Cold Cantaloupe Soup Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
Gustus
I definitely want to try this, but I wish the author had specified the size of the cantaloupe, either in weight or number of cups of chunks. In the south, summer cantaloupes can range from gigantic Athinas to "personal" sized Tuscans.
mjb
I have often made variations on this. I add some ginger to spice it up. I also have done a mix of cantaloupe and watermelon. I find the lime and salt are essential. I have also made a big batch of this and freeze it.
Jsh
I used three heaping cups of cantaloupe, juice of one lime (about 2.5-3 T) and one large pinch of kosher salt. Delicious!
bettie h
I have been preparing cantaloupe/peach soup for a number of years. Buttermilk can be added to the soup and also, nutmeg gives a delectable flavor. We love this soup
cac113
I had trouble getting my (10-year-old) blender started pureeing the first chunks of canteloupe, so I added a splash of orange juice to get things moving. Worked fine from then on, and I think the little bit of juice boosted the flavor. I garnished the soup with a drizzle of balsalmic plus a dollop of plain Greek yogurt and a sprig of fresh mint, and my guests raved.
Leslie
This is delicious. Instead of balsamic, I used a little chili oil on top. Perfect summertime lunch!
MP
Wonderful, simple recipe. Made ahead and chilled in fridge, then poured into tall shot glasses and served as amuse-bouche during a summer dinner party.
Jscinpdx
I added a dollop of good olive oil for mouth feel. This is a great recipe.
Roberto
Years ago the LA Times published a recipe for chilled heirloom melon gazpacho created by a local restaurant called Tierra Sur. Utterly divine. Worth a Google search.
cantaloupe soup
I also add some Sherry which gives it a wonderful flavor
Delicious way to save a bland melon
My melon was just tasteless; couldn’t serve it to guests. Used this recipe, plus a pinch of cayenne and a half-teaspoon of date syrup. Everybody loved it. Scrumdiddlyumptious!
Kathy
I added several basil leaves as I puréed the cantaloupe and kept tasting to get the proportions I wanted. Served in old fashioned glasses so added the balsamic vinegar at the end and puréed again. The lime and salt, as noted by others, are a must.
mom
I use a small amount of yogurt (plain or vanilla) blended with the cantaloupe and I make a strawberry purée to drizzle on top instead of balsamic (never tried that).
michael19103
Let’s just be clear; a soup course elevates any meal. I had a cut up cantaloupe in the fridge when I came upon this recipe. I also had some leftover fresh mint from another project along with maybe a quarter cup of buttermilk. It all went into the blender along with some kosher salt and a couple shakes of cayenne and magic happened. My husband hasn’t stopped raving. The ecstasy/effort quotient of this recipe is through the roof.
molly
Added a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkle of chipotle red pepper. Yum!
Caron
I used a few of the different hints below: squeezed half an orange, squeezed about an inch of ginger, and served with a dollop of sour cream instead of balsamic. Really good!
Jools
This is so delicious on a hot day. For me, the of the dish or glass dictates the amount of melon needed. My favourite bowls need 5fl oz per bowl, so I keep adding to the blender until the fluid reaches the right amount. To finish, add some fromage blanc, some baies roses and some tarragon leaves. I live in the south of France, where these melons grow. I always put them in the sun for a few hours before making the recipe.
Jscinpdx
I added a dollop of good olive oil for mouth feel. This is a great recipe.
stephanie
My cantaloupe was not very sweet so I added a little orange juice, as someone else mentioned, then topped servings with split red grapes, chopped basil, and balsamic reduction. Excellent summer soup.
Joy
Had all the ingredients and then went off the rails. Needed more lime juice - but ran out of limes, used lemons. Had a jicama I needed to use, added that. Had some green grapes I needed to use up. Added those. Needed a bit more liquid, had no OJ. Used hard cider. Turned out great!
Sk
Made Used 1/4 tsp cayenne. Used lime zest
