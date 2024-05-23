Cranberry Lemon Meringue Pie Recipe (2024)

I followed this recipe as written and found it to be so tart as to be nearly inedible. One family member described it as sour, although another liked it so well he had two pieces. It was not a hit and will be tossed, a huge disappointment considering the labor involved. I was also short on the 2 cups filling the recipe said I'd have, so the amount in the pie was skimpy. I don't understand other commenters concern about "raw" egg whites, as it gets put in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes.