Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (2024)

by Melissa 39 Comments

Copycat See’s Candy Fudge Recipe – rich homemade chocolate fudge made with semi sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow creme. An old-fashioned fudge recipe just like grandma used to make.

Old-Fashioned See’s Candy Fudge Recipe

This Copycat See’s Fudge is so delicious and extremely easy to make. See’s Candies is definitely a Christmas favorite around our house and everyone loves their fudge! This recipe makes an entire 9×13 pan of delicious fudge, so it’s perfect for gift giving.This recipe comes straight from my Grandma Wanda’s Christmas candy collection. I was going to title this recipe Grandma Wanda’s Fudge, but I figured if Grandma Wanda called it See’s Fudge, then I should call it See’s Fudge too!

How to Make See’s Candy Fudge

  1. In a large bowl, combine semi sweet chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, butter, walnuts or pecans and pure vanilla extract. I use walnuts or pecans, but the original See’s Candies fudge has walnuts.
  2. In a very large pot, heat sugar and evaporated milk until it boils, then continue boiling for 9 minutes. Remove from heat and add to chocolate chip mixture and stir until completely melted.
  3. Pour in 9×13 baking dish lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Let cool, then refrigerate until firm. Slice into square pieces.

Ingredients You Will Need

  • Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips
  • Butter
  • Walnuts or Pecans
  • Marshmallow Creme
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Granulated White Sugar
  • Evaporated Milk

Freezing Fudge

Fudge is great for making ahead and freezing! Store in an airtight container and freeze for up to three months. To thaw, remove from freezer and let thaw for a couple hours at room temperature. Alternatively, you can thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

If you make this recipe, I’d love for you to tag me on Instagram at @no2pencilblog

5 from 20 votes

Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (7)

Print

Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe

Prep Time

10 mins

Cook Time

9 mins

Chilling

1 d

Total Time

19 mins

Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe- rich homemade chocolate fudge made with semi sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow creme

Course:Dessert

Cuisine:American

Keyword:Candy Recipe, Fudge, Fudge Recipe, Old-Fashioned Fudge Recipe

Servings: 50 pieces

Calories: 215 kcal

Author: Melissa

Ingredients

  • 18ozsemi sweet chocolate chipsby weight
  • 2sticksbutter16 tablespoons
  • 2cupswalnutsor pecans
  • 1 7ozmarshmallow creme
  • 2teaspoonspure vanilla extract
  • 4 1/2cupsgranulated sugar
  • 12ozcan of evaporated milk

Instructions

  1. Prepare a 9x13 baking dish by lining with foil and spraying with non stick cooking spray.

  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine chocolate chips, butter, nuts, marshmallow creme and vanilla extract.

  3. In a large heavy bottom cooking pot, combine sugar and evaporated milk.

  4. Bring to a boil over high heat.

  5. Once mixture starts to boil, reduce heat to medium high and stirring constantly, let it boil for exactly 9 minutes.

  6. Remove from heat and pour into chocolate chip mixture.

  7. Stir well until melted.

  8. Pour mixture into 9x13 pan and let cool.

  9. Refrigerate until set. I prefer to refrigerate overnight for best results.

  10. Use foil to remove from pan and cut into 1 inch cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe

Amount Per Serving

Calories 215Calories from Fat 99

% Daily Value*

Fat 11g17%

Saturated Fat 5g31%

Cholesterol 12mg4%

Sodium 41mg2%

Potassium 100mg3%

Carbohydrates 29g10%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 25g28%

Protein 2g4%

Vitamin A 134IU3%

Vitamin C 1mg1%

Calcium 30mg3%

Iron 1mg6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (10)Shelley

    I have a Mrs See’s fudge bar recipe from the late 60’s from an old family friend…Grew up in S Calif….So we enjoyed See’s too….And your recipe is exactly like the one I have!!! I have seen others, not even close

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (11)Melissa

      That’s lovely to hear, Shelley! Merry Christmas!

      Reply

      • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (12)Victor Saitta

        My mother worked at Sees candies in the early 60s and made the fudge! The recipe she passed down to us kids is very similar to the one you have posted!

        Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (13)Barbara Hamilton

      Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (14)
      Shelley, me too!! I see lots of ‘See’s’ recipes on the internet that ARE NOT the original. This one is. My mom had this recipe since the 50′ when we lived in L.A. and would visit Mary See’s store for a rare treat!
      She has passed away but I make 5 pounds of this recipe every Christmas!!

      Reply

  2. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (15)Laurie Ryan

    Dose this fudge need to be kept in the fridge?

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (16)Melissa

      I like it cold, but it can be served at room temperature. Best to keep it stored in the fridge.

      Reply

  3. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (17)Emma

    Oh my goodness! You just scored me major brownie points with the kids. Thanks for the great recipe Melissa.

    Reply

  4. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (18)Dmarie

    Once it reaches boiling point, do continue to “stir” for the 9 minutes? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (19)Melissa

      Yes! ?

      Reply

  5. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (20)Sandy Torni

    I’m curious on the amount of chocolate chips in this recipe. Others I have seen are exactly the same, but with double the amount…3-12 oz bags. Your thoughts?

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (21)Melissa

      Hi Sandy!

      I noticed the same thing when I compared my Grandma’s recipe to others out there. I went ahead with her measurements when testing and have been quite happy with the results!

      Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (22)Dragon Lady

      That’s because this is not the original Sees’s Candies Fudge Recipe…it’s close, but NOT the original. I grew up in So. Cal and it was accidently published in the news paper in the early 60’s. The original recipe makes 10 LBS. And, do not use the the pan size indicated in this recipe. Also, never heard of lining your pan with foil either…grease it with butter instead. Oh, and never use margarine ALWAYS use real butter or it will not taste right. Don’t use imitation vanilla either. Use Spice Islands pure burbon vanilla.

      Reply

  6. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (23)Julie Herr

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (24)
    Mine did not turn our. Help I followed the recipe to a tee

    Reply

  7. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (25)Tammy

    Can’t wait to try. Was curious, is the pecan/walnuts necessary. Would love to put this in a holidays goodies box but I worry about nut allergies.

    Thanks!

    Reply

  8. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (26)Linda

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (27)
    When I was a child (very long ago lol) my mother made us this very exact recipe. The only difference is it’s boiled 13 minutes. The recipe was passed down to me and I have been making it for the last 47 years. My mother was told it was a McFarlands candy recipe. Makes me wonder which it really is. The recipe has since been passed down to my daughter and her children are now enjoying it. BEST FUDGE EVER!
    Helpful hint….line the dish with parchment paper and there is no need to oil the foil. Just lift it out of the tray and cut. The paper peels right off.
    Linda

    Reply

  9. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (28)Tina

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (29)
    Excellent!! This is the best fudge I’ve ever made. I’ve used the same recipe for over 20 years, then I came upon this one…I’ll never go back to my “old” favorite again. Thank you so much. This just can’t be beat!!

    Reply

  10. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (30)Jamielyn

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (31)
    I LOVE Sees fudge and this was pretty identical! So good!!

    Reply

  11. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (32)Stephanie

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (33)
    This is my favorite thing to buy at See’s and the recipe was spot on. Thank you!

    Reply

  12. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (34)Lauren Kelly

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (35)
    I made this last year for Christmas and it was a huge hit! I made it again yesterday for Thanksgiving!

    Reply

  13. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (36)Katie

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (37)
    I’ve never had this kind of fudge, but it looks like I need to try! Looks so tasty!

    Reply

  14. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (38)Laura

    Hello can I use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet?

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (39)Melissa

      I haven’t tried, but I think it would work just fine.

      Reply

  15. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (40)Nancy A

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (41)
    So delicious- best fudge recipe. I made a blueberry flavor too. Thanks for sharing

    Reply

  16. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (42)Toni Dash

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (43)
    This was a huge hit at my house! It was so good!

    Reply

  17. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (44)Lauren Kelly

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (45)
    This is beyond amazing! I keep some in the freezer for a quick treat!

    Reply

  18. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (46)Lisalia

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (47)
    I LOVE see’s candy. Can’t believe how easy this was to make. And YES it tastes just like the original. YUM!

    Reply

  19. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (48)Betsy

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (49)
    Delicious fudge! So creamy and fudgy and good!

    Reply

  20. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (50)Jessica Burgess

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (51)
    Ahhh!! I’ve been looking for a fudge recipe that reminded me of my childhood and this is IT!! Thank you!

    Reply

  21. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (52)Sara Welch

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (53)
    Adding this to my baking line up for the holiday season; looks so creamy and rich!

    Reply

  22. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (54)Vicki Newell

    I’ve never been able to make fudge turn out right no matter which recipe I used, but I’ll give this a try using walnuts.

    Reply

  23. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (55)Vergie

    I’ve used this very recipe for 30 or 40 years, it’s hard to have a fail, the only fail I’ve ever had is when I didn’t cook it long enough….I’ve changed it a bit for different flavors, like white chips and candied cherries for a delightful cherry vanilla fudge, or add 1/2 cup peanut butter and add peanut butter chips for a good peanut butter fudge…Thanks for putting it out there once again, it just never gets old!!

    Reply

  24. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (56)deb doolen

    The best recipe!!! Has anyone used peanut butter chips instead of chocolate?

    Reply

  25. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (57)nonnie

    I plan on making a couple batches of this fudge. Can I freeze it. That is very important

    Reply

    • Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (58)Melissa

      Yes, it’s great to freeze!

      Reply

  26. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (59)Abby

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (60)
    This was the best fudge I’ve ever had! Going to make this for my christmas cookie tins this year.

    Reply

  27. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (61)Brenda Yost

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (62)
    I have been making this fudge at Christmas for years. My mother made it before me and everyone always comments on how good it is…creamy, smooth, melt in your mouth heaven! As long as you stir the mixture for the suggested amount of time, you too can have smooth creamy fudge. I like to use dark chocolate to switch it up but the best to use is the Ghirardelli semi sweet chips. Good luck and enjoy!

    Reply

  28. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (63)jess

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (64)
    this fudge is what dreams are made of and I cannot thank you enough for sharing this amazing reicpe!

    Reply

  29. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (65)Pam

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (66)
    My See’s Candy obsessed daughter gave the 10/10!! It turned out perfect!

    Reply

  30. Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (67)LINDA T

    Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (68)
    Thanks for this recipe. It’s so easy to make and always a big hit with family and friends over the holidays or any time. This recipe also works really well if you like to experiment with different types of chocolates, white, peanut butter, butterscotch, etc., and a variety of yummy add-ins, such as dried cranberries, cherries, chopped salted pretzels, and nuts, of course!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (2024)
