judi
This literally made my day. Thank you Judi!!
Reply
lauren
Posted on 12/6/2018
I am confused as to why chili sauce is listed twice in the recipe… one says “sweet chili sauce” and has a link, and then further down it just says “chili sauce”. Am I supposed to use the same chili sauce in both places or am I supposed to get two different chili sauces?
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/7/2018
Reply to lauren
Yes, the sweet chili sauce. Hope you love the recipe!
Reply
Cheryl Parker
Posted on 7/11/2018
The meatballs look so delicious! I will try it this tomorrow and see if I can come up with good taste. Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 7/11/2018
Reply to Cheryl Parker
Hope you love them!
Reply