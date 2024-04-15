Cold Noodle Salad With Spicy Peanut Sauce Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
6,700
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Acfh
Why not natural peanut butter? Also can I use spiralized zucchini or summer squash noodles?
lynn rogers
Because the processed peanut butters emulsify more readily into the sauces… because of the added stuff, oils in them. I won’t use them and like you always am able to make great results with natural peanut butter …
Beto
I like a little fresh grated ginger and chopped cilantro in my peanut sauce.
Sueiseman
For those watching their caloric intake, peanut powder is great. By adding water, it's peanut butter/sauce with the fats removed. Just watch the ones with added sugar!
Haidee Courson
Blend the noodles and sauce together and then place vegetables on top of that mixture, they remain crisper and the color is better.
Martha Stewedrat
Add some of those styrofoam peanuts for extra crunch...
Russ
Added some savoy cabbage since we had some. Used a bit of sriracha instead of chile oil. Biggest thing I find with soba is to make sure you tend to it while it is boiling and then rinse it well, otherwise it gets sticky and gummy. I rinse with cold water in a colander and then transfer the noodles into a bowl of cold water. At that point I scrub the noodles to remove the starch and drain back into the colander.
Harold Lee Miller
Again, why not natural peanut butter? Just curious, I will use it anyway, as I don't have anything else, and I won't buy anything else. Why would you eat peanut butter mixed with Crisco (hydrogenated vegetable oil)? If the recipe needs the Crisco for some reason, I'm sure it will be just as good without it. I've made any number of peanut sauces like this with natural peanut butter and they're all different and they're all good.
Lenna
This was so easy and so good and so versatile. Everyone loved it. The sauce is just perfect. We added extra hot sauce and extra lime juice, just because that’s what we love. This is a total winner. We used whatever vegetables we had in the house. Thank you for this recipe!!
sissydude
Super delicious! I highly recommend a few splashes of rice wine vinegar on the noodles when you add the oil to them. I did that to my leftovers today. Just gave it a nice kick... and punched up the peanut sauce.
Cordau
Forget about whisking the sauce by hand. Put all of the sauce ingredients in a glass measuring cup or another deep container along with 1/4 cup of water and use an immersion blender to mix them. A few seconds of immersion blending produces a sauce that pours perfectly.
E.Peevie
I know you meant silkiness, but I’m all in favor of silly sauce
Derek
My recommendation for an easy spicy peanut sauce is to start with Trader Joe's Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette; and whisk in an equal volume of smooth peanut butter, and Sambal Oelek to taste. A little toasted sesame oil probably wouldn't hurt, too; but I've often gone with just three ingredients.
Kay
Zucchini and summer squash have a LOT of water in them. If you eat the salad right away, it should work fine. If you store in the fridge awhile, it will get watery and not so nice.
Kikihughes
This is such an interesting recipe. The spicy peanut sauce is very assertive on its own (I made it exactly to the recipe) but became almost bland when I tossed everything together. Next time I will *up* the ginger and garlic in the sauce. For those who find this time-consuming, a mandoline is a wonderful thing. It made short work of the radishes, cucumber, and bell pepper with the julienne plate. Soba noodles are wonderful summer food.
Julia
Added tahini to the sauce
hrs
Ginger in sauce. Chili crisp in sauce, about 1/2 tsp
MKS
I mixed half natural creamy peanut butter and half tahini. I used a tsp of habanero jam, a flowing teaspoon of mirin, more lime and sesame oil …. Emulsified with a little lukewarm water at a time…Stirring by hand, until soft and creamy consistency- adjusted all seasoning to taste. Fantastic.
AimeD
Do yourself a favor and double the recipe! I didn't use natural peanut butter, and normally I would. I added some ginger because I love ginger and otherwise I followed the recipe! I've been cooking peanut noodles for over 20 years and this is the first time I can say, I followed a recipe. I needed to help this time around!Year five at a holiday party, and this time I had a recipe to share. Yeah, and I used a box of Prince spaghetti. Because it's what I had in the house.
DELICIOUS!
Mix sauce with noodles, serve with veggies on top for a crowd. - Can sub crisped shallots instead of green onions. - Could also look into peanut powder as a low cal/oil sub. - Shredded chicken breast would be good on top
Sabrina
Sauce is absolutely delicious (with natural peanut butter), and I doubled the lime juice. I will be making it on its own for so many different things. I enjoyed the combination of vegetables and especially enjoyed the radishes. A great lunch!!
Rosie
This was very good, but for my taste a little too salty from the soy sauce. Next time I'd adjust the soy to lime juice ratio to address this. I added carrot ribbons. I used crunchy peanut butter (just nuts, salt and sustainable palm oil) and like others found whizzing all the sauce ingredients together at one go in a mini chopper worked well. How can some people not love radishes!
t
Another variation of this is hiyashi Chuka. Happy googling!
S. Stoyanov
I didn't use zucchini so julienned everything I had - a bit of cabbage, red peppers, carrots, a watermelon radish. It was quite good. I would make it again.
how long isbit good?
Anybody know how long this can be stored ?
Maxine M
Wow, this made a lot of sauce. How long can I keep the sauce in the fridge?
Dianne
This recipe is fabulous and great leftovers are wonderful for a summer picnic. Healthy delicious. Went looking for this recipe and my husband found the hot spicy peanut udon recipe with meat from the NYT instead. Hated that recipe but this one is a keeper to make again and again.
Sherri S
Leftover peanut sauce was great on roasted delicata squash and roasted plantains.
Linda PA
Delicious with cucumber. I did not have the peanuts that would’ve helped. It could’ve been saltier so. I could’ve used more soy sauce.I will definitely add this to my rotation.
Dew
I loathe buckwheat anything: has anyone made this with other noodles?
Private notes are only visible to you.