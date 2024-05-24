Constantine Bay | Cornwall - Perfect Stays (2024)

A north coast gem for thrill-seekers and families

Constantine Baymagically combinesstunning natural scenerywith great food and lots of activites. If you’re looking for surf spots, sensational beaches, spectacular coastline, and clifftop walks, Constantine won’t disappoint. With Padstowabout five mileseastand Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth and Newquay approximately 12miles south, there are plenty of options within a short distance.

Nearby beaches

This area of the north coast is famous for its seven bays, all within a short drive of each other. Constantine itself is west facing, with a sweeping stretch of soft pale sand and good surf. There are numerous rockpools to explore and it’s very popular for swimming and surfing. Booby’s Bay sits to the north of Constantine – just separated by a small rocky headland, meaning you can easily walk over the sand dunes to one another. It’s only a short walk to Treyarnon Bay, a north west facing sandy cove surrounded by low cliffs and backed by sand dunes. Another popular family beach offering an expanse of fine sand at low water with plenty of nooks to discover.

Further along the coast, Mother Ivey’s Bay is a quiet beach cushioned from the wind by the Merope Rocks, ideal for both summer sandcastles and romantic winter walks.

Located to the south of Trevose Head and to the north of Harlyn Bay is Trevone Bay, a gently shelving, sandy beach surrounded by cliffs and suitable for intermediate and experienced surfers. Harlyn Bay is considered one of the best family beaches in Cornwall, wide and spacious with plenty of interesting rock pools backed by dunes and situated on the eastern side of Trevose Head. With its reputation as one of the safer beaches in the county, the crescent shaped bay is popular with novice surfers who can learn to master the waves with surf schools who run sessions from the beach.

Porthcothan Beach is a north-west-facing cove backed by grassy dunes popular for sunbathing and a favourite with families. The sandy beach opens out at low tide, connecting up with small coves to the north and south and at high tide the beach becomes very sheltered from swell and winds due to the cliffs.