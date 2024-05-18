Coconut Curry Chickpeas With Pumpkin and Lime Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Bryan
This recipe is WOW! So many directions that you can take this or leave it as it is. For most curries I usually add a tablespoon of Tamari for a bit more depth. To help thicken this one I add about a 1/3 cup of red lentils. A tip I learned from an Indian chef. When adding spices to a curry, put your dry spices in a bowl and add hot water from the kettle to make a slurry. Then add to the pan or pot. It reduces the chance of scorching the spices in the hot pan which can make it taste bitter.
Amy
Great and easy but at least in my kitchen very very soupy at the suggested simmer time of 10 minutes. After 45minutes to an hour it looked just like the picture and was delicious, thick, rich and altogether great. Only change I made was using dry Aleppo pepper for jalapeño since I didn’t have jalapeños
Kaitlyn
I used light coconut milk, but no water and it turned out rich and creamy with no extra simmering time. I also added in a zucchini and extra garam masala and tumeric (tasted a little bland to me without it). Great with those additions!
Gabriela
I added carrots, zucchini, red pepper, snap peas
Nic
This recipe was absolutely delicious- my partner and I couldn't stop talking all night about how the flavors worked so well together. It was very easy- though took us about 1 hour total to make as we let it simmer on the stove for nearly 30 minutes to bring it to a thicker, richer consistency. I'll definitely be making this one again.
KSE
I tried this with light coconut milk despite the warning, and thought it turned out fine—though doubtless not as rich as with the full-fat stuff. Made with cooking spray in a cast iron pan, only 3 WW points for 4 servings, for those of us who (sigh) have to care about such things. Very mild, so we ate with a lot of hot sauce.
Julie
Delicious! Added 1 tsp of Kashmiri chili powder and an 8 oz bag of spinach, served over basmati rice.
Frances Ryan
The next time I make I will use a cast iron dutch oven instead of a skillet. Too much volume for a the skillet.
Noah
Followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out amazing! Everyone loved it. The pumpkin was not too strong or out of place, and the whole dish worked very well together. Next time I’m going to add in some tofu.
Julia
I added mushrooms, cashews, and kale and it was fantastic!
MK
The key after topping off with cilantro and lime juice is to let the dish simmer and mellow out those flavors, which are initially very strong and don’t fit well with the rest of the dish.
Lisa
I pureed it a bit with an immersion blender at the end of the cooking time. It thickened up nicely and it still had a lot of whole chickpeas in it. Topped it with some pepitas I had on hand. Flavorful and easy!
Terry
What would happen if you used light coconut milk? I'm guessing nothing except it would be less rich and less calories.
Richard
This is a wonderful recipe, but coconut milk is brimming with saturated fat and calories. What's the problem with with using "lite" coconut milk?
Vikki
I didn't add the water (after reading some comments that it didn't turn out thick enough) and had to sub chili flakes for the jalapeno for the first time. Added one sliced carrot, 1/4 red pepper diced and a small handful of green beans. Had time to let it simmer for longer while waiting on the brown basmati rice to accompany it. The lime and cilantro at the end really brighten it up. Delicious - will add this to the rotation!
Zohara
I baked a kabocha squash and put that in instead of canned pumpkin. It was so easy to do and SO delicious. Perfect consistency.
bpg
Second time making this. It’s so good. Doubled dry spices and added chopped spinach at the end. Added extra water - I think quality of coconut milk makes a huge difference to whether you need more or less water! I use the best I can find (organic Waitrose brand in UK) and it’s so creamy and thick despite no added thickeners.
S Bomb
When we make this, we double the spices, triple the chickpeas, and add 5 oz (or whatever) of baby spinach.
Julie
Easy, Fast and tasty! I added tofu and kale and it was a hardy meal on brown rice. Used chicken stock instead of water and it gave it depth. No extra simmering for me either. added a dollop of chili sauce.... mmmm....
Christina
Delicious! Doubled the spices. I happened to serve it with microwaveable broccoli because I was short on time and it was actually a great addition—the crunchy texture was much needed and the curry covered the broccoli nicely. I didn’t really taste the pumpkin like I was concerned I would, it just tasted like a full-bodied curry.
Wendy Woo
I just made this for the third time… But I had roasted some butternut squash and subbed that for the can of pumpkin. It’s delicious! I am also going to now throw in some cashews and mushrooms, as others have suggested… this is an incredibly useful dish —and I have also bumped up the spices. Left some of the jalapeño seeds in… And I will serve it over brown rice. I love this dish! Infinitely malleable and always satisfying.
M
Loved this. I made it basically as written, but when I tasted it toward the end, thought it would be better with more of all the spices - I’ll probably double or triple the seasonings next time, and halve the salt! Served with naan and it was a delight.
Will
Excellent as is. Perfect with a couple pinches of dried fenugreek leaves
craig mclaughlan
My only experience with canned pumpkin purée was not great so subbed butternut pumpkin (the one shaped like a violin). Worked a treat. Might add a handful of cashews next time. Cilantro and lime juice lifts the dish.
Jenny
So simple yet so delicious!!! I added chard stems to onions and leaves during the simmer. Will definitely add this to regular rotation.
Sasha
Very good recipe. The one change I made was to use fish sauce in lieu of salt.
Carly
Quite bland. IF I make it again, I will double spices and add curry powder as some suggested.
Emmalie Dropkin
Delicious and complex for limited effort - even got my 1 year old's approval! I did only use one jalapeño and no bay leaf, in deference to her tastes, and no cilantro because I'm not a cilantro person!
Name StillLearning
Great flexible recipe. Made this, incorporating others’ suggestions, so thanks!Doubled the spices, ginger, and garlic. We aren’t hot-spicy lovers, so i did not double the jalapeño, although next time I would go a little hotter. Used lite coconut milk. Added 1/3 cup red lentils and 8 oz sliced mushrooms with the chickpeas. Simmer time was closer to 30 min than 10. Added some snap peas about 10 min before the end. Seems like it would have been pretty bland without the additions..
Alexandra
Doubled the ginger, tripled the garlic, squeezed 1/2 a lime over at the end of cooking, & served w lime wedges. It was delicious and not bland at all! I did also accidentally cook the rice in the broth for an extra ~10 minutes prior to adding the bell peppers & cashews, so that might have contributed to the depth of flavor. (I used Better Than Bullion to make the broth, added a little extra to the recommended 1 tblsp 1 cup ratio). Sriracha & Crystals as hot sauce options, both great options.
