Comeback Sauce Recipe (2024)

posted by Amy Johnsonon August 11, 2014 (updated Sep 30, 2021) 56 comments »
This classic Comeback Sauce Recipe is a tasty favorite to serve with chicken tenders, or other finger foods that call for dipping.
There’s a certain Southern fast food establishment known for their chicken tenders and their spicy dipping sauce, which is basically their version of a Comeback Sauce, a spicy mayonnaise based sauce often served here in the South with many dishes, especially those that are fried. It’s called Comeback Sauce for a reason, y’all. It keeps you coming back. It has some kind of wicked power, or something. We always requests an extra or two of the special sauce when we order those tasty tenders. The sauce is mighty tasty to say the least, and is good served with just about anything, from Black-Eyed Pea Cakes, to shrimp, to fried pickles, and would probably even make shoe leather edible. Personally, I like dipping sautéed green beans in it. It’s yum, y’all.
I decided to make our own Comeback Sauce concoction so we only have to go as far as the fridge to get it instead of a drive-thru. I’ve made several renditions over the years, but actually took the time to write the ingredients and proportions down for this recipe this time. It’s a bit spicier, but just as addicting, perhaps even more so, than the original inspiration from down the road. The amount of spice can be adjusted to preference. If you don’t care for a spicy version easily cut the amount of hot sauce called for in the recipe below.
This Comeback Sauce Recipe can be made ahead of time and kept covered and refrigerated for about a week—if it lasts that long! It’s not called Comeback Sauce for nothing!
This sauce is a great condiment to serve with so many things like your favorite finger foods and appetizers, or alongside chicken tenders for dipping.
Comeback Sauce Recipe
Comeback Sauce Recipe
Yield: 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
A super tasty dipping sauce perfect for serving with finger foods. Watch out! It will disappear before your eyes.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoon hot sauce (like Texas Pete)
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together until smooth.
- Cover and store refrigerated until ready to serve.
Notes
Makes about 3/4 cup.
originally published on August 11, 2014 (last updated Sep 30, 2021)
56 commentsLeave a comment »
56 comments on “Comeback Sauce Recipe”
Chris —Reply
Absolutely yummy. It has a really nice kick to it. My sister loved it so much, I gave her most of my first batch. It’s hard to believe that something so simple could be soooooooo tasty. Will be making this again for sure. Thanks for sharing.
isabel —Reply
Hi, Anyone reading this at 2020? Is this best serve when hot or cold? Thank you
Amy Johnson —
Best served cold.
Victoria Conery —Reply
Can you use cream cheese instead of mayo
Amy Johnson —
I’ve never done that, but let me know if you try it.
Patrick —Reply
Use a little less ketchup besides that it’s good
Melinda —Reply
Just made it and it tastes so yummy,can’t wait to dip our Nashville hot shrimp in it for dinner tonight! Thank you for this wonderful simple recipe ……Love that it’s made with stuff that everybody already has at home.
Benjamin maples —Reply
Add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper for some spice very good
Cody S —Reply
Really good, use aubrey d’s rebel ghost pepper hot sauce to give it one a strong kick if you like it that way.
Fatima Chilton —Reply
Fantastic recipe, thank you.
Mike —Reply
I’ve found the BEST sauce is 1/2 c buttermilk ranch and 1/3 c of Rebel Red BBQ Sauce. This combo is crazy good.
Lorraine Séguin —Reply
Husband complimented me for this sauce something he never does no mater what i make very picky Eater so if you like spicy this is for you
Megan —Reply
Made the recipe exactly as posted but used Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo for the hot sauce. OH MAN is this sauce good! Exactly what fried chicken needs.
Sarah —Reply
Didn’t have worcestershire sauce so I subbed in BBQ. It’s sweeter and less salty, so I omitted the ketchup and added a dash of salt. (1tbs & 1tsp BBQ + dash of salt). Also added a squirt of lemon and oooh my this is good! Thanks for the recipe!
D. Fennell —Reply
What an easy and tasty comeback sauce! It’s amazing that so few ingredients can pack such a punch of flavor. Wonderful with shrimp or fish…warm or cold. Will have to try it with green beans!
Izzy —Reply
Highly suggest using sriracha and Duke’s mayonnaise
Ashley —Reply
Tasted delicious! It was too spicy for me but not for my boyfriend. We added the juice of half a lime to this recipe and in our opinion, boosted the taste even more! It also made the consistency less viscous.
Anita Baker —Reply
Amazing!!!! Gone so fast .
