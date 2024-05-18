Coconut Curry Chickpeas With Pumpkin and Lime Recipe (2024)

This recipe is WOW! So many directions that you can take this or leave it as it is. For most curries I usually add a tablespoon of Tamari for a bit more depth. To help thicken this one I add about a 1/3 cup of red lentils. A tip I learned from an Indian chef. When adding spices to a curry, put your dry spices in a bowl and add hot water from the kettle to make a slurry. Then add to the pan or pot. It reduces the chance of scorching the spices in the hot pan which can make it taste bitter.