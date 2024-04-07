Cornbread Croutons Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Oct 11, 2020, Updated Mar 19, 2024 5 from 17 votes 9 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These homemade cornbread croutons are my favorite way to use up leftover cornbread. They’re easy to make with only 3 ingredients in less than 30 minutes!

One of my all-time favorite restaurants was known for their cornbread, and in turn, their cornbread croutons. I craved their salads for the croutons alone! So years (and years) ago I created this cornbread crouton recipe so I could make crave-worthy salads from the comfort of my own home.

Cornbread Croutons: Ingredients

There are only 3 ingredients in this cornbread croutons recipe, but as always we’ll chat about them!

Cornbread . I recommend making this – best ever cornbread recipe and using the leftovers to make these cornbread croutons. It’s best to use cornbread that’s a day or two old. You could always use a box mix to make it even easier. There are also boxes that are gluten-free, dairy-free, etc. so you can make the croutons comply to your dietary needs.

I recommend making this – and using the leftovers to make these cornbread croutons. It’s best to use that’s a day or two old. You could always use a box mix to make it even easier. There are also boxes that are gluten-free, dairy-free, etc. so you can make the croutons comply to your dietary needs. Olive Oil. Any neutral oil works well, but olive oil is my favorite. Canola oil and avocado oil are the two substitutions I’d recommend.

Any neutral oil works well, but olive oil is my favorite. Canola oil and avocado oil are the two substitutions I’d recommend. Fine sea salt. regular salt works too, you may just need to decrease the amount.

How to Make Cornbread Croutons

This cornbread crouton recipe is so simple, but we’ll walk through the steps together, and don’t forget to watch the video

To make these cornbread croutons, you have to be gentle when stirring so the cornbread doesn’t fall apart. I like to do it in halves, so drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the cornbread then stir, and repeat with the rest.

Then do the same for the sea salt, sprinkle half of the sea salt over the cornbread, stir, and repeat with the second half. This way the ingredients are naturally dispersed and don’t rely too much on stirring.

Bake

Lightly grease a baking sheet and spread the cornbread onto it in one even layer.

Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, gently flipping the croutons over once halfway through baking (around 6-7 minutes). Remove from oven once they are golden-brown and still slightly soft.

Store

Store these cornbread croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for 5-7 days.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe FAQ

Serve

Ilove serving these cornbread croutons slightly warm on top of a salad, in soups etc.

I love them in this Brussel Sprout Salad!

They’d taste amazing on this burrata salad ! YUM!

! YUM! Toss them in this sausage and kale soup for a delicious fall meal.

for a delicious fall meal. They are the perfect compliment to this butternut squash soup and this homemade tomato soup!

and this Use them to make cornbread dressing!

Homemade Cornbread Croutons Recipe Laura These cornbread croutons are easy to make with 3 ingredients in less than 30 minutes. Watch the video and follow the step-by-step instructions to learn how to make cornbread croutons – my favorite way to use up leftover cornbread. 5 from 17 votes Course condiment, Salad Cuisine American Servings 16 Servings Calories 211 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time20 minutes minutes Total Time25 minutes minutes Equipment glass batter bowl

spatula

measuring spoons

baking sheet Ingredients ▢ 4 cups cornbread cut into ½” cubes (day-old leftover cornbread)

▢ 2 Tablespoons olive oil

▢ ½ teaspoon sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet, set aside.

Gently cube leftover cornbread and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the cornbread. Gently stir.

Drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon over the cornbread and gently stir to distribute.

Sprinkle half of the sea salt over the cornbread, stir, and repeat with the second half.

Spread cornbread onto the prepared baking sheet in one even layer.

Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, gently flipping the croutons over once halfway through baking (around 6-7 minutes).

