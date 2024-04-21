Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup Recipe - Went Here 8 This (2024)

13K Shares

This Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup recipe is bursting with amazing flavors, and can be on the table in less than 15 minutes. Made with homemade pumpkin puree, creamy coconut milk and red curry paste, this is the ultimate Fall comfort food!

I'm sure no one is surprised about my use of curry in this curry pumpkin soup recipe. It's become well know around our house that I am in love with curry and pretty much like to use it on everything.

Because guys, curry is awesome. It has so much amazing, intense flavor. Which is why it is the perfect addition to this easy pumpkin soup.

And when I say easy, I mean EASY. Like throw the ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer easy. So incredibly easy. Dinner will be on the table in 15 minutes. 15 minutes guys! You NEED this homemade pumpkin soup in you life.

The Ingredients

Every year, I buy a pumpkin or two and make homemade pumpkin puree for the holiday season. It's super easy to make in the slow cooker. However, if you're not that motivated (I totally get it), you can used canned pumpkin as well. Just be sure to use pure pumpkin, NOT pumpkin pie filling.

Same goes for the curry paste, homemade is better. You can substitute the red curry paste for this homemade panang curry paste or massaman curry paste.But if you're not feeling like making your own (it does take some time), I've included a link below for a curry paste I like to use when I'm short on time.

The remaining ingredients and amounts are included in the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

Step By Step Instructions

Like I said guys, easiest spicy pumpkin soup recipe EVER. Heat the onions and garlic in a dutch oven or large pot over medium high heat. Cook until lightly browned.

Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. You can add more curry paste and cayenne pepper for some extra flavor and heat if you like. Season with additional salt it to taste if desired. Cook for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and serve garnished with pumpkin seeds and a dollop of creme fraiche.

Variations for Curry Pumpkin Soup

Substitute green or yellow curry paste for a slightly different flavor; For a spicier soup, mince 1-2 Thai chilies and add them with the onions and garlic. You can also add an additional teaspoon of cayenne pepper for added heat; Add diced, browned chicken, tofu, pork or seafood to the soup for some added protein; Add these Garlic Butter Croutons from Nutmeg nanny; Top with some crumbled crispy bacon. Because bacon makes everything better.

Expert Tips

If you want a creamier soup, place it in the blender and blend it in batches until smooth; Heavy cream can be substituted for coconut milk if desired; I highly recommend using full fat coconut milk. The light version will result in less creaminess; If your soup is too thin, you can thicken it with a cornstarch slurry. Add 1 tablespoon of corn starch to 1 tablespoon of water and mix well. Slowly add to the soup, while stirring constantly, until the desired consistency is reached. Add additional slurry as necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to make vegan curry pumpkin soup? To make this coconut curry pumpkin soup vegan, replace the chicken stock with vegetable stock, and eliminate the creme fraiche. Can you freeze pumpkin soup with coconut milk? Remove soup from heat and let it cool fully. Place in a freezer safe container or bag and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. To thaw, heat contents in a saucepan over medium high heat until warmed, or in the microwave for 3-5 minutes until warmed through (microwave times vary significantly). I recommend freezing the soup in serving sizes so you can thaw one serving at a time.

Make it a Meal

