Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup Recipe - Went Here 8 This (2024)

This Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup recipe is bursting with amazing flavors, and can be on the table in less than 15 minutes. Made with homemade pumpkin puree, creamy coconut milk and red curry paste, this is the ultimate Fall comfort food!
I'm sure no one is surprised about my use of curry in this curry pumpkin soup recipe. It's become well know around our house that I am in love with curry and pretty much like to use it on everything.
Because guys, curry is awesome. It has so much amazing, intense flavor. Which is why it is the perfect addition to this easy pumpkin soup.
And when I say easy, I mean EASY. Like throw the ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer easy. So incredibly easy. Dinner will be on the table in 15 minutes. 15 minutes guys! You NEED this homemade pumpkin soup in you life.
The Ingredients
Every year, I buy a pumpkin or two and make homemade pumpkin puree for the holiday season. It's super easy to make in the slow cooker. However, if you're not that motivated (I totally get it), you can used canned pumpkin as well. Just be sure to use pure pumpkin, NOT pumpkin pie filling.
Same goes for the curry paste, homemade is better. You can substitute the red curry paste for this homemade panang curry paste or massaman curry paste.But if you're not feeling like making your own (it does take some time), I've included a link below for a curry paste I like to use when I'm short on time.
The remaining ingredients and amounts are included in the recipe card at the bottom of the post.
Step By Step Instructions
Like I said guys, easiest spicy pumpkin soup recipe EVER. Heat the onions and garlic in a dutch oven or large pot over medium high heat. Cook until lightly browned.
Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. You can add more curry paste and cayenne pepper for some extra flavor and heat if you like. Season with additional salt it to taste if desired. Cook for 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and serve garnished with pumpkin seeds and a dollop of creme fraiche.
Variations for Curry Pumpkin Soup
- Substitute green or yellow curry paste for a slightly different flavor;
- For a spicier soup, mince 1-2 Thai chilies and add them with the onions and garlic. You can also add an additional teaspoon of cayenne pepper for added heat;
- Add diced, browned chicken, tofu, pork or seafood to the soup for some added protein;
- Add these Garlic Butter Croutons from Nutmeg nanny;
- Top with some crumbled crispy bacon. Because bacon makes everything better.
Expert Tips
- If you want a creamier soup, place it in the blender and blend it in batches until smooth;
- Heavy cream can be substituted for coconut milk if desired;
- I highly recommend using full fat coconut milk. The light version will result in less creaminess;
- If your soup is too thin, you can thicken it with a cornstarch slurry. Add 1 tablespoon of corn starch to 1 tablespoon of water and mix well. Slowly add to the soup, while stirring constantly, until the desired consistency is reached. Add additional slurry as necessary.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How to make vegan curry pumpkin soup? To make this coconut curry pumpkin soup vegan, replace the chicken stock with vegetable stock, and eliminate the creme fraiche.
- Can you freeze pumpkin soup with coconut milk? Remove soup from heat and let it cool fully. Place in a freezer safe container or bag and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. To thaw, heat contents in a saucepan over medium high heat until warmed, or in the microwave for 3-5 minutes until warmed through (microwave times vary significantly). I recommend freezing the soup in serving sizes so you can thaw one serving at a time.
Did you make this curry pumpkin soup? Rate the recipe and leave a comment below to let me know how it turned out!
Recipe
Coconut Curry Pumpkin Soup Recipe
This Curry Pumpkin Soup recipe is made with red curry paste for the perfect amount of heat, creamy coconut & pumpkin puree for a spicy holiday treat!
4.84 from 36 votes
Print Rate
Course: Soup/Stew
Cuisine: American, Fall, Holiday
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 118kcal
Author: Danielle Wolter
Ingredients
- 4 cups pumpkin puree
- ½ onion, minced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. ginger paste
- 1-15 oz. can coconut milk
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 2-3 tbsp. red curry paste
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1-2 tsp. salt, to taste
- Pumpkin seeds (garnish - optional)
- Creme fraiche (garnish - optional)
Instructions
Heat the olive oil in a dutch oven over medium high heat. Saute the the onions and garlic until soft and lightly browned.
Add all the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
Serve garnished with pumpkin seeds and a dollop of creme fraiche (optional).
Expert Tips:
- If you want a creamier soup, place it in the blender and blend it in batches until smooth;
- Heavy cream can be substituted for coconut milk if desired;
- I highly recommend using full fat coconut milk. The light version will result in less creaminess;
- If your soup is too thin, you can thicken it with a cornstarch slurry. Add 1 tablespoon of corn starch to 1 tablespoon of water and mix well. Slowly add to the soup, while stirring constantly, until the desired consistency is reached. Add additional slurry as necessary.
Nutrition
Serving: 1cup | Calories: 118kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 334mg | Potassium: 347mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 19679IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 53mg | Iron: 2mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @went_here_8_this or tag #wenthere8this!
Comments
Kathy
This is amazing perfect blend of spices!
Reply
Danielle
Thanks!
Reply
Natalie
Oh wow, what a lovely soup. I absolutely love the flavors and how comforting this looks. I must give this soup a try. My family will love it too!
Reply
Danielle
Thanks so much Natalie!
Reply
Jo
You had me at curry! Am a huge fan of curries and curry flavored soup. This pumpkin soup with curry flavors is jump up my alley. Looks so comforting and delicious!
Reply
Danielle
Thanks Jo!
Reply
Patti
Perfect timing for this recipe. Our weather is getting colder, and the store is fully of pumpkins that I can roast and puree. I love curry, but I had never thought of making a pumpkin curry. This is delicious. Definitely a recipe worth keeping.
Reply
Danielle
Hope you get a chance to try it Patti!
Reply
Amy
I love how you combined curry + pumpkin in this soup! The flavors are perfect for fall and this soup is just so pretty! Thanks for the recipe.
Reply
Danielle
Thanks Amy 🙂
Reply
Paula Montenegro
I agree that curry is not only incredibly delicious but also ridiculously easy! Love that you use pumpkin and curry paste, which saves so much time! Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Danielle
You're welcome Paula!
Reply
Shelley
Oh wow! I'm so excited about this! Just this week here in Ohio, it's really started to feel like soup weather, and I am CRAVING creamy, nourishing pumpkin and butternut squash soups. I'm so happy to have found this one - not only does it have a terrific, really interesting flavor profile with that red curry paste, but it's also ridiculously quick and easy. And yes - while homemade is so yummy, I really appreciate the QUICK options and recommendations of your favorite store-bought, in the interest of time during the busy fall sports season my family's in the middle of right now! Thank you!
Reply
Danielle
So glad you like the recipe Shelley!!
Reply
Candice
I took on your recommendation to freeze this delicious soup in individual serving sizes, and now I have the perfect thing to take to work when I don't have time to make lunch! Great recipe... thanks for sharing!
Reply
Danielle
That's great! I'm glad it worked out for you.
Reply
