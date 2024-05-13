Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

It’s time to break out that fondue pot that has been sitting in your cupboard. You can make this copycat version of The Melting Pot’s Cheddar Cheese Fondue.

Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (1)

The Melting Pot Fondue Dinner

The Melting Pot is a favorite place to enjoy dinner – a dark room, a nice bottle of wine, melted cheese, and hopefully, you are with someone special.

If you have never been to The Melting Pot, imagine a three-course meal with fondue for each course! Imagine cheese basking over your favorite bread, crisp green apples, and more.

What makes this Cheddar cheese fondue so memorable? Sometimes enjoying dinner is especially fun when you get to use your hands.

If you are new to fondue it is the ultimate cheese dip. It’s gooey and goes well with French bread, a Baguette, or even some fruit.

Cheddar Cheese Fondue is the Best Tasting Fondue!

This Melting Pot Cheddar cheese fondue is made with medium-aged cheddar and Emmentaler Swiss cheeses, lager beer, and garlic. You can serve it with lots of bread.

I recommend pumpernickel, wheat, or sourdough. I also love this with green apples. You can be creative with this dish, so serve it with bread or vegetables that you enjoy.

What Makes The Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue So Good

This fondue recipe has a sophisticated flavor due to the beer and Worcestershire sauce! It doesn’t taste bland or like it’s just melted cheese because there is so much more to it.

It also has an incredibly velvety texture, perfect for dipping. Sometimes, with other fondue recipes, the fondue might end up overly stringy or lumpy, but this one is perfectly smooth.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

This is an affordable way to enjoy your favorite cheesy dish, whether you want to eat it as a snack, appetizer, or turn it into a full-on dinner with multiple courses like at the restaurant. Indulge in the delicious flavors of The Melting Pot without stepping out of your home or breaking the bank with this recipe!

By following the simple instructions, you can recreate the exquisite taste of the Melting Pot’s beloved cheddar fondue and enjoy a wonderful dining experience in the comfort of your kitchen.

Ingredients

Here’s a list of what you need:

  • Coors Light beer
  • Garlic
  • Dry mustard powder
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Medium-sharp cheddar cheese
  • Emmentaler Swiss cheese
  • Cornstarch
Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (2)

If you do not wish to make this with beer, I cannot give you a suggestion for the beer other than a product like O’Doul’s or a near beer with less than 3.2 percent alcohol. The beer flavor adds a lot to this dish.

How to Make Cheddar Cheese Fondue

  1. Shred cheese or slice it into small cubes. Coat the cheese with cornstarch.
  2. Place beer, garlic, dry mustard, and Worcestershire in the pot and combine well.
  3. When the beer mixture is warm, add one-third of the cheese and whisk very well until the cheese is melted and incorporated.
  4. Continue to whisk in the cheese until it is all incorporated.
Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (3)

Recipe Notes

Please do not serve this beer cheese fondue to people who do not drink alcohol. The alcohol doesn’t fully cook out of the food.

You must eat this dish in one sitting as it doesn’t reheat well, nor does it do well if you make it in advance to eat later. So this is the fun type of dish you want to make on the spot.

Recommended Equipment

Making Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue

What You Can Dip Into Fondue

The options are endless when choosing what to dip in the cheese fondue! Some ingredients you can find at The Melting Pot include roasted potatoes, fresh apples, grapes, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and other seasonal produce. Of course, classic dippers like crackers, chips, pretzels, and bread pieces are delicious.

But, if you are making it a meal, consider adding more satisfying components to dip, too. For example, you can also dunk salami, smoked sausage, ham cubes, shrimp, bacon-wrapped chicken, and other types of protein! Use anything that you enjoy with cheese on it.

What To Serve With Fondue

Some copycat Wing Stop parmesan chicken wings would be great to enjoy with the fondue. The silky cheese perfectly pairs with the crispy chicken.

You can also serve the fondue and its accompaniments with a nice salad, beer battered fried shrimp, or meatballs to make your meal heartier.

So enjoy one of my favorite romantic meals to share with someone. Or break out that fondue set, and have a fun Fondue party!

Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (6)

Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue

Make The Melting Pot cheddar cheese fondue at home with this easy copycat recipe.

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Swiss

Keyword: Fondue Recipe, Melting Pot Recipe

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 256kcal

Author: Stephanie Manley

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Coors Light beer
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 6 ounces medium-sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 ounces Emmentaler Swiss cheese
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch or all-purpose flour

Instructions

Preparing the cheese

  • Shred the cheeses or slice into small cubes. Coat the cheese with cornstarch.

Preparing the Fondue

  • Turn on the fondue pot to high heat.

  • Place beer, garlic, dry mustard, and Worcestershire in the pot and combine well.

  • When the beer mixture is warm, add one-third of the cheese and whisk very well.

  • Once the cheese has been incorporated well, continue to whisk in the cheese until it is all incorporated. Whisk until the cheese is smooth.

Video

Notes

If you do not have a Fondue set, you can use wooden skewers to dip bread, and fruit into the fondue.

Nutrition

Calories: 256kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 57mg | Sodium: 322mg | Potassium: 76mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 0g | Vitamin A: 545IU | Vitamin C: 0.8mg | Calcium: 425mg | Iron: 0.6mg

Copycat Melting Pot Cheddar Cheese Fondue - CopyKat Recipes (2024)
