Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (2024)

I can’t think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe is no exception! The house will smell heavenly when you bake these!

These are just beautiful rolls that melt in your mouth and warm you from the inside out!

Whilehomemaderolls take a little time, they are worth every single second. Don’t skimp out on the frosting because… it is amazing! Seriously… it’s the best!



These taste exactly like the cinnamon rolls I love to get at the mall! I’ve made them so many times and they turn out soft and perfectly every time!

Mmmm…. perfect for breakfast or dessert… or snack. Ok, makes a good brunch too, and I’m not saying I’ve never eaten them for dinner… but I’m not saying I have either.

Items you’ll need for this recipe:

* Active Dry Yeast * Cinnamon * Vanilla Extract *

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe Copy Cat Cinna*Bon Recipe! Delicious Cinnamon Rolls at Home! I can't think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon recipe is no exception! Your house will smell heavenly when you bake these! Ingredients ▢ 1 cup milk

▢ 2 eggs room temperature

▢ ⅓ cup butter room temperature

▢ 4 - 4 ¼ cups bread flour (plus extra for rolling)

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ½ cup white sugar

▢ 1 package active dry yeast Filling ▢ 1 cup brown sugar packed

▢ 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

▢ ⅓ cup butter softened Frosting ▢ 4 ounce cream cheese softened

▢ ¼ cup butter softened

▢ 1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt Instructions Combine 2 cups of the flour and yeast in a large mixing bowl. In a saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar, and salt over medium heat until temperature reaches 120 to 130°F (butter will be almost melted). Add milk mixture to flour mixture along with eggs and mix with an electric mixer on low for 30 seconds. Stir in as much of the flour as you can. (see note below for bread machine)

Place dough a floured surface and knead in as much of the remaining flour as possible. Continue to knead the dough until it is very smooth and elastic (this will take about 5-10 minutes). Cover dough with oil or cooking spray and plastic wrap. Let rest covered for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside.

Roll the dough into a 18x21-inch rectangle. Spread ⅓ cup butter on the dough and top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture.

Starting with the long side, roll up dough so you have an 21" log. Cut into 12 even rolls. Grease a 9x13 pan and place the rolls in the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and a tea towel or kitchen towel and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F.

Bake rolls on the center rack about 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

While the rolls are baking, combine cream cheese, ¼ cup butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract and salt with a mixer until fluffy.

Allow rolls to cool for about 10-15 minutes and spread frosting on warms rolls. Notes The dough can be prepared in a bread machine. Combine dough ingredients in the order specified by your bread machine. Set on dough cycle. Let dough rest for 10 minutes once completed and continue with recipe as above. Nutrition Information Serving: 1g | Calories: 495 | Carbohydrates: 74g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 301mg | Potassium: 124mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 42g | Vitamin A: 640IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 0.8mg Course Dessert Cuisine American

This recipe was slightly adapted from Allrecipes.com