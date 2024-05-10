Copycat Little Caesars Crazy Bread Recipe - Cooking With Karli (2024)

Jump to RecipeRate Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Copy Cat Little Caesars Crazy Bread is a light and fluffy breadstick with a buttery garlic and parmesan cheese topping. You won’t know the difference!

You will love this Little Caesars Garlic Bread

Little Caesars Crazy Bread takes me way way back. Once upon a time there was an extremely picky child who’s name started with a ‘K’ and rhymed with barley.. I would ONLY eat the crazy bread! No pizza for this girl, all I wanted was that buttery garlicy goodness! Who can blame me though, really? They are drool worthy!

My over-love for crazy bread was passed down to Chase and now HE won’t eat the pizza. (I really did get a child just like me!) The first time I made these, my official taste tester (Chase) took one bite and exclaimed, ‘These taste just like Little Caesars!’ and then continued to eat half the pan. That right there is proof of their deliciousness!

The worst is when you get handed a bad batch of crazy bread. I know you know what I’m talking about. Dry, with hardly any parmesan cheese! That’s the thing about making them at home.. you control the cheese! Oh, yeah!

What is Crazy Bread?

Crazy Bread is a popular side dish made by Little Caesars Pizza chain. It’s a type of garlic bread that’s topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and herbs. The bread is usually served warm and is often served as a side dish with pizza. The bread gets its name from its delicious and unique flavor, which sets it apart from traditional garlic bread.

If you’re looking for a tasty and easy-to-make side dish to serve with pizza or any other Italian-style dish, crazy bread is a great option. With its delicious flavor and crispy texture, it’s sure to become a family favorite.

Little Caesar Crazy Bread ingredients

Dry Active Yeast

Warm water

Granulated sugar

Oil

Salt

All purpose flour

Butter

Garlic powder

Grated parmesan cheese (the powdered cheese in the green can)

How to make Little Caesars Crazy Bread

The dough is super simple, and rises in a flash with the help of trusty Instant Pot. These can totally be made without an Instant Pot, they will just take a bit longer. Once the dough has risen, been shaped and cooked the garlic parmesan cheese butter goes on hot! Don’t burn your tongue, you’ll want to try one of these right away!

The dough consists of simple ingredients- water, sugar, yeast, oil, salt and flour. The finished dough will be slightly tacky, but if you pinch a small piece of dough off you should be able to roll it into a ball in your fingers easily.

You will want to rise the final dough until double in size. If rising the dough on the counter, this will take about an hour. If you have an Instant Pot with a yogurt button, you can quick rise the dough on the yogurt NORMAL setting for 20 minutes. Carefully pour the risen dough out onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Gently with your fingers, pat and shape the dough into a long rectangle. Then use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into breadsticks. Cover the breadsticks with a dishtowel and let them rest while the oven preheats to 400°. Bake for 15 minutes or until they star to turn brown. While the breadsticks are baking, melt 1/4 cup butter in the microwave and then stir in 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. Use garlic powder, not garlic salt! Right after the breadsticks come out fo the one, brush all of that buttery goodness all over the breadsticks. The final step is to sprinkle (liberally 😉) powdered parmesan cheese all over those bad boys! You are going to LOVE these!

Little Caesars Sauce Ingredients for Little Caesars Bread

I like to just use regular marinara sauce from the pasta isle at the grocery store. My favorite brand is Hunt’s (4 cheese), but you can just use your favorite Marinara Sauce!

Dunk repeatedly. 😉

Little Caesars Breadsticks FAQs

What does Little Caesars Crazy bread taste like? Little Caesars Crazy Bread is known for its garlicky, buttery flavor and crispy texture. The bread is brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. The combination of the garlic butter and parmesan cheese creates a delicious and addictively crunchy exterior, while the soft, warm interior of the bread is perfect for sopping up pizza sauce. See Also 30 Minute Homemade Rolls RecipeNo Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking AmericaKeto Cheese Crisps Recipe in 5 MinutesHomemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime Are little caesars breadsticks vegan? No, the store-bought and homemade recipe is not vegan however you could use margarine instead of butter and make a few other substitutions to make this recipe vegan.

