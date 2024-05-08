Copycat Boston Market Creamed Spinach Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)









#27598

One bite of this rich and creamy copycat spinach dish and you'll know why it's so popular at Boston Market!

under 30 minutes

2 comments

5 tablespoons butter or margarine, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup half and half cream

4 ounces cream cheese, softened and cut in cubes

2 tablespoons minced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 packages (10 ounce size) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese



Melt three tablespoons of the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and salt and stir until well mixed. While stirring, add the cream slowly until incorporated. Stir in the cream cheese and then increase the heat to medium-high. Stir constantly until the sauce becomes thick and smooth. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside. Melt the remaining butter in another saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onion is soft. Add the spinach and water to the onions. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Let the spinach cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir the white sauce into the spinach mixture. Stir in the Parmesan and mix until completely blended. Serve the creamed spinach hot.

Make sure to thoroughly drain the spinach after thawing to prevent the dish from becoming watery. For a protein boost, add cooked and diced bacon, sausage, ham, or other protein to the dish. Experiment with different cheeses like Gruyere or cheddar. To make this dish more indulgent, drizzle a bit of truffle oil on top before serving. If the sauce is too thick, thin it out with a bit more cream or milk until it reaches your desired consistency. Add a pinch of nutmeg or a dash of hot sauce for extra flavor.

What is creamed spinach? Creamed spinach is a dish where spinach is cooked in a creamy sauce typically made from butter, flour, cream, and cheese. Can I use fresh spinach instead of frozen? You can use fresh spinach in this recipe. Just make sure to cook it down until wilted before adding the sauce. You'll need about 2 pounds of fresh spinach in place of the 2 packages of frozen. What else can I add this recipe? You can add in additional ingredients like bacon, mushrooms, or even different cheeses. Can I make this dish ahead of time? You can make this dish ahead of time and reheat it before serving. Just be sure to stir well and adjust seasonings as needed. How should I serve creamed spinach? Creamed spinach is typically served as a side dish with meat or fish, but it can also be enjoyed on its own or mixed into pasta dishes. What is the purpose of the cream cheese in this recipe? The cream cheese adds richness and creaminess to the sauce, giving the dish a smooth and velvety texture. Can I use whole milk instead of half and half? You can use whole milk as a substitute for half and half, but the sauce may not be as rich and creamy. How long will leftovers last in the fridge? Leftover creamed spinach can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat it gently on the stovetop or in the microwave. Can I freeze creamed spinach? Creamed spinach can be frozen, but the texture may change slightly upon thawing. Be sure to reheat gently to avoid curdling the sauce. Store it in an airtight container for up to 2 months and thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

263 calories, 22 grams fat, 11 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein per serving. This recipe is low in carbs.



Loraine REVIEW:

November 28, 2019 I made this side dish to bring to a get together and everyone loved it! I especially liked the feature where you can change the servings. It worked out perfectly and I will definitely make this again. 

Subangelwhorns REVIEW:

November 24, 2019 Spinach came out perfect! Got a little nervous in beginning, when when flour, butter, cream cheese and half had gotten so thick, but at end it all balanced out perfectly. 

Guest Foodie REVIEW:

June 24, 2019 I tried this receipt and it came out fantastic!! This is a keeper and easy to make. 

Guest Foodie REVIEW:

February 26, 2019 I add a little chicken bullion powder and for sure you need to add a little nutmeg! 

Guest Foodie REVIEW:

September 6, 2018 Yum 

Joenne REVIEW:

December 11, 2017 I love your creamed spinach love love love 

Stan M REVIEW:

May 30, 2017 I have had the good luck to eat at many of NYC's best steak houses: Peter Luger, Sparks, Keene's, Del Friscoe, Palm, Club A, Gallaghers, Ben Bensons, etc., and I ALWAYS order creamed spinach. This recipe is equal to -- if not better -- than all of them...especially since you can adjust it to your own tastes. I added a bit more salt, and a bit more Parmesan. Perfect! I found it even better reheating it the next day-- something about flavors melding(?). May have to add a bit more liquid: water/milk/half&half. 

2hawkfeathers REVIEW:

January 29, 2017 Love it, i used skim milk (on hand) and it still came out fine. 

cece November 20, 2016 I would like to make this dish a head of time and just reheat the next day. How would I go about this without over cooking the dish or run the risk of it drying out. CDKitchen Staff Reply: As long as you reheat it over low heat I think you'll be fine. If it seems to thick once reheated just add a little more water or cream to it. 

Kerrie B REVIEW:

April 6, 2016 Wow!! We eat Boston Market several times a month and I always get the creamed spinach, this tastes exactly like it and I didn't even follow recipe 100%. The only thing I did differently was cut recipe in half and I used onion powder and garlic salt. Instead of minced onions and garlic .Will defiantly make this a lot !!! 

Lucy REVIEW:

February 24, 2016 This is just like Boston market! I used whole milk the second time instead of half and half and only a tablespoon of water into the frozen spinach and it was perfect! 

Karen January 13, 2016 How much fresh spinach would you use if you didn't want to use frozen? 1 ten ounce size package of frozen spinach is equal to 1 1/2 pounds fresh spinach when cooked. So, for this recipe you'd need 3 pounds fresh. 

leftyg REVIEW:

December 15, 2014 Even for people who hate spinach, I think this would be palatable. It tasted more like the Parmesan than the spinach. Quite good! 

yvonne nc REVIEW:

November 10, 2010 Fantastic. I omitted the salt and didn't miss it. This is a good one to make before hand and then just pop it into a crock pot to reheat. Added a bit more half and half at that point since it was heating for a couple of hours. 

Guest Foodie REVIEW:

September 14, 2010 i tried it as is and then decided to use cheddar cheese soup-it made it all that much better! 

fmcternan REVIEW:

December 31, 2008 EXCELLENT recipe and a big hit on the holiday dinner table! Not a drop left!One personal update: I did sautee the onions in the butter before adding the rest of the ingredients. 

F.M.M. REVIEW:

December 28, 2008 Really awesome recipe that's easy and delicious! If you like creamed spinach, you'll LOVE this one!I make creamed spinach for our holiday dinners because my husband loves it, but we usually have most of it left over. This year I made this recipe and ALL OF IT was G-O-N-E!The only thing I changed is that I used fresh garlic in place of the garlic salt and then sauteed the onion and garlic in some butter before adding the rest of the ingredients. 

Valerie REVIEW:

January 30, 2007 Very good, the end result needed just a little more salt but overall we enjoyed this. None of us eat fast food so we can't say whether or not this is close to the spinach at Boston Market, but it is good nonetheless. 

Guest Foodie REVIEW:

October 3, 2006 Wow! This is perfect, just like Boston Market's! Thank you, thank you!!! 

quin33 REVIEW:

March 2, 2006 I love Boston Market's creamed spinach, so I had to try this. This is IT! I followed the recipe exactly except using low-fat cream cheese and low-fat half and half. Finally, I can make one of my favorites at home. Everyone loved it! My daughter ate it as a dip with rye crackers. 

maija REVIEW:

December 18, 2004 Yummy! Everyone will like spinach when it tastes like this. This will be made over and over.

Please note:

This is a copy cat recipe submitted to CDKitchen by a third-party. This recipe is not an original recipe unless specifically stated and is considered only to be an acceptable "clone" to the original for the home cook to attempt to duplicate. Please also note that many nationwide restaurant chains vary their menus and ingredients by region so the version provided may not be similar to what you may have tried before. All trademarks referenced are property of their respective owners.

