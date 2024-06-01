Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (2024)

Table of Contents
What’s in Jarlsberg Dip? How do you make Jarlsberg Dip? Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip? What do you serve with Jarlsberg Spread? Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese? How long does Jarlsberg Cheese last? What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip? Other dip recipes? Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip? Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese? What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip? Nutrition Get the FIVE most popular Copycat Recipes! Reader Interactions Leave a Reply Comments

· FoodHussy · 9 Comments

Pin

Share

Tweet

Share

Jump to Recipe

Pin

Share

Tweet

Share

This delicious Jarlsberg cheese dip recipe comes from a family favorite cookbook! This cheese dip is so tasty and creamy, you’ll have a hard time not eating the whole batch! If you love Jarlsberg cheese, then you will love this recipe. It’s easy to prepare and perfect for parties, game day or anytime!

Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (1)

If you’re not familiar Jarlsberg is actually a Norwegian cheese – it was made by Swiss cheesemakers who then moved to Norway – which is why most people think it’s Swiss cheese. It’s very similar. Jarlsberg Dip is a dip made of shredded cheese, mayo and seasonings and has a nice nutty flavor.

Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (2)

What’s in Jarlsberg Dip?

There are only 5 simple ingredients for this easy party appetizer:

  • shredded Jarlsberg cheese – it’s a nutty cheese, similar to Swiss
  • mayonnaise – always use Duke’s!
  • red onion – be sure to use red for the extra flavor
  • milk – any kind of milk will do
  • lemon juice – just a little zing

How do you make Jarlsberg Dip?

Making this cheese spread is super simple:

  • Grate Jarlsberg cheese
  • Mix ingredients in a batter bowl
  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours
  • Serve with crackers and pita chips
Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (3)

Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip?

No – dips consisting of so much dairy don’t freeze well. It only takes a few minutes to make and I have great ideas for any leftovers!

What do you serve with Jarlsberg Spread?

My favorite things to serve with this simple dip are pita crackers. Jarlsberg cheese is similar to Swiss cheese and has a strong flavor – so you want to use plain but very crisp crackers or tortilla chips for it.

Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese?

Jarlsberg is pretty readily available – you can even buyJarlsberg Cheese on Amazon– but if you’re struggling to find it – you can substitute Swiss cheese in a pinch.

How long does Jarlsberg Cheese last?

You can store Jarlsberg Dip in an airtight container for 7-10 days.

Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (4)

What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip?

So we always end up with leftover dip – and what do you do with it? Here are a couple of ideas that I’ve used with this and Spinach Artichoke Dip – it really works!

  • My favorite thing to do with Jarlsberg Dip is to make cheesy potato casserole with it!Or add ham to it with this .
  • Heat leftover Jarlsberg Dip in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!
  • Take a chicken breast or a piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!
  • Or even Jarlsberg Dip Macaroni Salad!

Other dip recipes?

  • Spinach Artichoke Dip
  • Skyline Chili Cheese Dip

Jarlsberg Cheese Dip

Jarlsberg Dip is a classic dip that is great for holiday get-togethers as well as game day parties! The Jarlsberg cheese has so much delicious flavor – that the rest of the ingredients just make it creamy and a perfect compliment to pita crackers.

4.89 from 17 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

2 hours hrs

Total Time 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins

Course Appetizer

Cuisine American

Servings 6 people

Calories 255 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Gently combine all ingredients.

  • Refrigerate for 2-hours before serving.

  • Serve with crackers.

Notes

– Heat leftovers in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!

See Also
Scottish Steak Pie Recipe - Scottish Scran

– Take a chicken breast or nice piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!

Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip?

No – dips consisting of so much dairy don’t freeze well. It only takes a few minutes to make and I have great ideas for any leftovers!

Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese?

Jarlsberg is pretty readily available – you can even buyJarlsberg Cheese on Amazon– but if you’re struggling to find it – you can substitute Swiss cheese in a pinch.

What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip?

So we always end up with leftover dip – and what do you do with it? Here are a couple of ideas that I’ve used with this and Spinach Artichoke Dip – it really works!

  • My favorite thing to do with Jarlsberg Dip is to make cheesy potato casserole with it!
  • Heat leftover Jarlsberg Dip in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!
  • Take a chicken breast or a piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!
  • Or even Jarlsberg Dip Macaroni Salad!

Nutrition

Serving: 0.3cupCalories: 255kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 10gFat: 20.7gSaturated Fat: 8.3gCholesterol: 35mgSodium: 454mgPotassium: 17mgFiber: 0.1gSugar: 2.6gCalcium: 284mg

Keyword appetizer, cheese, dip, jarlsberg, side

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Pin

Share

Tweet

Share

Previous Post: « Traeger Smoked Queso

Next Post: Traeger Smoked Country Style Ribs »

Get the FIVE most popular Copycat Recipes!

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Comments

  1. MaLinda T says

    This sounds and looks amazing! I cannot wait to try it:)

    Reply

  2. Jerlad (Male) says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (6)
    It makes a good hussy, I always make it when my husband is out with his friends!

    Reply

  3. Jacqueline Meldrum says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (7)
    So it’s like a coleslaw but made with cheese. I thought you might have melted the cheese but it does sound good.I like that nutty flavour of jarlsberg.

    Reply

    • FoodHussy says

      haha – never thought of it like that – but yes – the jarlsberg is definitely not melted but it’s very cheesy and so yum!

  4. MJ says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (8)
    Love dips that are fast and easy like this one! Perfect for the holidays.

    Reply

  5. Andrea says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (9)
    Oh yes, this dip is for me. I’m a fan of Jarlsberg cheese. Can’t wait to devour a bowl of this dip.

    Reply

  6. Lisa says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (10)
    I love jarlsberg cheese! This dip is heavenly!

    Reply

  7. Pam says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (11)
    We love love love Jarlsberg cheese and I can’t wait to make this for the family!

    Reply

  8. Amy S says

    Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (12)
    I add to scrambled eggs or I include it as the “cheese & onion” in sandwiches or wraps, especially ham. yum. adds a bit of zing to both.

    Reply

Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (2024)
Top Articles
1 Zettabytes to Gigabytes Converter
Zettabytes to Gigabytes Conversion - Data Storage Measurement | TrustConverter
How Many Dinnerware Sets Should You Have?
Top US and Chinese defense officials seek to restore communications as tensions rise in Indo-Pacific
Latest Posts
Zettabytes to Gigabytes <span> - 1 ZB to GB Conversion</span>
GB to ZB <span> → CONVERT Gigabytes to Zettabytes</span>
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 6838

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.