Cool Mom Eats: Down-to-earth recipes + help that make parenting easier (2024)

12 delicious corned beef alternatives for St. Patrick’s Day dinner: From creative to classic.
by Christina Refford | Recipes
Though we know a lot of homes will be enjoying corned beef for their St Patrick's Day dinner this weekend, there are plenty of people (like me!) who would rather find some corned beef alternatives to serve on the 17th. If you're like me, I've got you covered! My...
How To Make Rainbow Donuts: 5 Quick and Easy Recipes Kids Will Love
by Cool Mom Team | Recipes
These colorful and delicious rainbow donuts only require a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time. Perfect for St. Patrick's Day, or really...any day! Why are we sharing rainbow donuts? Well, they seem to have overtaken rainbow cakes when it comes to the most...
6 amazing recipes from Black food bloggers you should totally be following | Meal Plan Ideas
by Lisa Barnes | Meal Planning, Recipes
Editor's Note: We have always done our best on this site to be inclusive in different ways: By amplifying diverse voices and sharing perspectives from diverse moms and women; promoting gifts from diverse shops and companies in our gift guides, as well as gifts that...
Healthy comfort food recipes to get us through the winter without the extra pounds
by Kate Etue | Recipes, Tips + Tricks
Healthy comfort food recipes can be hard to come by. I mean I totally get the desire to start new diets in the new year, what with fresh beginnings and all. But when it's winter, I just want to cuddle up on the couch with a blanket and a big bowl of cheesy soup or...
How to tell if food is fresh: Tips for 7 of your top pantry staples
by Rebecca Ffrench | Tips + Tricks
It's good to have some tricks for how tell if food is fresh and still good to eat -- as you know if you've ever opened a jar of half-used tomato sauce that seemed fairly new...only to find furry white spots of mold floating on top. While some spoiled food is quite...
Lunar New Year Recipes from Kristina Cho of Eat Cho Food
by Lisa Barnes | Recipes
We're sharing some delicious Lunar New Year recipes because, today, millions of people around the world are celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year. While some of us are ordering from Chinese bakeries around the country that make the best Lunar New Year Treats,...
150 last-minute, homemade Valentine’s treat ideas that you can make
by Cool Mom Team | Recipes, Holiday Cooking, Party!
Running low on time but still want to make something special for Valentine's Day? Check out this huge list of homemade treat ideas that are as fun as they are delicious. We put together more than 150 quick and delicious ideas and certainly, you'll find the perfect...
These nachos recipes are the only ones you need for your Super Bowl party
by Stacie Billis | Party!, Recipes
We believe there is nothing better than a big plate of ooey-gooey nachos, and that sometimes simple nacho recipes for Super Bowl parties and game day gatherings are the best. Not that there's anything wrong with a favorite recipe you spend days preparing for guests --...
Kid-friendly homemade dinners on a budget | Weekly Meal Plan Ideas
by Kate Etue | Meal Planning, Recipes
We've heard from our readers how much it helps to factor budgeting into meal planning, and I get it.What's my monthlyline-item for chips? is actually something I have asked myself, with four kids at home who all like to eat. A lot. So for this week's meal plan...
Weekly meal plan: Easy dinners that make smart use of leftovers
by Kate Etue | Meal Planning, Recipes
This week'sweekly meal plan recommendations are here, and we've found some easy meals to get you through the week with recipes that make great use of your leftovers this week. Because why cook twice when you can just cook once? So grab a pen, make your shopping list,...
9 extremely cool Valentine cookies for teens, no cutesie stuff
by Liz Gumbinner | Recipes, Party!
There are so many wonderfully creative and cool Valentine's Day cookie ideas we've featured over the years (we even have a whole new Pinterest board devoted to Valentine's day treats and recipes) but honestly, I know my teens aren't into the cutesie puns as much as...
These aphrodisiac Valentine’s food gifts guarantee a hot night at home
by Kate Etue | Gift Guides, Shopping Finds
Aphrodisiacs for Valentine's Day? We believe, we believe! There's some science behind these aphrodisiac Valentine's food gifts, like chocolate increasing blood flow to lots of parts of the body, or oysters providing tons of protein for stamina. Plus, it's just sexy to...