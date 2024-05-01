Cottage Pie Recipe with step-by-step photos and Video (2024)

Go to Recipe Go to Video Print Recipe

Traditional cottage pie with a rich meaty sauce, topped with creamy mashed potato, crisped up to golden perfection. Check out my tip for ensuring also get a jug of delicious gravy to pour on top.



When Chris and I were first dating (over 15 years ago!), we had a tiny little flat. One night I made us cottage pie for dinner and we put the leftovers in the fridge.

The next morning, I found him frying up the leftovers in a pan – in a big mixed up mush. He fried it for ages – till it was crisp all over. Then he placed it between two slices of buttered bread and smothered it with ketchup.

Who does that?!!!

He’s pretty well-rounded when it comes to food and cooking. But that was definitely one of the weirder moments, watching him eat that ketchup covered monstrosity.

He still does it now. It’s a thing. If we have the cottage pie on the table, anyone looking to scoop out the last portion is given a stern look. That’s Chris’s weird breakfast portion.

We start by placing the potatoes plenty of cold water. Bring them to the boil, then simmer for 15 minutes and drain.

I use a potato ricer(<--affiliate link) for perfect lump-free mashed potato. For some reason, I’ve never been able to manage it with a regular potato masher.

Add salt, pepper, a good dollop of butter and double (heavy) cream.

Mix it all together (adding more cream if needed) until it’s thick and creamy.

Whilst the potatoes are boiling, I start on the base.

Fry up onions, celery and carrot in a little oil.

Add the minced beef plus salt, pepper and a good dash of Worcestershire sauce.

Once the meat has browned, add in beef stock. **Pro Tip** I add in a lot more stock then you think you might need – this is so you have enough liquid for gravy later.

Bring to the boil, then simmer gently for about 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, stir in a cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce, then use a slotted spoon to scoop out the meat and vegetables, leaving the majority of the liquid behind in the pan (don't worry, there'll still be enough gravy in the pie itself if you use a slotted spoon). This will be your gravy.

Spoon the mashed potato on top of the meat in blobs.**Pro Tip** Spooning it on in blobs will help you get an even coverage and help prevent the meat getting mixed in with the mash when you spread it.

Then use a fork to join up the blobs and cover the meat. Use the fork to ruffle up the mash too – the more texture you have, the more crispy bits your mashed potato will have.

Place in a preheated oven at 200C/400F for about 20 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

Just before it’s ready, reheat the gravy and serve it with the cottage pie and some green veg. I love serving it with some picked red cabbage or beetroot too.

Can I make it gluten free?

Yes – this is already a gluten free recipe – providing you use gluten free stock.

Can I make it ahead?

Yes, make the cottage pie right up to the point before you put it in the oven. Then quickly cool, cover and refrigerate, along with the gravy. It should be fine in the fridge for up to a day.

Place in the oven straight from the fridge, for 20-25 minutes at 200C/400F until the potato is golden brown and the meat it starting to bubble up at the sides.

Heat the gravy in a pan until piping hot.

Will it freeze?

I find the mashed potato can be a little watery after freezing, but so long as the pie is fully defrosted before reheating, the pie should be fine after cooking and crisping up in the oven.

As above make the cottage pie right up to the point before you put it in the oven. Then quickly cool, cover and freeze, along with the gravy.

Defrost in the refrigerator overnight (ensure it’s fully defrosted throughout before reheating), then place in the oven for 20-25 minutes at 200C/400F until the potato is golden brown and the meat is starting to bubble up at the sides.

Heat the gravy in a pan until piping hot – it may need a splash of water and a whisk to remove any lumps (or you could sieve it).

Can I make a vegetarian version?

Yes. If I’m making a vegetarian version, I use quorn mince (or similar alternative) with lots of very finely chopped mushrooms. Use a tasty vegetarian stock – such as Knorr vegetable stock pots. You may need to adjust the seasoning, as some vegetable stocks can be quite salty.

Other variation ideas:

Top with cheesy mash – add 150g (1 ½ cups) grated cheddar to the mashed potato.

Add bacon bits to the mashed potato.

Use sweet potato instead of regular potato.

Add in 1 tbsp curry powder, ½ tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp ground cumin and a pinch of chilli flakes when frying the mince for a spicy version. This tastes even better with sweet potato mash on top.

