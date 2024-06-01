Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (2024)

· FoodHussy · 9 Comments
This delicious Jarlsberg cheese dip recipe comes from a family favorite cookbook! This cheese dip is so tasty and creamy, you’ll have a hard time not eating the whole batch! If you love Jarlsberg cheese, then you will love this recipe. It’s easy to prepare and perfect for parties, game day or anytime!
If you’re not familiar Jarlsberg is actually a Norwegian cheese – it was made by Swiss cheesemakers who then moved to Norway – which is why most people think it’s Swiss cheese. It’s very similar. Jarlsberg Dip is a dip made of shredded cheese, mayo and seasonings and has a nice nutty flavor.
What’s in Jarlsberg Dip?
There are only 5 simple ingredients for this easy party appetizer:
- shredded Jarlsberg cheese – it’s a nutty cheese, similar to Swiss
- mayonnaise – always use Duke’s!
- red onion – be sure to use red for the extra flavor
- milk – any kind of milk will do
- lemon juice – just a little zing
How do you make Jarlsberg Dip?
Making this cheese spread is super simple:
- Grate Jarlsberg cheese
- Mix ingredients in a batter bowl
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours
- Serve with crackers and pita chips
Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip?
No – dips consisting of so much dairy don’t freeze well. It only takes a few minutes to make and I have great ideas for any leftovers!
What do you serve with Jarlsberg Spread?
My favorite things to serve with this simple dip are pita crackers. Jarlsberg cheese is similar to Swiss cheese and has a strong flavor – so you want to use plain but very crisp crackers or tortilla chips for it.
Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese?
Jarlsberg is pretty readily available – you can even buyJarlsberg Cheese on Amazon– but if you’re struggling to find it – you can substitute Swiss cheese in a pinch.
How long does Jarlsberg Cheese last?
You can store Jarlsberg Dip in an airtight container for 7-10 days.
What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip?
So we always end up with leftover dip – and what do you do with it? Here are a couple of ideas that I’ve used with this and Spinach Artichoke Dip – it really works!
- My favorite thing to do with Jarlsberg Dip is to make cheesy potato casserole with it!Or add ham to it with this .
- Heat leftover Jarlsberg Dip in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!
- Take a chicken breast or a piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!
- Or even Jarlsberg Dip Macaroni Salad!
Other dip recipes?
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
- Skyline Chili Cheese Dip
Jarlsberg Cheese Dip
Jarlsberg Dip is a classic dip that is great for holiday get-togethers as well as game day parties! The Jarlsberg cheese has so much delicious flavor – that the rest of the ingredients just make it creamy and a perfect compliment to pita crackers.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
2 hours hrs
Total Time 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins
Course Appetizer
Cuisine American
Servings 6 people
Calories 255 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 cups Jarlsberg cheese shredded
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup red onion diced
Instructions
Gently combine all ingredients.
Refrigerate for 2-hours before serving.
Serve with crackers.
Notes
– Heat leftovers in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!
– Take a chicken breast or nice piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!
Nutrition
Serving: 0.3cupCalories: 255kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 10gFat: 20.7gSaturated Fat: 8.3gCholesterol: 35mgSodium: 454mgPotassium: 17mgFiber: 0.1gSugar: 2.6gCalcium: 284mg
Keyword appetizer, cheese, dip, jarlsberg, side
Comments
MaLinda T says
This sounds and looks amazing! I cannot wait to try it:)
Reply
Jerlad (Male) says
It makes a good hussy, I always make it when my husband is out with his friends!
Reply
Jacqueline Meldrum says
So it’s like a coleslaw but made with cheese. I thought you might have melted the cheese but it does sound good.I like that nutty flavour of jarlsberg.
Reply
FoodHussy says
haha – never thought of it like that – but yes – the jarlsberg is definitely not melted but it’s very cheesy and so yum!
MJ says
Love dips that are fast and easy like this one! Perfect for the holidays.
Reply
Andrea says
Oh yes, this dip is for me. I’m a fan of Jarlsberg cheese. Can’t wait to devour a bowl of this dip.
Reply
Lisa says
I love jarlsberg cheese! This dip is heavenly!
Reply
Pam says
We love love love Jarlsberg cheese and I can’t wait to make this for the family!
Reply
Amy S says
I add to scrambled eggs or I include it as the “cheese & onion” in sandwiches or wraps, especially ham. yum. adds a bit of zing to both.
Reply