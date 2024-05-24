Constantine Bay | Cornwall - Perfect Stays (2024)

From the Blog
A north coast gem for thrill-seekers and families
Constantine Baymagically combinesstunning natural scenerywith great food and lots of activites. If you’re looking for surf spots, sensational beaches, spectacular coastline, and clifftop walks, Constantine won’t disappoint. With Padstowabout five mileseastand Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth and Newquay approximately 12miles south, there are plenty of options within a short distance.
Nearby beaches
This area of the north coast is famous for its seven bays, all within a short drive of each other. Constantine itself is west facing, with a sweeping stretch of soft pale sand and good surf. There are numerous rockpools to explore and it’s very popular for swimming and surfing. Booby’s Bay sits to the north of Constantine – just separated by a small rocky headland, meaning you can easily walk over the sand dunes to one another. It’s only a short walk to Treyarnon Bay, a north west facing sandy cove surrounded by low cliffs and backed by sand dunes. Another popular family beach offering an expanse of fine sand at low water with plenty of nooks to discover.
Further along the coast, Mother Ivey’s Bay is a quiet beach cushioned from the wind by the Merope Rocks, ideal for both summer sandcastles and romantic winter walks.
Located to the south of Trevose Head and to the north of Harlyn Bay is Trevone Bay, a gently shelving, sandy beach surrounded by cliffs and suitable for intermediate and experienced surfers. Harlyn Bay is considered one of the best family beaches in Cornwall, wide and spacious with plenty of interesting rock pools backed by dunes and situated on the eastern side of Trevose Head. With its reputation as one of the safer beaches in the county, the crescent shaped bay is popular with novice surfers who can learn to master the waves with surf schools who run sessions from the beach.
Porthcothan Beach is a north-west-facing cove backed by grassy dunes popular for sunbathing and a favourite with families. The sandy beach opens out at low tide, connecting up with small coves to the north and south and at high tide the beach becomes very sheltered from swell and winds due to the cliffs.
Surf
A great surfing spot, Constantine Bay is known for its clean waves and good conditions. For those planning on hitting the waves while staying in the area, the middle of the bay is best at high tide where the surf rolls in. We recommend novice surfers head to nearby Harlyn Bay (see below), as Constantine’s rip tide can change quickly and is better suited to those more experienced in the water.
See the Magic Seaweed Constantine surf report here.
Eating
Five miles and less than 10minutes in the car will bring you to foodie hub of Padstow with its world class restaurants and cafés. Rick Stein has several establishments in the pretty harbour town,from his flagship The Seafood Restaurantoffering fresh fish and shellfish and a seafood barto St Petroc’s Bistro, serving classic bistro dishes and well aged steaks with a snug bar and lounge.Rick Stein’s Café serves freshly cooked breakfasts, light lunches and relaxed dinners and in nearby St Merryn, he also has The Cornish Arms, which serves British pub food, real ales and great wines witha large beer garden. Paul Ainsworth at Number 6 alsohas many accolades, along with Caffè Rojano, where you can expect to find the best Italian style cuisine at affordable prices.
Walking
The stretch of the South West Coast Path from Padstow to Porthcothan offers relatively easy walking. Highlights along the way include the views from Stepper Point with its navigation station; spotting nesting birds on limestone layers of Marble Cliffs at Porthmissen; Round Hole near Trevone: a collapsed sea cave; Trevose Head Lighthouse - opened in 1847; and the marine life of Treyarnon Bay exposed at low tide.
With so much to see and do in the area, it’s no wonder Constantine Bay has become a firm favourite for regular visitors to Cornwall. Take a look at Shorebreak,Tregullyand Morning Tide, our luxury holiday homes in Constantine Bay and discover this stretch of coast for yourself.
