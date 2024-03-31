Cold Cantaloupe Soup Recipe (2024)

This is so delicious on a hot day. For me, the of the dish or glass dictates the amount of melon needed. My favourite bowls need 5fl oz per bowl, so I keep adding to the blender until the fluid reaches the right amount. To finish, add some fromage blanc, some baies roses and some tarragon leaves. I live in the south of France, where these melons grow. I always put them in the sun for a few hours before making the recipe.