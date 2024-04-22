Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (2024)

I can’t think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe is no exception! The house will smell heavenly when you bake these!
These are just beautiful rolls that melt in your mouth and warm you from the inside out!
Whilehomemaderolls take a little time, they are worth every single second. Don’t skimp out on the frosting because… it is amazing! Seriously… it’s the best!
These taste exactly like the cinnamon rolls I love to get at the mall! I’ve made them so many times and they turn out soft and perfectly every time!
Mmmm…. perfect for breakfast or dessert… or snack. Ok, makes a good brunch too, and I’m not saying I’ve never eaten them for dinner… but I’m not saying I have either.
Items you’ll need for this recipe:
* Active Dry Yeast * Cinnamon * Vanilla Extract *
4.93 from 577 votes↑ Click stars to rate now!
Or to leave a comment, click here!
Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe
Copy Cat Cinna*Bon Recipe! Delicious Cinnamon Rolls at Home! I can’t think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon recipe is no exception! Your house will smell heavenly when you bake these!
Save
ReviewPrint
Prep Time 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time 15 minutes minutes
Total Time 1 hour hour 35 minutes minutes
Servings 12 rolls
Author Holly Nilsson
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs room temperature
- ⅓ cup butter room temperature
- 4 - 4 ¼ cups bread flour (plus extra for rolling)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 package active dry yeast
Filling
- 1 cup brown sugar packed
- 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- ⅓ cup butter softened
Frosting
- 4 ounce cream cheese softened
- ¼ cup butter softened
- 1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions
Combine 2 cups of the flour and yeast in a large mixing bowl. In a saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar, and salt over medium heat until temperature reaches 120 to 130°F (butter will be almost melted).
Add milk mixture to flour mixture along with eggs and mix with an electric mixer on low for 30 seconds.
Stir in as much of the flour as you can. (see note below for bread machine)
Place dough a floured surface and knead in as much of the remaining flour as possible. Continue to knead the dough until it is very smooth and elastic (this will take about 5-10 minutes).
Cover dough with oil or cooking spray and plastic wrap. Let rest covered for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside.
Roll the dough into a 18x21-inch rectangle. Spread ⅓ cup butter on the dough and top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Starting with the long side, roll up dough so you have an 21" log.
Cut into 12 even rolls.
Grease a 9x13 pan and place the rolls in the pan.
Cover with plastic wrap and a tea towel or kitchen towel and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F.
Bake rolls on the center rack about 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
While the rolls are baking, combine cream cheese, ¼ cup butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract and salt with a mixer until fluffy.
Allow rolls to cool for about 10-15 minutes and spread frosting on warms rolls.
Notes
The dough can be prepared in a bread machine. Combine dough ingredients in the order specified by your bread machine. Set on dough cycle. Let dough rest for 10 minutes once completed and continue with recipe as above.
4.93 from 577 votes
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1g | Calories: 495 | Carbohydrates: 74g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 301mg | Potassium: 124mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 42g | Vitamin A: 640IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 0.8mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
© SpendWithPennies.com. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Please view my photo use policy here.
Here are some more recipes you’ll love
* Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls * Apple Pie Roll Ups * Apple Pie Tacos *
This recipe was slightly adapted from Allrecipes.com
Categories:
, Breakfast, Desserts, Reader Favorites
Like our recipes?
Follow us on Pinterest!
Recipes you'll love
The Best Banana Cake
Desserts
The Best Zucchini Bread
Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies
Desserts
Millionaire Pie (No bake and only 5 Minutes to Prep!) (Video)
Desserts
Apple Pie Filling Recipe
Desserts
The Best Apple Crumb Pie
Desserts
About the author
Holly is a wine and cheese lover, recipe creator, shopping enthusiast and self appointed foodie. Her greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for the everyday home cook!
See more posts by Holly
Follow Holly on social media:
Free eBook!
Subscribe to receive weekly recipes and get a FREE Bonus e-book: Quick & Easy Weeknight Meals!
You can unsubscribe anytime by clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of emails you receive.
Latest & Greatest
Peanut Butter Eggs
Easter
Easy Ambrosia Salad
Side Dishes
Coconut Cake
Desserts
Watergate Salad
Desserts
Best Ever Cream Cheese Frosting
Desserts
Lucky Charms Treats
St. Patricks Day