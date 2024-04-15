Cold Noodle Salad With Spicy Peanut Sauce Recipe (2024)

Again, why not natural peanut butter? Just curious, I will use it anyway, as I don't have anything else, and I won't buy anything else. Why would you eat peanut butter mixed with Crisco (hydrogenated vegetable oil)? If the recipe needs the Crisco for some reason, I'm sure it will be just as good without it. I've made any number of peanut sauces like this with natural peanut butter and they're all different and they're all good.