Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe (Luck of the Irish Week) (2024)

Wondering what you should make for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this not so traditional Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe!

I am so excited about this week! My self and some blogging buddies are bringing you a week of St. Patrick’s Day recipes, crafts and DIY projects. Welcome to Luck of the Irish Week!!

I honestly have not spent many years celebrating this day. Oh sure as a kids I would make sure to wear green so I wouldn’t get pinched but as an adult it was never something I have really done. As the day approached this year I wanted to get myself familiar with some tradition Irish recipes. Irish Soda bread was the first thing that came to my mind. From what I found online the traditional was to make it is with just flour, soda, salt and buttermilk.

Well since I try to stay away from buttermilk, because my daughter broke out in hives after having it once, I knew I would have to come up with something else. I love using yogurt in place for buttermilk in some recipes so I knew that is what I would use. Also I did not have any raisins or caraway seeds so I knew that was out of the question as well. I try not to have to go buy any extra ordinary ingredients to make some of my recipes. We all can’t rush out to the store to get them so we really just have to improvise and use what we have. Well that is what you get with this Cranberry Almond Soda Bread! ENJOY!

Make sure you check out my blogging friends post to see what they have in store for you! And don’t forget to come back on Wednesday when we will all be posting again for you!!

Cranberry Almond Soda Bread Recipe (Luck of the Irish Week) adapted from Janis Cooks Blogspot nontraditional soda bread full of almonds and cranberries 4 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 7 minutes mins Total Time 27 minutes mins Course Bread Servings 7 Ingredients 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

5.3 oz vanilla greek yogurt I used Chobani

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 cup cranberries

1 cup slivered almonds Instructions Preheat oven to 375 F. Line cookie sheet non stick baking mat. (Or parchment paper)

In mixing bowl add flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt.

Mix in yogurt, egg, and milk. Continue to mix till all ingredients are incorporated.

Slowly mix in almonds and cranberries.

Cover hands in flour and make dough into 14 balls.

Place on cookie sheet and bake for 7 minutes or until brown.

Cool and ENJOY!

