COLMI P8 Mix Review – Best Budget Smartwatch Under $30 (2024)

COLMI P8 Mix is a new smartwatch designed on the basis of COLMI P8, in this version they have improved many things, the most important of which is the 1.69-inch big screen and 180mAh big battery. An improvement in the sensor, the health and sports aspect as well, and the presence of many other features that I will touch on, explaining the most important differences between the two versions, so stay with me.

COLMI P8 Mix Features

1.69-inch screen 240*280 resolution

8 Sport Modes

180mAh Long Battery Life

24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring

Waterproof IP67

Design And Build Quality:

The COLMI P8 Mix smartwatch features a modern and elegant design that is somewhat similar to COLMI P8 with slight differences, It’s designed in a rectangular shape with a curved screen on the sides, and the button works to turn on-off or to return. Plus elegant and light on the wrist thanks to a thin metal frame with the good build quality.





if you look from below you find a plastic with charging pins and a sensor. Although it’s a budget smartwatch, you will notice the manufacturing quality is high and even the design was amazing.

The strap on the P8 Mix smartwatch is made of silicone, lightweight and comfortable on your wrist for long-lasting use. You can use any 20mm belt because it’s removable and is available in four main colors, Black, Pink, Gray, Silver,but you can purchase colored and other shapes straps separately.

Display Screen:

The screen in COLMI P8 Mix is good, it’s a large 1.69 inch IPS screen, and 2.5D curved to display better content and details, and because it has a resolution of 240 * 280 pixels, the resolution is normal, Of course, it does not compare to the smartwatches cloned from the Apple Watch Series 6, but it’s better than some models at the same price, however, sharpness Colors are so good even when you wear them in the sunlight you won’t be alarmed by them.

In fact, the reason to make this type of screen is good, because it’s large and takes over most of the interface, and with narrow sides, and this is only found in smartwatches with higher costs. This is in contrast to other inexpensivesmartwatchesthat contain a touch screen, which comes in the middle of the screen and has rather wide sides, such as theCOLMIP8, which had a smaller screen size and was in the middle of the body.

Watch faces:

COLMI P8 Mix has some different pre-installed watch faces, and you can switch between them easily by long press on the home screen or via the Da Fit app which has over 100 additional watch faces with customization capabilities for a variety of colors, retro, analog, and digital faces available or You can even use your own photos as a watch face background.









In addition to this, you can change the appearance of the main menu for two options from settings.





Waterproof:

With IP67 waterproof in COLMI P8 Mix Smartwatch, It means you can wear it while washing hands or on rainy days, although the watch is not approved for swimming but is good for wearing for activities, so, I do not recommend swimming or exposing it to hot water or saltwater to avoid any harm Long or short term, avoiding it will be good, however, if it’s exposed to water in any way, I prefer to dry the watch after immersing it in water and before operating it so that it stays with you for as long as possible.

Under the hood:

COLMI P8 Mix adopts the built-in GR5515 chip for faster response speed and faster data processing, and it is backed by 64KB RAM and 64MB ROM so that the watch can be equipped with more watch faces and language packs, for your health, this device has a heart rate sensor The HRS3300 Heart and G-sensor, so this wearable device manages your movement in every moment and takes good care of you throughout the day.

This smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.1 technology, it makes the watch with low power consumption and a more stable connection. This version is compatible with Android 4.4 and later or iOS 9.0 and above so that the connection is through the Da Fit app. However, it does not have its own GPS sensor, which means that you will always have to use it with a smartphone to get your location.

How To Use COLMI P8 Mix:

The COLMI P8 Mix runs a very easy-to-use platform, and the touchscreen navigation is responsive.

You can access a quick menu when swiping from the top to the bottom that enables you to change the screen brightness, Sound mode, flashlight, Bluetooth, weather, settings.

By swiping from the left, you can find the main menu with all functions and settings.





When swiping from the right, you will see basic functions such as heart rate and sleep monitoring, steps, and sports modes, as well as sports modes and other features that include capturing photos from the watch and playing music, weather.













