Cookies and Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake | The Best Copycat Recipe! (2024)

This Copycat Cookies & Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake recipe will help you recreate the dreamy cookies and cream dessert in just 5 minutes, with only 4 ingredients!

Once you try this, you’ll be hooked! Here’s why:

Four Ingredients: With a handful of basic grocery store ingredients, you can easily make this milkshake.

With a handful of basic grocery store ingredients, you can easily make this milkshake. Authentic: This recipe is exactly like the one we all love, except you can make it at home!

This recipe is exactly like the one we all love, except you can make it at home! Simple to Make: Sure, the restaurant version might require special soft-serve machines and other equipment, but you can make this copycat Chick-Fil-A milkshake with just your freezer and a blender.

Sure, the restaurant version might require special soft-serve machines and other equipment, but you can make this copycat Chick-Fil-A milkshake with just your freezer and a blender. Adaptable: Swap in different ice creams and cookies for different ones to create all kinds of delicious variations.

Want to see how to make this easy Copycat Cookies and Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake from start to finish? Here’s a step-by-step video:

Here are the ingredients I use to make my copycat Chick-Fil-A milkshake. (You can also add whipped cream and a cherry on top, but that’s totally optional.)

Oreos: You can also use organic chocolate sandwich cookies if you prefer.

You can also use organic chocolate sandwich cookies if you prefer. Ice Cream: French vanilla ice cream. I find it tastes the most similar to the real thing!

French vanilla ice cream. I find it tastes the most similar to the real thing! Milk: Whole milk makes the shake nice and creamy, but reduced fat will also work.

Whole milk makes the shake nice and creamy, but reduced fat will also work. Vanilla Extract: Pure vanilla extract gives the best flavor.

Does Chick-Fil-A Use Real Ice Cream in Their Shakes?

Technically, the soft-serve ice cream at Chick-Fil-A is called “Icedream,” not ice cream! Since ice cream is a legally regulated term, many desserts that consumers think of as ice cream are given other names (think “frozen dairy dessert.”) So it really depends on your definition of ice cream. Whatever you call it, it’s tasty – especially with Oreos!

How to Make a Chick-Fil-A Cookies and Cream Milkshake

This process is both super simple, and completely satisfying. Just grab your blender and let’s do this!

Crush the Cookies: In a blender, crush your Oreos with a few good pulses.

In a blender, crush your Oreos with a few good pulses. Add the Rest of the Ingredients. Measure and add the French vanilla ice cream, milk and vanilla extract. Blend everything until it’s smooth.

Measure and add the French vanilla ice cream, milk and vanilla extract. Blend everything until it’s smooth. Serve. Pour the shake into a couple of tall glasses, and garnish as desired. We love adding whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

Tips for the Best Chick-Fil-A Milkshake

Need tips? I got ‘em! After all my efforts at perfecting this recipe, you can bet I learned a thing or two. Here are my best tips for the ultimate cookies and cream Chick-fil-A milkshake.

The Right Ice Cream: Regular vanilla is good, but for the best copycat, use French vanilla ice cream – and always add a little extra vanilla extract.

Regular vanilla is good, but for the best copycat, use French vanilla ice cream – and always add a little extra vanilla extract. Thaw the Ice Cream. The biggest and best tip? You have to let the ice cream sit on the counter and melt a little before using it. I let mine sit on the counter for about 10 minutes. You know it’s ready to go when you can easily measure it out in a measuring cup.

The biggest and best tip? You have to let the ice cream sit on the counter and melt a little before using it. I let mine sit on the counter for about 10 minutes. You know it’s ready to go when you can easily measure it out in a measuring cup. Blender: Using a powerful blender gives you the perfect texture! If you don’t have one, the milkshake will still be great – just not quite as true to the original.

Using a powerful blender gives you the perfect texture! If you don’t have one, the milkshake will still be great – just not quite as true to the original. Cookie Swaps: While the original is perfect, every now and then we like to swap in different flavored Oreos. The birthday cake Oreos are a personal favorite of mine, and Jorge loves peanut butter Oreos in his!

Serving Suggestions

You’ll probably find yourself making these milkshakes whenever the mood for a sweet Oreo treat strikes you. But you could also serve it as part of a larger meal, fast-food-style! Try these easy recipes to make the perfect fast food at home.

Dill Pickle Chicken: Dill pickles are a big part of the iconic Chick-Fil-A sandwich, and they’re the flavor-blasting part of this crunchy, breaded Dill Pickle Chicken . Serve it on a soft sandwich bun for a fabulous homemade chicken sandwich.

Dill pickles are a big part of the iconic Chick-Fil-A sandwich, and they’re the flavor-blasting part of this crunchy, breaded . Serve it on a soft sandwich bun for a fabulous homemade chicken sandwich. Mac and Cheese: Is Chick-Fil-A’s macaroni and cheese calling your name? This easy Homemade Mac and Cheese is just as easy and comes together in no time.

Is Chick-Fil-A’s macaroni and cheese calling your name? This easy is just as easy and comes together in no time. Salad: Chick-fil-A is also famous for some great garden salads, so if you’re in the mood for that, you can try this easy Grilled Chicken Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing . It’s sure to be a favorite!

What to Do with a Leftover Milkshake

The best thing to do with a milkshake is serve it fresh, but if you have leftovers that you just can’t finish, you can stick them in the fridge for a short time – up to an hour – and often the milkshake will still have a fairly good, slushy texture.

To store it longer than that, put it in the freezer. Take it out and move it to the refrigerator about 30 minutes before you want to enjoy it, so that it can thaw out a little bit.

4.6 from 241 votes Print Pin Recipe Yield: 2 Milkshakes Copycat Cookies and Cream Chick-Fil-A Milkshake Recreate your favorite Chick Fil A Cookies & Cream Milkshake in just 5 minutes, with 4 ingredients, using this easy recipe! Prep Time5 minutes minutes See Also Best Princess Cruise Line Recipes Total Time5 minutes minutes Ingredients 6 oreo cookies

2 ½ cups french vanilla ice cream , softened

, ¼ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

whipped cream , optional

, two maraschino cherries , optional Instructions In a blender, crush cookies with a few good pulses.

Add ice cream, milk and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth.

Pour into 2 tall glasses and garnish each with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Video Notes The Right Ice Cream: Regular vanilla is good, but for the best copycat, use French vanilla ice cream – and always add a little extra vanilla extract.

Thaw the Ice Cream. The biggest and best tip? You have to let the ice cream sit on the counter and melt a little before using it. I let mine sit on the counter for about 10 minutes. You know it’s ready to go when you can easily measure it out in a measuring cup.

Blender: Using a powerful blender gives you the perfect texture! If you don’t have one, the milkshake will still be great – just not quite as true to the original.

Cookie Swaps: While the original is perfect, every now and then we like to swap in different flavored Oreos. The birthday cake Oreos are a personal favorite of mine, and Jorge loves peanut butter Oreos in his! Nutrition Serving: 1milkshake, Calories: 538kcal, Carbohydrates: 66g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 26g, Saturated Fat: 14g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 8g, Trans Fat: 0.02g, Cholesterol: 76mg, Sodium: 284mg, Potassium: 464mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 52g, Vitamin A: 745IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 257mg, Iron: 5mg © Jessica Cuisine: American Category: 30 Min or Less

