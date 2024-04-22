Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (2024)

I can’t think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe is no exception! The house will smell heavenly when you bake these!

These are just beautiful rolls that melt in your mouth and warm you from the inside out!
Whilehomemaderolls take a little time, they are worth every single second. Don’t skimp out on the frosting because… it is amazing! Seriously… it’s the best!

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (1)


These taste exactly like the cinnamon rolls I love to get at the mall! I’ve made them so many times and they turn out soft and perfectly every time!

Mmmm…. perfect for breakfast or dessert… or snack. Ok, makes a good brunch too, and I’m not saying I’ve never eaten them for dinner… but I’m not saying I have either.

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (2)

Items you’ll need for this recipe:

* Active Dry Yeast * Cinnamon * Vanilla Extract *

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (3)

4.93 from 577 votes↑ Click stars to rate now!
Or to leave a comment, click here!

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe

Copy Cat Cinna*Bon Recipe! Delicious Cinnamon Rolls at Home! I can’t think of many things that make your house smell as amazing as homemade cinnamon rolls. This Copy Cat CinnaBon recipe is no exception! Your house will smell heavenly when you bake these!

Save

ReviewPrint

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (4)

Prep Time 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 35 minutes minutes

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (5)

Servings 12 rolls

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (6)

Author Holly Nilsson

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs room temperature
  • cup butter room temperature
  • 4 - 4 ¼ cups bread flour (plus extra for rolling)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 package active dry yeast
See Also
Traditional Christmas Pudding Recipe20 Delicious Vegan Recipes With Nutritional YeastCranberry Orange Scones - Easy Scone Recipe!Apple Fritter Recipe with Cinnamon Sugar: An Easy Fall Dessert

Filling

  • 1 cup brown sugar packed
  • 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  • cup butter softened

Frosting

  • 4 ounce cream cheese softened
  • ¼ cup butter softened
  • 1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • teaspoon salt

Instructions

  • Combine 2 cups of the flour and yeast in a large mixing bowl. In a saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar, and salt over medium heat until temperature reaches 120 to 130°F (butter will be almost melted).

    Add milk mixture to flour mixture along with eggs and mix with an electric mixer on low for 30 seconds.

    Stir in as much of the flour as you can. (see note below for bread machine)

  • Place dough a floured surface and knead in as much of the remaining flour as possible. Continue to knead the dough until it is very smooth and elastic (this will take about 5-10 minutes).

    Cover dough with oil or cooking spray and plastic wrap. Let rest covered for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside.

  • Roll the dough into a 18x21-inch rectangle. Spread ⅓ cup butter on the dough and top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture.

  • Starting with the long side, roll up dough so you have an 21" log.

    Cut into 12 even rolls.

    Grease a 9x13 pan and place the rolls in the pan.

    Cover with plastic wrap and a tea towel or kitchen towel and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Bake rolls on the center rack about 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

  • While the rolls are baking, combine cream cheese, ¼ cup butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract and salt with a mixer until fluffy.

  • Allow rolls to cool for about 10-15 minutes and spread frosting on warms rolls.

Notes

The dough can be prepared in a bread machine. Combine dough ingredients in the order specified by your bread machine. Set on dough cycle. Let dough rest for 10 minutes once completed and continue with recipe as above.

4.93 from 577 votes

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1g | Calories: 495 | Carbohydrates: 74g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 301mg | Potassium: 124mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 42g | Vitamin A: 640IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 0.8mg

Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (7) Course Dessert

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (8) Cuisine American

© SpendWithPennies.com. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Please view my photo use policy here.

See Also
Black Eyed Peas (Stovetop) Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (9)

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (10)

Here are some more recipes you’ll love

* Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls * Apple Pie Roll Ups * Apple Pie Tacos *

This recipe was slightly adapted from Allrecipes.com

Categories:

, Breakfast, Desserts, Reader Favorites

Like our recipes?
Follow us on Pinterest!

Follow us on Pinterest

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (11)

Recipes you'll love

The Best Banana Cake

Desserts

The Best Zucchini Bread

Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

Desserts

Millionaire Pie (No bake and only 5 Minutes to Prep!) (Video)

Desserts

Apple Pie Filling Recipe

Desserts

The Best Apple Crumb Pie

Desserts

About the author

Holly is a wine and cheese lover, recipe creator, shopping enthusiast and self appointed foodie. Her greatest passion is creating in the kitchen and making deliciously comforting recipes for the everyday home cook!
See more posts by Holly

Follow Holly on social media:

pinterest facebook twitter instagram

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (19)

Free eBook!

Subscribe to receive weekly recipes and get a FREE Bonus e-book: Quick & Easy Weeknight Meals!

You can unsubscribe anytime by clicking the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of emails you receive.

Latest & Greatest

Peanut Butter Eggs

Easter

Easy Ambrosia Salad

Side Dishes

Coconut Cake

Desserts

Watergate Salad

Desserts

Best Ever Cream Cheese Frosting

Desserts

Lucky Charms Treats

St. Patricks Day

Copy Cat CinnaBon Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Nigel Slater: 10 recipes from my little black book
Zuppa Toscana Recipe (a la Olive Garden)
Kylie Jenner Boobpedia
7577933700
Latest Posts
Usnea Tincture Recipe: Discover How This Medicine Can Stop A Cold In Its Tracks - The Outdoor Apothecary
15 Vegan Soup Recipes That Prove You Don't Need Dairy or Meat for Flavor
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6200

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.