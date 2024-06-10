Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe (Luck of the Irish Week) (2024)

by Nancy Piran
Wondering what you should make for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this not so traditional Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe!
I am so excited about this week! My self and some blogging buddies are bringing you a week of St. Patrick’s Day recipes, crafts and DIY projects. Welcome to Luck of the Irish Week!!
I honestly have not spent many years celebrating this day. Oh sure as a kids I would make sure to wear green so I wouldn’t get pinched but as an adult it was never something I have really done. As the day approached this year I wanted to get myself familiar with some tradition Irish recipes. Irish Soda bread was the first thing that came to my mind. From what I found online the traditional was to make it is with just flour, soda, salt and buttermilk.
Well since I try to stay away from buttermilk, because my daughter broke out in hives after having it once, I knew I would have to come up with something else. I love using yogurt in place for buttermilk in some recipes so I knew that is what I would use. Also I did not have any raisins or caraway seeds so I knew that was out of the question as well. I try not to have to go buy any extra ordinary ingredients to make some of my recipes. We all can’t rush out to the store to get them so we really just have to improvise and use what we have. Well that is what you get with this Cranberry Almond Soda Bread! ENJOY!
Make sure you check out my blogging friends post to see what they have in store for you! And don’t forget to come back on Wednesday when we will all be posting again for you!!
Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe (Luck of the Irish Week)
adapted from Janis Cooks Blogspot
nontraditional soda bread full of almonds and cranberries
4 from 2 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 7 minutes mins
Total Time 27 minutes mins
Course Bread
Servings 7
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 5.3 oz vanilla greek yogurt I used Chobani
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup cranberries
- 1 cup slivered almonds
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 F. Line cookie sheet non stick baking mat. (Or parchment paper)
In mixing bowl add flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.
Mix in yogurt, egg, and milk. Continue to mix till all ingredients are incorporated.
Slowly mix in almonds and cranberries.
Cover hands in flour and make dough into 14 balls.
Place on cookie sheet and bake for 7 minutes or until brown.
Cool and ENJOY!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Nancy This bread looks so yummy!!! I am really big into St Patrick’s day and I always make Soda Bread for Breakfast. I may have to try the yogurt substitution!!!
Reply
I love cranberries! I’m going to have to add this to my list of “must-try”
Reply
I can’t wait to try this bread, Nancy! Yum!
Reply
I wish I had one to go with my coffee right now. They look really tasty.
Reply
Those look SO yummy! I have never thought of making traditional Irish food for St. Patrick’s day – I just always resort to green 🙂 I will for sure have to try this out!!
Reply
Oh my goodness, I’ve been watching Cake Boss and they keep talking about Irish Soda Bread for St. Patty’s day. I had it on my list to find a good recipe…. done! Thanks so much for sharing!
Reply
Wow, you are way ahead of the St. Patrick’s parade, love it!
Reply
This Irish soda break looks so good. Love the addition of cranberries to it. Now I am really hungry and sad that I do not have this to eat. Pinning!
Reply
I love anything with cranberry and almonds, so I know I will love these! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
What a great recipe!! I love cranberries very much and I am glad to see this creative use 🙂
Reply
What a great theme! These look absolutely delicious! Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Ooh! I love cranberry and almonds together Nancy! This bread looks fabulous!
Reply
Nancy P.
One of my favorite combinations! Thanks Trish!!
Reply
what a great combo, cranberry/almonds and just a dash of butter!
Reply
Nancy P.
One of my favorite combos! Thanks Greg!
Reply
I haven’t had soda bread in years…must change that!!
Reply
Nancy P.
You must, you must!
Reply
This recipe looks really good…bite size delicious for sure. I love the fact that you use Greek yogurt…sounds better to me as well. Cranberries and almonds take it over the top for me. Thanks for hosting and sharing!
Reply
I love your substitutions!! 🙂 This soda bread sounds lovely!!
Reply
Sharon
Can’t wait to try this. Can I double this recipe? Or, make it as a bread?
Reply
Nancy P.
I have not tried either but I would say you probably could!
Reply
Sharon Richardson
I did bake it as a loaf and it came out beautifully, delicious too.
Reply
Nancy P.
That is so great Sharon! Thank you for letting me know!
Reply
