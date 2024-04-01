Cranberry Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts - delicious recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Indulge in a classic appetizer with a festive spin: Cranberry Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts. Whether it’s a holiday bash, a summer BBQ, or a cozy get-together, these bite-sized delights blend the savory punch of bacon with the tart burst of cranberries. Simple to prepare yet irresistibly tasty, they’re set to be the star of your Christmas appetizer lineup!

Like a lot of folks, I have a hard time resisting anything made with bacon. Among my bacony favorites are these Cranberry Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts.

My family often enjoys bacon-wrapped water chestnuts during winter holiday parties, but this tasty Christmas appetizer is equally delicious at warm-weather gatherings. And of course, I’ve given the standard recipe an IBC twist. Check out my Cranberry Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts!

The bacon truly is the star of this dish. Although water chestnuts don’t have much flavor by themselves, they soak up the delicious flavors of the bacon and cranberry chili sauce. Plus, they add an enjoyable crunch to these bite-sized treats. Yummy!

If this appetizer is new to you, you’re in for a treat. If you’ve tasted the usual version, I think you’re going to love my take on it.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Wrapped around the crunchy texture of water chestnuts and contrasted with the tangy burst of cranberries, it’s a trifecta of flavor and texture. Whenever I serve these, they’re the first to disappear from the table. They’re bite-sized, packed with flavor, and have that perfect mix of savory and sweet – a combo that guests simply can’t resist.

Ingredients

Before we can make these bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, we need to gather up a handful of ingredients. There isn’t too many. (Another reason to love this recipe.) Here’s what you’ll need:

Thick-cut bacon: This is the heart of our appetizer. The thickness ensures that the bacon crisps up just right, providing a rich, savory bite that’s not too crunchy nor too soft.

This is the heart of our appetizer. The thickness ensures that the bacon crisps up just right, providing a rich, savory bite that’s not too crunchy nor too soft. Whole water chestnuts: These add a delightful crunch to our bite-sized treats. Their mild taste is the perfect canvas for our other flavors, making them a key player in this recipe.

These add a delightful crunch to our bite-sized treats. Their mild taste is the perfect canvas for our other flavors, making them a key player in this recipe. Mayonnaise: This ingredient helps bind our sauce components, lending a creamy texture and a subtle tang that complements the sweetness of the brown sugar.

This ingredient helps bind our sauce components, lending a creamy texture and a subtle tang that complements the sweetness of the brown sugar. Light brown sugar: Ah, the touch of sweetness! Brown sugar adds a rich, caramel undertone that beautifully balances the saltiness of the bacon and the tartness of the cranberries.

Ah, the touch of sweetness! Brown sugar adds a rich, caramel undertone that beautifully balances the saltiness of the bacon and the tartness of the cranberries. Chili sauce: Don’t let the name fool you. This sauce adds a gentle kick, ensuring our appetizer isn’t just sweet but has a depth of flavor. It’s all about that sweet and spicy harmony!

Don’t let the name fool you. This sauce adds a gentle kick, ensuring our appetizer isn’t just sweet but has a depth of flavor. It’s all about that sweet and spicy harmony! Fresh cranberries: These little berries are our twist to the classic. They introduce a tangy freshness that wakes up the palate and gives our appetizer its unique character.

These little berries are our twist to the classic. They introduce a tangy freshness that wakes up the palate and gives our appetizer its unique character. Toothpicks: Not just a tool, but the unsung hero of our recipe! These hold everything together, making sure each bite is a perfect blend of all our ingredients.

Pretty simple, right? Okay. Let’s put them together!

How to Make

Let’s get into the kitchen and make this festive appetizer recipe. I’ll walk you through it step-by-step. I’ve also provideda full ingredient list and detailed instructions in the printable recipe card at the end of this post.

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F. Wrap each water chestnut with a half strip of bacon. Insert a toothpick through the center with the seam-side down. Place in a baking dish. Continue wrapping all the water chestnuts, creating a single layer in your baking dish.

Bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the bacon is cooked. Drain off the grease. Be careful when doing this because the pan and grease will be extremely hot. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, brown sugar, chili sauce, and cranberries. (For the cranberries, I like a mix of whole cranberries and cranberries that I’ve sliced in half.)

Pour the sauce over the bacon-wrapped water chestnuts. Return to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes. Serve warm.

And that’s it! I know you’re going to love them. One of my favorite parts is the burst of tartness and extra bit of crunchy texture that the cranberries give this classic dish.

If you’re looking for a delicious hors doeuvres everyone will love, then I definitely recommending giving these a try. You’ll be glad you did.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use turkey bacon instead of thick-cut bacon?

Absolutely! Turkey bacon is a great alternative for those watching their red meat intake or simply preferring its taste. Just keep an eye on it while cooking, as it may crisp up a bit faster than traditional bacon.

What if I can’t find whole water chestnuts?

If you can’t source whole water chestnuts, sliced ones can work in a pinch. Just fold or overlap them to get a chunkier bite, ensuring they’re wrapped securely in the bacon.

Is there a substitute for chili sauce?

If you don’t have chili sauce on hand, co*cktail sauce or a mix of ketchup with a dash of hot sauce can be a good alternative. The goal is to add a touch of spice to balance the sweetness.

Can I make these in advance?

Yes, you can prep them a day ahead and store them in the refrigerator. Just make sure to bake them right before serving, so they’re fresh, warm, and crispy.

How do I store leftovers?

If you have any leftovers (which might be rare given how tasty they are!), store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They’re best reheated in the oven to retain their crispness.

Have fun making and eating these Cranberry Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts! If you make them and love them, please stop back andleave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