Regarding scrolling from the bottom, Only notifications.

COLMI P8 Mix Health & Fitness Functions:

The COLMI P8 Mix smartwatch is equipped with 8 sports modes to suit any of your needs, including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming.





Apart from the sports features, you can monitor your heart rate in real-time to check whether it’s beating normally or not and monitor sleep to measure your total light sleep, deep sleep, and wake time to provide you with an analysis of your sleep patterns, monitor blood pressure and measure oxygen levels in the blood in real-time to improve The ability of the cardiovascular system to prevent the low level of oxygen in the blood that causes discomfort to a person’s body.











Although it has a good sensor HRS3300 that is more accurate than other sensors, this does not mean that the measurements provided by this smartwatch are completely accurate, as most of them are largely unreliable because it’s not a medical instrument, but it makes you very aware of your health and physical performance. unfortunately, this is often the case with watches in this price range.

Da Fit App For COLMI P8 Mix:

COLMI P8 Mix is compatible with Da Fit app for Android and iOS to help you set up and use the watch more efficiently. You can take advantage of some features, stats, and functions without any additional equipment, such as steps taken, sleep hours, heart rate measurements that you have taken, and all this is done by automatically integrating watch data on the home screen with the ability to view it on a daily or monthly basis. Also set exercise goals and encourage yourself to complete your exercise amount each day through a simple and easy-to-understand operating interface with sections like steps, distance, notifications, alarm, and more.









The app is downloaded through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, so you know it is a safe app.

You can also set an alarm, change watch faces, or you can set a daily step goal and change your profile settings. Bear in mind that this is not medical equipment and for that reason, do not rely entirely on smartwatch data.

How To Pair The COLMI P8 Mix To A smartphone:

It’s easy to connect the COLMI P8 Mix to your phone. After installing the Da Fit app and setting it up, all you have to do is log in and click on the + sign at the top of the app’s home page, and it will search and find the watch in seconds, and you must do that by searching for the Bluetooth and the watch through the app’s Bluetooth and not Via Bluetooth in the phone. When this is done, it will communicate directly and without any complications, with automatic setting of time and language or update of the smartwatch software if available.

Notifications:

Notifications are clearly visible and easily readable. You can choose lots of different popular apps to give notifications on COLMI P8 Mix, for example, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, WeChat, and other apps are supported.

You can also access call or message notifications with many other functions such as stopwatch, alarm, calendar, reminders to not sit, remote control of the camera to take selfies with a touch on the screen, and you can control the music from your watch only.

COLMI P8 Mix Battery Life & Charging Time:

In the end, the COLMI P8 Mix offers a decent battery that is considered good in this category with a capacity of 180mAh, which is larger compared to the 180mAh battery in theCOLMI P8, although this gives you up to 7 days of normal use with continuous heart rate tracking. And 30 days in standby mode, it all depends on the type of activities you do, and it must be charged with a magnetic charger cable and it takes about two hours.

Differences betweenCOLMI P8 Mix VS COLMI P8 Plus:

COLMI P8 Mix COLMI P8 Plus Manufacturing Year 07/2021 01 / 2021 Design New Old Body 43.4*37.4*8.8mm 43*37*10mm Screen size 1.69-inch 1.69-inch Screen resolution 240*280 240*280 Battery Capacity 180mAh 190mAh Battery Life (Standby time) 30 days 30 days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 App Da Fit Da Fit Sport modes 8 8 Water & Dustproof IP67 IP67 Sensors Heart Rate Sensor Heart Rate Sensor Weight 43g 45g

COLMI P8 MixPrice And Where To Buy:

TheCOLMI P8 MixSmartwatch is currently available ontheAliexpress storefor a very good price So, don’t miss out on this great deal. And to view its price or buy it, you can access the offer by clicking on the store icon.

Package content

COLMI P8 Mix Smartwatch

Magnetic Charger

User Manual

COLMI P8 Mix Specifications