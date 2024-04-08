Copycat Wendy's Chili Recipe | Mama Loves Food (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This simple Wendy’s Chili Recipe is SPOT ON! Also, easy and delicious! Make a double batch and freeze some for later, and make sure to add it to this week’s meal plan!

This Wendy’s Chili Recipe is one of my most popular recipes. And for good reason – it’s delicious! If you love Wendy’s Chili, then this is a great recipe for you. Go ahead and check out the comments to see what others are saying! We like to serve our Wendy’s Chili with this cornbread recipe or our sweet cornbread. And easy peanut butter cookies for dessert.

Wendy’s Chili

Wendy’s Chili Recipe Ingredients

Ground beef – Browned and drained. We typically use something with a lower fat content since it is drained off, but you can use whatever you prefer (or what is on sale!).

– Browned and drained. We typically use something with a lower fat content since it is drained off, but you can use whatever you prefer (or what is on sale!). Sweet yellow onions – Rough chopped, no need to get fancy as this will be simmering for a long time!

– Rough chopped, no need to get fancy as this will be simmering for a long time! Green peppers – We use green bell pepper, not hot peppers. Remove the seeds and pith, then rough chop.

– We use green bell pepper, not hot peppers. Remove the seeds and pith, then rough chop. Celery – Take off the leafy top and rough chop the stem.

– Take off the leafy top and rough chop the stem. Garlic – Fresh garlic will give you the most flavor, but feel free to use pre-minced garlic in a jar if you don’t have any fresh available.

– Fresh garlic will give you the most flavor, but feel free to use pre-minced garlic in a jar if you don’t have any fresh available. Ranch Style Beans – Don’t drain! You can get these on Amazon or at the grocery store, usually near the baked beans.

– Don’t drain! You can get these on Amazon or at the grocery store, usually near the baked beans. Dark red kidney beans – Go ahead and drain these, as they’re not seasoned. we typically use two of the 15 ounce can kidney beans, but if you can find 30 ounce cans, those work too. If the can sizes are a little above or below what’s called for, this is not a problem.

– Go ahead and drain these, as they’re not seasoned. we typically use two of the 15 ounce can kidney beans, but if you can find 30 ounce cans, those work too. If the can sizes are a little above or below what’s called for, this is not a problem. Original Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chili – Some grocery stores carry a generic brand; this is fine too!

– Some grocery stores carry a generic brand; this is fine too! Stewed tomatoes – You can use fresh tomatoes if you prefer, but we like to use canned tomatoes.

– You can use fresh tomatoes if you prefer, but we like to use canned tomatoes. Tomato sauce – Not spaghetti sauce and not tomato juice! Tomato sauce is plain sauce made from tomatoes and found in the canned tomato section.

– Not spaghetti sauce and not tomato juice! Tomato sauce is plain sauce made from tomatoes and found in the canned tomato section. McCormick Mild Chili Seasoning – This is definitely my favorite seasoning! It’s available at most markets and also on Amazon.

Ground beef, onion, celery, and green bell pepper – chopped and ready!

Wendy’s Chili Copycat Recipe

I am obsessed with Wendy’s Chili lately, and even though it’s reasonably priced, that’s not really a good excuse for hitting the drive-thru.

Especially when it’s something I can make at home! After several minutes of scouring the internet for ‘What ingredients are in Wendy’s chili?‘ I came up with a recipe that showed some promise. So, I wrote my ingredient list and headed to Wendy’s.

Sitting in the grocery store parking lot chowing on my chili, I made a few amendments to the recipe list and then headed on in. And, boy oh boy. FANTASTIC!

How Do You Make Wendy’s Chili?

⭐ First, brown the ground beef on the stove top, and drain off grease.

⭐ Then, combine all ingredients in a large pot.

⭐ Finally, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for at least three hours (I let mine cook all day long).

Kidney beans, ranch beans, and lots of tomatoes!

Nutritional Information

Is Wendy’s Chili Gluten Free

This copycat recipe is gluten free, if you use a gluten-free chili spice packet. The gluten free chili seasoning is readily available typically in the same area as the regular chili spice blends.

Is Wendy’s Chili Healthy?

Whether something is healthy will obviously depend on your individual dietary needs. That said, our copycat chili recipe is full of protein from the beef and beans, fiber from the vegetables and beans, as well as vitamins and minerals from the vegetables and spices.

If you’re looking for a way to make a lighter version of our chili, try substituting ground chicken or turkey for the beef. We also have a delicious quick chicken chili, or healthy ground turkey chili recipe you could check out!

Almost ready to cook!

Preparation

Can I make this in a slow cooker?

Yes, you can make our Copycat Wendy’s Chili in a crock pot. Make sure you’re using an 8 quart or larger cooker. If your slow cooker is smaller, halve the recipe.

To make in a slow cooker, add all ingredients, cover, and cook on high for 4 – 6 hours or low for 8 – 10 hours.

Can I make Wendy’s Chili in an Instant Pot?

