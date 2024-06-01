Copycat Jarlsberg Cheese Dip Recipe - The Food Hussy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Share Tweet Share

This delicious Jarlsberg cheese dip recipe comes from a family favorite cookbook! This cheese dip is so tasty and creamy, you’ll have a hard time not eating the whole batch! If you love Jarlsberg cheese, then you will love this recipe. It’s easy to prepare and perfect for parties, game day or anytime!

If you’re not familiar Jarlsberg is actually a Norwegian cheese – it was made by Swiss cheesemakers who then moved to Norway – which is why most people think it’s Swiss cheese. It’s very similar. Jarlsberg Dip is a dip made of shredded cheese, mayo and seasonings and has a nice nutty flavor.

What’s in Jarlsberg Dip?

There are only 5 simple ingredients for this easy party appetizer:

shredded Jarlsberg cheese – it’s a nutty cheese, similar to Swiss

mayonnaise – always use Duke’s!

red onion – be sure to use red for the extra flavor

milk – any kind of milk will do

lemon juice – just a little zing

How do you make Jarlsberg Dip?

Making this cheese spread is super simple:

Grate Jarlsberg cheese

Mix ingredients in a batter bowl

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours

Serve with crackers and pita chips

Can you freeze Jarlsberg Dip?

No – dips consisting of so much dairy don’t freeze well. It only takes a few minutes to make and I have great ideas for any leftovers!

What do you serve with Jarlsberg Spread?

My favorite things to serve with this simple dip are pita crackers. Jarlsberg cheese is similar to Swiss cheese and has a strong flavor – so you want to use plain but very crisp crackers or tortilla chips for it.

Can I use something instead of Jarlsberg Cheese?

Jarlsberg is pretty readily available – you can even buyJarlsberg Cheese on Amazon– but if you’re struggling to find it – you can substitute Swiss cheese in a pinch.

How long does Jarlsberg Cheese last?

You can store Jarlsberg Dip in an airtight container for 7-10 days.

What can you make with leftover Jarlsberg Dip?

So we always end up with leftover dip – and what do you do with it? Here are a couple of ideas that I’ve used with this and Spinach Artichoke Dip – it really works!

My favorite thing to do with Jarlsberg Dip is to make cheesy potato casserole with it!Or add ham to it with this .

with it!Or add ham to it with this . Heat leftover Jarlsberg Dip in a skillet and add a little cream – then toss with cooked pasta and you’ve got a delicious pasta sauce!

Take a chicken breast or a piece of salmon and top the whole filet with the leftover dip – then bake!

Or even Jarlsberg Dip Macaroni Salad !

Other dip recipes?