The Cottage Pie Recipe:

Cottage Pie By: Nicky Corbishley Traditional cottage pie with a rich meaty sauce, topped with creamy mashed potato, crisped up to golden perfection. 5 from 8 votes Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Total Time 55 minutes mins Course Dinner Cuisine British See Also Sausage Rolls Recipe Servings 6 people Calories 350 kcal Ingredients ▢ 900 g (2 lbs) floury potatoes - peeled and chopped into large chunks

- ▢ 1 tbsp vegetable oil

▢ 1 large onion - peeled and chopped

- ▢ 1 stick celery - finely chopped

- ▢ 1 carrot - peeled and finely chopped

- ▢ 450 g (1 lb) minced beef

▢ 1 tsp salt

▢ 1 tsp black pepper

▢ 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (check for gluten free if needed)

▢ 600 ml (2 ½ cups) beef stock - (boiling water plus 2 or 3 stock cubes is fine - use bouillon for gluten free)

- ▢ 60 ml (¼ cup) double (heavy) cream

▢ 60 g (4 tbsp) unsalted butter

▢ 1 heaped tbsp cornflour/cornstarch To Serve: ▢ green veg - I like peas and broccoli.

- ▢ pickled red cabbage INSTRUCTIONS Place the potatoes in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes. 900 g (2 lbs) floury potatoes

While the potatoes are cooking, preheat the oven to 200C/400F (fan).

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and cook the onions, celery, and carrot on medium heat for five minutes until they start to soften. 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 large onion, 1 stick celery, 1 carrot

Add the minced beef and cook until browned – breaking up any pieces as you go. Add in half the salt and pepper, the Worcestershire sauce, and stock (see pro tip 1 ). Simmer for 5 minutes. 450 g (1 lb) minced beef, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 600 ml (2 ½ cups) beef stock

By this time, the potatoes should be cooked. Drain the potatoes and mash using a potato ricer. Add the cream, butter, and remaining salt and pepper and mix together. 60 ml (¼ cup) double (heavy) cream, 60 g (4 tbsp) unsalted butter

Mix the cornflour (cornstarch) with three tbsp of cold water and stir into the simmering beef mixture to thicken the sauce (you may need to add a little more if you like it thicker). 1 heaped tbsp cornflour/cornstarch

Turn off the heat and use a slotted spoon to scoop out the beef mixture and place into a 7”x 9” (18cmx23cm) baking dish. This should leave most of the gravy behind in the pan.

Top the beef with the mashed potatoes (see pro tip 2 ), and flatten out with a spoon. Rough up the top of the mash with a fork (so you get nice crispy bits).

Nutrition Calories: 350kcalCarbohydrates: 28gProtein: 20gFat: 17gSaturated Fat: 10gCholesterol: 80mgSodium: 990mgPotassium: 1064mgFiber: 3gSugar: 3gVitamin A: 2120IUVitamin C: 15.5mgCalcium: 44mgIron: 3.2mg Keywords Comfort Food, winter Tried this recipe?Mention @KitchenSanctuary or tag #KitchenSanctuary on Instagram!

Add bacon bits to the mashed potato.

Use sweet potato instead of regular potato.

Add in 1 tbsp curry powder, ½ tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp ground cumin and a pinch of chilli flakes when frying the mince for a spicy version. This tastes even better with sweet potato mash on top. . Nutritional Information is per serving with gravy, but not including the serving suggestion of green vegetables and pickled red cabbage/beetroot. Nutrition Calories: 350kcalCarbohydrates: 28gProtein: 20gFat: 17gSaturated Fat: 10gCholesterol: 80mgSodium: 990mgPotassium: 1064mgFiber: 3gSugar: 3gVitamin A: 2120IUVitamin C: 15.5mgCalcium: 44mgIron: 3.2mg Keywords Comfort Food, winter Tried this recipe?Mention @KitchenSanctuary or tag #KitchenSanctuary on Instagram!

Some of the links in this post may be affiliate links – which means if you buy the product I get a small commission (at no extra cost to you). If you do buy, then thank you! That’s what helps us to keep Kitchen Sanctuary running. The nutritional information provided is approximate and can vary depending on several factors. For more information please see our