Yes, to prepare in an Instapot, first, make sure you’re using an 8 quart or larger cooker (you need to be sure everything fits below the fill line). If your slow cooker is smaller, halve the recipe.

Turn the cooker to saute and brown the meat, then drain it. Add remaining ingredients, stir well, and cover. Turn knob to ‘sealing’, and set the device on manual for 30 minutes. Allow a natural pressure release, then enjoy!

Storage

How long does chili last?

Chili will last about 3 – 4 days in the refrigerator or indefinitely in the freezer. Make sure to store in a well sealed container for best results.

Can Wendy’s chili recipe be frozen?

Yes, it can be frozen. This recipe makes a giant batch (it fills my 8 quart stock pot), but freezes beautifully, so we will often eat half for dinner and save the other half for another occasion.

To freeze, allow the chili to come to room temperature, then portion into freezer safe containers (making sure to leave a few inches of headroom), and freeze. It will last up to three months in an upright freezer, and as long as six months in a deep freezer before the flavor and texture begin to degrade.

It will continue to be safe to eat so long as it is consistently maintained at a temperature below freezing.

Garlic and chili spices added!

Tips and Tricks

⭐ You’ll want to stir the chili periodically, and get your spoon all the way to the bottom to make sure none of the chili is sticking to the bottom of the pot. If you find the chili is sticking, reduce heat further.

⭐ This recipe should be simmered, not boiled. Simmering is just a few small bubbles coming to the surface, versus boiling which is lots of rapid bubbles.

⭐ If you like it spicy, add some chipotle seasoning, chili powder, or a handful of fresh chopped jalapenos (or all of them!). I personally like to spice my personal bowl after it’s done cooking with a generous splash of Frank’s Red Hot sauce.

⭐ If your chili seems too thick or is sticking to the bottom, turn the heat down and stir in a cup of water at a time until it reaches the thickness you are looking for.

Simmered to perfection. Don’t forget to stir frequently!

What to serve with Wendy’s Chili

To complete the meal, we like to enjoy our chili with a big salad (like this spinach salad with strawberries, or even an easy cobb salad). I always make a batch of cornbread muffins, and since there’s something special about chili and cinnamon rolls, we like to top things off with our cinnamon roll cookies!

Can you get Wendy’s Chili without beans?

One of the most frequent question is does Wendy’s chili have beans in it, and the unequivocal answer is yes.

Wendy’s chili is not available without beans (they’re an integral part of the recipe!). But if you’re looking for a delicious bean-free recipe, we’ve got you covered with our easy chili recipe without beans.

Yasssss! Two scoops, please!

See Also White Chocolate Cranberry Fudge Recipe | Easy Christmas Idea

How to make Wendy’s Chili Recipe

Wendy's Chili Recipe This simple Wendy’s Chili recipe copy-cat is easy and delicious. Make a double batch and freeze some for later. Make sure to add it to your dinner meal plan! 4.97 from 31 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: wendy's chili recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 3 hours hours Total Time: 3 hours hours 5 minutes minutes Servings: 1 cup Calories: 260kcal Author: April Woods Ingredients 4.5 pounds ground beef browned and drained

2 large yellow sweet onions, chopped

7 large green bell peppers chopped

4 celery ribs chopped

2 heaping tablespoons minced garlic

2 cansRanch Style Beans NOT drained (15 ounce cans)

2 cans dark red kidney beans drained (15 ounce cans)

2 cansOriginal Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chili 10 ounce cans

2 cans stewed tomatoes 15 ounce cans

4 cans plain tomato sauce 15 ounce cans

2 packagesMcCormick Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce packages Instructions Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot.

Simmer for at least three hours (I let mine cook all day long).

Enjoy! Video Notes Modification for slow cooker: Make sure you’re using an 8 quart or larger cooker. If your slow cooker is smaller, halve the recipe.

Add all ingredients (remember to brown and drain the meat first), cover, and cook on high for 4 – 6 hours or low for 8 – 10 hours. Modification for Instant Pot: Make sure you’re using an 8 quart or larger cooker (you need to be sure everything fits below the fill line. If your slow cooker is smaller, halve the recipe.

Turn the cooker to saute and brown the meat, then drain it. Add remaining ingredients, stir well, and cover. Turn knob to ‘sealing’, and set the device on manual for 30 minutes. Allow a natural pressure release, then enjoy! If you love cookbooks, CLICK HERE to check out our subscriber special! Nutrition Calories: 260kcal Want even more?Follow Mama Loves Food on Pinterest!

ACK! But, Wait!!! Are you looking longingly at this recipe but thinking to yourself that you don’t eat beans? Never fear! I have the Ultimate Bean-Free Chili just for you! You’re welcome!!! (or if you’d rather have a classic homemade chili recipe, try this one!)

Recipe FAQS

What kind of meat is in Wendy's Chili? Wendy's chili contains ground beef.

Is there dairy in Wendy's chili? There are no dairy ingredients in the recipe.

Is Wendy's chili bad for you? This will depend on your diet, but the chili is high in protein, fiber, and is gluten free.

Original images: (yes, these are embarrassing!)

