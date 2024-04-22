Copycat Ruby Tuesday Pasta Salad Recipe (2024)

On the Ruby Tuesday salad bar, you’ll find a unique pasta salad that is very flavorful and delicious. I’ve put together this awesome copycat Ruby Tuesday pasta salad recipe so that we can enjoy this great dish at home!

There’s nothing quite like eating out…except when you can eat at home and still enjoy your favorite flavors! This copycat Ruby Tuesday pass salad is tasty and super simple to make!

Whenever we go to Ruby Tuesday I enjoy their salad bar! It's always a welcome start to a great meal and I love that they include options like pasta salad, potato salad, and a variety of other options apart from the traditional salad toppings.

What do I need to make this pasta salad recipe? Most of the ingredients you need for this tasty recipe you can easily pick up or you might already have them on hand. There’s nothing like a tasty pasta salad recipe to make any meal more festive. Rotini pasta

Mayonnaise

Buttermilk

Dry ranch dressing mix

Diced ham,

Frozen green peas

Salt & pepper to taste It might be surprising that you can whip up this delicious Ruby Tuesday pasta salad without any crazy ingredients but it’s true…you can make this at home with things you might already have on hand! As always you can find the full amounts and ingredients in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post which also includes nutritional info, shopping links and more!

How to make a copycat Ruby Tuesday pasta salad: Let’s get ready and dive into this simple recipe. Here are the step by step instructions so you can see just how simple it is to whip up a batch of Ruby Tuesday ham and pea pasta salad to share. This recipe is great for parties, family gatherings, and more. You’ll love how easy it is to make and everyone else will love how delicious and indulgent this pasta salad is when complete. See Also Easy & Tasty Mince and Tatties Recipe - Scottish ScranCane's Sauce Recipe (copycat)Tahini Recipe (Super Easy & Creamy)150 Best Copycat Recipes Be warned…once you bring it to one family function it’ll be your assigned dish from here on out! In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, buttermilk & ranch dressing mix. Stir until it’s all well combined.

Next we need to add the ham!

Get your favorite mixing spoon and mix everything well.

Add in the frozen peas and stir to combine.

We can’t forget the pasta! Slowly add in the cooked rotini pasta while mixing.

Take a taste and add salt and/or pepper to your liking.

Place the finished pasta salad in the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving.

Do I have to use frozen peas? Yes! Canned peas are going to be too soft and mushy and they’ll just breakdown. You could also use fresh peas I suppose just blanch them and then include them! The frozen peas are the easiest option and they’re readily available so that’s the simplest choice in my opinion. Also, using the frozen peas just makes life so much easier. You don’t have to worry about cooking them and you don’t have to worry about them getting mushed. Fresh ones will work fine as well but they require an extra step. Save yourself the hassle and just use the frozen ones!

Can I meal prep with this pasta salad recipe? You can definitely meal prep with this great pasta salad recipe. It comes together really quickly and tastes great. It will hold up well in the fridge for about a week with no issues. I like to make this recipe for parties and family gatherings. If you make it in advance just give it a good stir before serving and you will be all set. I like to make this one for meal prep because I can have some at lunch with no reheating required. Great for busy days on the go.

My copycat Ruby Tuesday pasta salad recipe is great for lunches throughout the week. It’s not difficult to put into containers so you can grab one on the way out the door in the morning! A great recipe to make those busy weekdays a little easier and even those nights spent on the sidelines at sporting events, etc.

