Cornbread Croutons Recipe (2024)

These cornbread croutons are easy to make with 3 ingredients in less than 30 minutes. Watch the video and follow the step-by-step instructions to learn how to make cornbread croutons – my favorite way to use up leftover cornbread.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (2)

One of my all-time favorite restaurants was known for their cornbread, and in turn, their cornbread croutons. I craved their salads for the croutons alone! So years (and years) ago I created this cornbread crouton recipe so I could make crave-worthy salads from the comfort of my own home.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (3)

Cornbread Croutons: Ingredients

There are only 3 ingredients in this cornbread croutons recipe, but as always we’ll chat about them!

  • Cornbread.I recommend making this –best ever cornbread recipe and using the leftovers to make these cornbread croutons. It’s best to use cornbread that’s a day or two old. You could always use a box mix to make it even easier. There are also boxes that are gluten-free, dairy-free, etc. so you can make the croutons comply to your dietary needs.
  • Olive Oil.Any neutral oil works well, but olive oil is my favorite. Canola oil and avocado oil are the two substitutions I’d recommend.
  • Fine sea salt. regular salt works too, you may just need to decrease the amount.
Cornbread Croutons Recipe (4)

How to Make Cornbread Croutons

This cornbread crouton recipe is so simple, but we’ll walk through the steps together, and don’t forget to watch the video

To make these cornbread croutons, you have to be gentle when stirring so the cornbread doesn’t fall apart. I like to do it in halves, so drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the cornbread then stir, and repeat with the rest.

Then do the same for the sea salt, sprinkle half of the sea salt over the cornbread, stir, and repeat with the second half. This way the ingredients are naturally dispersed and don’t rely too much on stirring.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (5)

Bake

Lightly grease a baking sheet and spread the cornbread onto it in one even layer.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (6)

Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, gently flipping the croutons over once halfway through baking (around 6-7 minutes). Remove from oven once they are golden-brown and still slightly soft.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (7)

Store

Store these cornbread croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for 5-7 days.

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (8)

Cornbread Croutons Recipe FAQ

How do you make cornbread that doesn’t fall apart?

Make this best cornbread recipe! And then let it sit in the refrigerator overnight and it will not fall apart when cut to make these croutons!

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (9)

Serve

Ilove serving these cornbread croutons slightly warm on top of a salad, in soups etc.

  • I love them in this Brussel Sprout Salad!
  • They’d taste amazing on this burrata salad! YUM!
  • Toss them in this sausage and kale soup for a delicious fall meal.
  • They are the perfect compliment to this butternut squash soup and this homemade tomato soup!
  • Use them to make cornbread dressing!
Cornbread Croutons Recipe (10)

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (11)

Cornbread Croutons Recipe (12)

Homemade Cornbread Croutons Recipe

Laura

These cornbread croutons are easy to make with 3 ingredients in less than 30 minutes. Watch the video and follow the step-by-step instructions to learn how to make cornbread croutons – my favorite way to use up leftover cornbread.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cornbread cut into ½” cubes (day-old leftover cornbread)
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a large baking sheet, set aside.

  • Gently cube leftover cornbread and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

  • Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the cornbread. Gently stir.

  • Drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon over the cornbread and gently stir to distribute.

  • Sprinkle half of the sea salt over the cornbread, stir, and repeat with the second half.

  • Spread cornbread onto the prepared baking sheet in one even layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, gently flipping the croutons over once halfway through baking (around 6-7 minutes).

  • Remove from oven once they are golden-brown.

Video

Notes

Ingredient Substitutions

Store:

Store these cornbread croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for 5-7 days.

Freeze:

Yes, you can freeze them in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Nutrition

Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 211kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 427mg | Potassium: 79mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 98IU | Calcium: 79mg | Iron: 1mg

