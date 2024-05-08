Costco Chicken Bake Recipe Copycat (2024)

Are you a fiend for the Costco Chicken Bake? Every time that I visit there I order one of these wraps, served warm from the oven. It's filled with chicken and a delicious creamy sauce. Did you know that it's super easy to make at home and that includes the dough (or you can buy any pizza dough and use it)? It also only has a few ingredients too! This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader!

The reason why I love this Costco chicken bake so much is because of the ratio of bread to filling. It's not bready at all and if you take a look at the picture, it's a very thin layer of dough encasing all that creamy, gooey, delicious filling. You don't even need a Costco card to buy these as the cafeteria is located outside the store itself. I just don't have Costco near me so I wanted to figure out how to make these delicious treats.

It took me a while to come up with the recipe and it was helped by finding a thread on Reddit where a former employee of Costco gave hints on making them. It was enormously helpful. And you'll be surprised to learn what the ingredients are!

The main ingredients for a Costco chicken bake:

1 - Pizza dough

2 - Caesar dressing

3 - Bacon bits

4 - Cooked chicken breast

5- Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

I must admit I added cream cheese to mine because I wanted it to be creamier and saucier. But the Costco ones don't add this so feel free to omit this. I do think it makes them taste a bit better but if you want the true Costco chicken bake flavour, just leave it out.

Dare I say that this is one of those things that kids will absolutely love too. You can add peas or mushrooms to this too (peas are easier) to increase the veg content. If you use a pre-bought pizza dough (I've seen these at the supermarket) and the chicken from a rotisserie chicken then these chicken bakes are so quick to make. And while I'm totally down for an all day project, sometimes it's nice to make something absolutely delicious quickly and without a lot of fuss.

Copycat Costco Chicken Bake Recipe