Copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Recipe (2024)

Make this copycat Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread at home. Packed with flavor from olive oil and rosemary. Yum!

There's something so indulgent about that fresh baked bread you get in restaurants. We rarely serve bread up as a side dish at home. But put me in Macaroni Grill - and I will eat that whole bread basket!

So why not try your hand at recreating that special Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread at home? Take a bite of this classic homemade Rosemary Bread and you won't regret it!

Pair this rosemary bread recipe up with any number of soups, and you will totally understand why I love this bread so much.

Whether you choose to serve it with our Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana, or Copycat Panera Tomato Soup, this rosemary dinner bread is the perfect choice.

We particularly love it with this Slow Cooker Corn Chowder.

Corn Chowder is just a hearty and belly warming soup that is full of chunky goodness. If you like creamy soups AND love chunky soups, you will absolutely adore this one.

It pretty much tops our list for the perfect soup to eat on a cool day because it is the perfect comfort food!

Best Rosemary Bread Recipe

If you've ever been to Macaroni Grill, you know just how delicious their rosemary bread is, especially when it is warm from the oven and dipped in a delicious mix of olive oil, herbs and spices.

You can now recreate this delicious appetizer in your own home to enjoy whenever you please. As good as this bread is simply on its own, try slicing it for gourmet sandwiches or dipped in your favorite soup.

You can turn this recipe into a rosemary bread machine recipe--just whip up the dough in a bread machine to save time, for a fresh baked loaf of rosemary bread that will have you craving even more.

Yum, yum, and yum!

You really cannot go wrong with this Rosemary Bread Recipe. Our readers are constantly emailing us telling us how much they LOVED the recipe.

It's the perfect bread to accompany SO many meals. We love it paired up with anything from Chili Mac, to Chili to our favorite soups and stews, and even using it for sandwiches with our Chicken Salad. Yum!

Recipe