Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake - Recipes Food and Cooking (2024)

Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake

I just took my first bite of this cake I made yesterday. It taunted me all day but I resisted. This cake is super moist and the cranberries in a wonderful contrast to the sweetness of the cake. I used a light glaze on the cake to add another taste of sweetness just in case there wasn’t enough. This cake almost has a pound cake texture. It will be the perfect addition to any holiday table. I served mine with a cranberry sauce that I made a few days ago. I was intending to take the cranberries out of the syrup and dry them but since I am running out of time I left it as a syrup. This cranberry syrup would also be good over pancakes, waffles or even crepes.

http://thatsmyhome.com/sweetspot/cranberry-orange-cake/

Also in this picture below is mymom’s fudgethat she made every year for Christmas. Also pictured are theButterscotch Balls we made for many years, except these were dipped inpeanut butter chips because I messed up the butterscotch tips melting them. I decided to dothe butterscotch tips like I do chocolate sometimes. I put the chips in the microwave for 30 seconds twice at half power and let it set in the microwave while I rolled the balls.I was thinking some of the chips would just melt like chocolate does and it would need less microwaving this way.As soon as went to stir the butterscotch chips I knew I had an issue because it acted like it was seizing. So I added a couple tablespoons of oil to it and that did it. It finished seizing the rest of the way and would not smooth out. Lesson learned. When you go to melt confectionery type chocolates, do it just before you need it. Luckily I had a bag of peanut butter chips in my cupboard or I would of wasted an hour going to the store.

4.6 from 8 reviews Save Print See Also Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek YogurtA special ensaymada recipe (Filipino sweet buns) you'll loveSimple Sweet Bread Recipe | Julie BlannerReuben Sliders Recipe - Easy 10 Minute Corned Beef Sandwich Recipe! Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake Author:Mary Ellen @ Recipes Food and Cooking Recipe type:Dessert, Bundt Cake Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 30 mins Total time: 40 mins Serves:Serves 8 This cranberry orange cake is almost like a pound cake and gets better as it sets. Bake it in a bundt or loaf pan. Ingredients See Also Steamed Japanese Pork Buns (Nikuman) Recipe | Wanderzest 1 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

zest of one orange - about 1 tablespoon

juice of an orange

1/2 cup butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries

For the Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 - 3 tablespoons water, milk or orange juice Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle the 2 tablespoons of sugar on the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cranberries on the bottom of the pan. Set aside. Cream together butter and sugar until sugar turn a lemon color, about 4 - 5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time and mix in until incorporated. Add the orange juice and zest. Add the sour cream. When incorporated add the flour, salt and baking powder. When this is all mixed together stir in the remaining 1 1/4 cups cranberries. Bake for 50 - 55 minutes until a tester comes out clean. Let pan set for 5 minutes after you take the cake out of the oven. Turn over cake unto a wire rack to cool. Mix up your glaze ingredients and spread on top and sides of cake. Notes I have remade this cake now 2 times because of all the comments I am getting and I want to be sure the results are the same for you as they are for me. The cake in the picture I used a smaller bundt pan which is why it looks so tall, mine is about 8 cups. The cake will rise to the top of it. It will also fall slightly as it cools. The amount is also enough to make it in a bread pan. The flour amount is correct. This makes a delicious cake with a tart cranberry cake. Sprinkle the sugar lightly around the pan, do not let a bunch of sugar be in one spot. Think of it like adding flour to a cake pan for releasing the cake. If the tartness of the cranberries is not your thing use Crasins instead for a sweeter cake. This recipe was originally published at That's My Home. It is one of the most commented recipes on that site. The comments are still there if you want to read them. http://thatsmyhome.com/sweetspot/cranberry-orange-cake/ I would double this recipe if using a larger bundt pan.

Would you like to try our recipe for?

Cranberry Syrup

Butterscotch Balls

Marion’s Fudge

Pin It!