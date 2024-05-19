Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (2024)

Copycat See’s Candy Fudge Recipe – rich homemade chocolate fudge made with semi sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow creme. An old-fashioned fudge recipe just like grandma used to make.

Old-Fashioned See’s Candy Fudge Recipe

This Copycat See’s Fudge is so delicious and extremely easy to make. See’s Candies is definitely a Christmas favorite around our house and everyone loves their fudge! This recipe makes an entire 9×13 pan of delicious fudge, so it’s perfect for gift giving.This recipe comes straight from my Grandma Wanda’s Christmas candy collection. I was going to title this recipe Grandma Wanda’s Fudge, but I figured if Grandma Wanda called it See’s Fudge, then I should call it See’s Fudge too!

How to Make See’s Candy Fudge

In a large bowl, combine semi sweet chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, butter, walnuts or pecans and pure vanilla extract. I use walnuts or pecans, but the original See’s Candies fudge has walnuts. In a very large pot, heat sugar and evaporated milk until it boils, then continue boiling for 9 minutes. Remove from heat and add to chocolate chip mixture and stir until completely melted. Pour in 9×13 baking dish lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Let cool, then refrigerate until firm. Slice into square pieces.

Ingredients You Will Need

Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

Butter

Walnuts or Pecans

Marshmallow Creme

Vanilla Extract

Granulated White Sugar

Evaporated Milk

Freezing Fudge

Fudge is great for making ahead and freezing! Store in an airtight container and freeze for up to three months. To thaw, remove from freezer and let thaw for a couple hours at room temperature. Alternatively, you can thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

2 sticks butter 16 tablespoons

2 cups walnuts or pecans

1 7 oz marshmallow creme

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

4 1/2 cups granulated sugar

12 oz can of evaporated milk Instructions Prepare a 9x13 baking dish by lining with foil and spraying with non stick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine chocolate chips, butter, nuts, marshmallow creme and vanilla extract. In a large heavy bottom cooking pot, combine sugar and evaporated milk. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once mixture starts to boil, reduce heat to medium high and stirring constantly, let it boil for exactly 9 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into chocolate chip mixture. Stir well until melted. Pour mixture into 9x13 pan and let cool. Refrigerate until set. I prefer to refrigerate overnight for best results. Use foil to remove from pan and cut into 1 inch cubes. Nutrition Facts Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 215Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g17% Saturated Fat 5g31% Cholesterol 12mg4% Sodium 41mg2% Potassium 100mg3% Carbohydrates 29g10% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 25g28% See Also Spiced slow roasted lamb - Eat Well Recipe - NZ HeraldCreamy Mashed Potatoes with Sour Cream RecipeNo Bake Protein Cheesecake Recipe Protein 2g4% Vitamin A 134IU3% Vitamin C 1mg1% Calcium 30mg3% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.