Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe • Food Folks and Fun (2024)

ThisCopycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Souprecipe tastes just like the original! Save money by making this soup at home!

You will love this Copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup

I have found that we have been eating A LOT of soup this winter. However, we have some favorites that we love to get when we’re out and about.

One of them is theBroccoli Cheese Soup from Panera. But I do not love driving in the snow. So what am I to do when I crave one of my favorite soups, and it’s snowing outside?

I decided to develop acopycat recipeof my favoritesoupfrom Panera. The best part of this soup is that it takes less time to make this recipe than it takes actually to drive to Panera and come home, score!

Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe ingredients (and cost!) Per Serving Cost: $1.60 Recipe Cost: $6.40 NOTE: The recipe prices are used calculating name brand products from Walmart’s website. The recipe’s actual cost will vary depending on what your pantry is already stocked with and current grocery prices. 5 Tablespoons salted butter – $0.50

½ cup chopped yellow onion – $0.31

cup chopped yellow onion – ¼ cup all-purpose flour – $0.08

cup all-purpose flour – 1 ¾ cups chicken broth – $0.84

cups chicken broth – 2 cups half-and-half – $0.88

3 cups broccoli florets – $2.08

1 cup julienned carrots – $0.42

1 teaspoon salt – $0.01

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese, mild or sharp – $1.28

COOK’S TOOLS

Cutting board

Chef’s knife

Large heavy-bottomed pot

Wooden spoon

Whisk

Cheese grater

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe variations

This soup doubles and triples nicely.

Instead of chicken broth you can use chicken stock.

If you don’t have half-and-half you can use milk, just don’t use skim milk.

You can use frozen broccoli florets in this recipe, just make sure they’re thawed. If you use frozen florets, reduce the simmer time to 5 minutes.

How to make Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup First, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Next, add onions and cook for about 4-5 minutes. Then make a roux by stirring in the flour. Stir until the roux turns the color of peanut butter. Next, slowly whisk in the chicken broth and half-and-half while whisking constantly. Bring the soup to a slow bubble and then reduce the heat to simmer. Then stir in the broccoli florets and carrots and simmer for 15 minutes. Be sure to stir the soup every few minutes. Finally, stir in the cheese and salt and mix until the cheese is melted. Season with additional salt to taste and serve. ***For complete recipe instructions, see the recipe card and recipe video below!

How to thicken this Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

If you need to thicken the soup, you can try adding more cheese into the soup. If that does not work, you can also whisk cornstarch into some water. Whisk until the cornstarch is dissolved, and then stir the mixture into the soup until the soup thickens.

What to serve with Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Bread Bowls

Copycat Panera Mac and Cheese

Cobb Salad

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

Spinach Salad

How to store Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup SERVE:As with most recipes with dairy products, you shouldn’t leave this soup out for longer than 2 hours. STORE:Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. Note that the broccoli will not be a vibrant green the longer the soup sits. FREEZE:You can freeze this soup. Just know that the texture may be altered, and it will take some care when reheating it. Place the cooled soup in a freezer-safe container and freeze for 1-2 months. DEFROST:Defrost the broccoli cheese soup overnight in the refrigerator. See Also Coq au Vin Recipe (Braised Chicken in Red Wine) - Olivia's CuisineGeneral Tso's Chicken Recipe - Evolving TableEasy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe — Sugar & ClothThe Best Beef Tips Recipe | Super Tender Beef In A Rich Brown Gravy! REHEAT:Place the soup in a saucepan or soup pot and heat over medium heat, and often whisk to work out any lumps and get the liquid to reincorporate. Heat until heated through. You may need to add additional milk to thin the soup out.

My love of this soup led me to create a recipe with my spin on it to share with my family and now with you. I do love creating recipes that my family will enjoy.

I hope you will make this version of Panera’s Broccoli Cheese Soup for you and your family and friends to share the love with them.

Panera Copycat Broccoli Cheddar Soup FAQs

Is broccoli cheddar soup vegetarian? You would at first glance think the Broccoli Cheddar Soup is vegetarian, but it is not. The recipe calls for chicken broth, which is not vegetarian. However, you can make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth. Is Panera broccoli cheese soup vegetarian? No, it is not vegetarian, as it contains chicken broth. You can make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth instead. Why is my broccoli cheddar soup gritty? The grittiness in your broccoli cheddar soup could be due to unblended cheese or poorly cooked roux. When making the soup, ensure the cheese is fully melted and incorporated into the broth, creating a smooth and creamy texture. Also, cook the roux thoroughly; undercooked roux can leave a gritty consistency. What is the best melting cheese for soup? The best melting cheese for soup is generally cheese with a smooth and creamy texture that melts easily. Some popular choices include cheddar, Gouda, Swiss, and American cheese.

Cheddar cheese adds a rich and sharp flavor, while Gouda provides a milder, smoky taste. Swiss cheese offers a nutty and slightly sweet flavor, and American cheese is known for its excellent melting properties, creating a creamy and smooth consistency in the soup. How many calories in a bowl of Panera broccoli cheese soup? There are approximately 501 calories in a bowl of this soup.

MORE SOUPS

Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Jalapeno Popper Soup

Easy Tomato Soup with Basil

Chicken Barley Soup

Pantry Chicken Taco Soup

Crock-Pot Tuscan White Bean Soup

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Thick and Creamy Potato Soup

Instant Pot Miso Soup

Black Bean Soup

4.08 from 121 votes Copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup Author A Food Folks and Fun Original Recipe Cost $ $6.40 Serving Cost $ $1.60 See Also Cincinnati Chili - A Skyline Chili Copycat Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes Total Time 40 minutes minutes 4 people ThisCopycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Souprecipe tastes just like the original! Save money by making this soup at home! Equipment cutting board

chef's knife

large heavy-bottomed pot

wooden spoon

whisk

Cheese grater Ingredients ▢ 5 Tablespoons salted butter

▢ ½ cup chopped yellow onion

▢ ¼ cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 ¾ cup chicken broth

▢ 2 cups half and half

▢ 3 cups broccoli florets cut into bite-sized pieces

▢ 1 cup julienned carrots

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ 8 ounces cheddar cheese, mild or sharp shredded (about 2 cups) Instructions COOK ONIONS: Melt butter to a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.

Add onions and cook until lightly golden brown on the edges and the onions are translucent about 4-5 minutes. MAKE ROUX: Make a roux by stirring in the flour. Continue to stir and cook the flour mixture until the roux turns the color of peanut butter. This will take about 4 minutes. MAKE SOUP: Grab a whisk and slowly pour in the chicken broth and half and half while whisking constantly.

Turn the heat up to medium-high and bring the soup to a slow bubble. Once bubbling, reduce the heat to simmer. SIMMER SOUP: Stir in the broccoli florets and carrots. Simmer the soup for 15 minutes, stirring every 3-4 minutes. TO FINISH: Stir in the salt and cheddar cheese until the cheese is nice and melted.

Season the soup to taste with additional salt. Serve. Video Notes Serve the soup on its own or with bread bowls .

. Make sure you don’t heat the broth and half and half too quickly because you run the half and half curdling risk. Nutrition Serving: 2cups | Calories: 501kcal | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 22g | Cholesterol: 103mg | Sodium: 1598mg | Potassium: 728mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 6827IU | Vitamin C: 72mg | Calcium: 580mg | Iron: 2mg did you love this recipe? Share it with me on Facebook and find more recipes on foodfolksandfun for more!

