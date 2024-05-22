Copycat Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

In the early days of dating my husband, he would talk about Outback Steakhouse blooming onion recipe as if it was a spiritual experience.

A crispy and flavorful fried onion served with a spicy dipping sauce – it’s a crowd-pleaser for sure.

Copycat Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe

Living in downtown Chicago, we didn’t make it to an Outback for a while (there aren’t any Outback restaurants in the city).

When we did finally make it, I seriously thought he was about to pass out with glee.

If you’ve never tried a big giant fried onion, you’re missing out.

Not only are they fun to eat, but they’re fun and simple to make too.

Plus, you’ll get joy out of the fact that it won’t cost you 7 bucks to make it at home.

All you need is a with hot oil and typical pantry ingredients you have on hand to make this delicious and notorious onion appetizer.

Welcome to my copycat recipe of the Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoons ketchup

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon horseradish, drained

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Kosher salt

Black pepper, freshly ground

1 large 1 pound sweet onion

2 1/2 cups flour, all-purpose

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons paprika1/2 teaspoon thyme, dried

1/2 teaspoon oregano, dried

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 eggs, large

1 cup whole milk

1 gallon soy or corn oil

Directions for Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe:

Step 1: In a big bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, paprika, Cayenne pepper, Kosher salt and black pepper. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator.

Step 2: To slice the onion, cut off 1/2 inch from the pointy stem end of the onion, then peel.

Step 3: Placing the onion cut-side down, start 1/2 inch from the root, and make a downward cut all the way through to the cutting board.

Step 4: Repeat each step to make four evenly spaced cuts around the onion. Continue slicing between each section to make 16 evenly spaced cuts.

Step 5: Turn the onion over and using your fingers, gently separate the outer pieces.

Step 6: Using another bowl, mix the flour, cayenne, paprika, thyme, oregano, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, using a whisk. Whisk the eggs, milk and 1 cup water in yet another small but deep bowl.

Step 7: After placing the onion in a separate bowl with the cut-side up, pour all of the flour mixture on top. Covering the bowl with a plate, shake back and forth to distribute the flour. Make sure the onion is fully coated, especially between the flower petals from the cutting.

Step 8: Lifting the onion by the core, turn over and pat off the excess flour. Save this bowl of flour.

Step 9: Fully submerge the onion in the egg mixture with a slotted spoon. Remove onion, letting the excess egg drip off, and then repeat the flouring process. Place onion in refrigerator while heating the oil.

Step 10: In a large deep pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until a deep-fry thermometer registers 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Pat excess flour off of the onion. Carefully lower the onion into the oil, cut-side down, using a wire skimmer. Adjust the heat of the oil temperature so that it stays close to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 11: Cook onion until golden, about 3 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels. Salt to taste and serve with the dip.

Adapted from a recipe I found on The Food Network.

