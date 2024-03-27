CoolThings.com | Cool Gadgets, Gifts & Stuff (2024)

Logitech MX Brio Promises to be the Outfit’s Most Advanced Webcam Ever

With their newfound necessity and increased popularity during the pandemic, webcams have gotten immensely better. All of a...

GADGETS

Shure MoveMic Lapel Mic Connects Directly to Your Phone, Eliminating the Need for a Receiver

Clip-on lapel mics have long been in circulation, with Rode making arguably the most popular ones with their...

GADGETSGEAR

The Best Streaming Webcams for Broadcasting Live on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook

Yes, people make money livestreaming on the internet. Of course, those who make a comfortable living out of...

GADGETS

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS Adds a Touchscreen Display to Put Over a Hundred Functions on Your Flight Sim Controller

When it comes to flight sim controllers, we’re very fond of systems that put a plethora of controls...

ENTERTAINMENTGADGETS

Atari 400 Mini Puts 8-Bit Atari Emulation in a Miniature Case Resembling the Outfit’s 1979 Gaming PC

While Atari is still best known for the 2600 VCS, their groundbreaking home console, they also released what’s...

ENTERTAINMENTGADGETS

Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02 Gets NES-Inspired Case and a Four-Inch External Touchscreen

While Ayaneo is best known for their PC-based gaming handhelds, they also make mini-PCs and various computing accessories....

GADGETS

Monoblocc Monitor Rig Transforms the VESA Mount into an All-in-One Dock to Hold Your Webcam, Mic, Lights, and More

VESA mounts are great, standardizing the way TVs and monitors are mounted, so you can use the same...

GADGETS

Flipper Video Game Module Turns the Hacking Tool Into a Gaming Handheld

The Flipper Zero has been around for three years now, but it seems to finally be getting its...

GADGETS

Zacuto MicroBOOM Mounts a 35-Inch Long Boom Mic on Your Camera

Boom mics are great, allowing you to place your microphone directly over your subjects and keep it there...

GADGETSGEAR

The Best Laptops for Photo Editing

If you’re a photographer, a big part of your time is probably spent hunching over a computer while...

GADGETS

Edelkrone Tripod X Can Automatically Level Itself at the Push of a Button

Edelkrone has made some clever camera accessories, from their self-locking tripod and rail-and-wheel-free camera slider to their programmable...

GADGETSGEAR

The Best Travel Gadgets to Make Your Next Trip More Comfortable

Whether you’re going on a business trip or a holiday, having the right travel gadgets on hand can...

GADGETS

Ayaneo Flip DS Brings the Dual-Screen Form Factor to PC Gaming Handhelds

It does seem like gaming handhelds will become a big category going forward, which is why we continue...

ENTERTAINMENTGADGETS

The Best PC Gaming Headsets for More Engaging and Immersive Gameplay

For most people, any good pair of headphones with an integrated mic is decent enough to let you...

GADGETSGEAR

DermaSensor Uses AI for Early Detection of Skin Cancers in Seconds

Nothing beats early detection when it comes to cancers, as it gives you the best chance of actually...

GADGETS

The Best Smart Light Bulbs to Bring Dynamic, Automated Lighting to Your Home

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with traditional light bulbs. You screw them into a socket, turn on the switch,...

GADGETSHOUSE

Shift Moonwalkers X Brings The Speedwalking Wearable to Commercial Facilities

Shift tried to convince people of the value of walking faster with the original Moonwalkers, which used motorized...

GADGETSWEARABLES

Celestron Origin Smart Telescope Lets You Cast Its Images to a TV, so the Whole Party Can Watch

Smart telescopes have made stargazing far easier than ever, allowing you to simply pick a celestial body you...

GADGETS

NasoCalm Promises to Treat Nasal Discomfort Using Electrical Impulses

There’s a significant number of people around the world who regularly deal with nasal discomfort, whether due to...

GADGETS

Figure’s Humanoid Robots Will Soon Join the Workforce in BMW’s South Carolina Plant

It was early last year when California-based robotics company Figure officially unveiled their general-purpose Figure 01 humanoid robot...

GADGETS

DJI Mic 2 Updates the Wireless Lapel Mic with 32-Bit Float Recording, Longer Battery Life, and More

While still best known as a drone company, DJI has long expanded into numerous products that help round...

GADGETS

Some of the Coolest Gadgets and Tech We Saw at CES 2024

Tech is the order of the day every year at CES and this year is no different, with...

GADGETS

The Best TVs and Monitors at CES 2024

Display tech has traditionally been one of the biggest categories at CES. It’s that time of the year...

GADGETSHOUSE

Razer Project Esther Puts Rumble Vibrations on Your Gaming Chair

Feeling the rumble on a gaming controller is great for imparting some of the tactile sensations you’re supposed...

GADGETS

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro Tablet Turns Its OLED Screen into a Paper-Like Display

E-Ink has, pretty much, owned the e-paper space for the better part of two decades, with their panels...

GADGETS

Withings BeamO Combines Thermometer, Stethoscope, ECG, and Oximeter in One Compact Gadget

Withings has made a habit of gracing the CES floor with some clever health-based consumer tech devices. It...

GADGETS

