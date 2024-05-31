Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (2024)

Table of Contents
Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes About Melissa & Barbara Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

Published by Melissa on | Updated | 25 Comments

Pin

Share

Tweet

Jump to Recipe

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (1)

This Cranberry Pecan Pie isan easy-to-make pie made fromfresh cranberries, crunchy pecans, and a sweet pie dough.

I was recently sent abeautiful cookbook, Nick Malgieri’s Pastry: Foolproof Recipes for the Home Cook. Nick is a best selling author of 12 cookbooks. Hisnewestcookbook is filled with luscious, creative pastry recipes, along with great step by step photos and instructions.

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (2)

Since Thanksgiving is next week, I was drawn to thecranberry pecan pie recipe. The cranberry filling is cooked on the stove with orange juice, orange zest, and sugar before adding the pecans and baking it in the oven.

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (3)

However, Nick did include a warning with therecipe:

Warning: this pie has a tart and tangy filling that might not be sweet enough for some people. That said, I love the tangy quality of this filling and wouldn’t want it to be any other way. By the way, since the filling is cooked before the pie is baked, you can taste it and add a little more sugar if you want.

I tasted the filling before adding it to the crust and I really liked the tanginess of the filling. My husband did too, especially when served with a dollop of sweet whipped cream.

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (4)

The filling ispaired with a sweet pie crust that also helps balance out the tanginess of the filling. I didn’t expect to like the crust as much as I did. I generally prefera super flaky pie crust to a sweet crust, but I have to admit I loved this sweet crust paired with the tartfilling.

See Also
Recipe: Celeriac Latkes With Onion and Fennel – Real Food ForagerKombucha Flavors | Kombucha Second Fermentation Recipes - Cultures For HealthAtlantic Beach Pie RecipeThe EASIEST Peanut Butter Brownie Recipe | All Things Mamma

The pie in the cookbook has a simple crust, but I was inspired to do a leaf design on top by a pie I saw in Martha Stewart Living. I bought some little leaf cookie cutters at Zurchers, then used a butter knife to make the veins in the leaves. I egg washed the leaves and sprinkled them with coarse sugar. After baking, theleavestasted a little bit like shortbread cookies.

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (5)

My husband and Iwere the only two who got to taste the pie. I only cut out one piece so we could reviewit for this post. Then I wrapped the pie up tightly with plastic wrap and popped it in the freeze to serve on Thanksgiving.

I wasn’t planning on saving it for Thanksgiving, but it looked so pretty, and when mydaughter saw the pie on Instagram she askedif it was for Thanksgiving. So I told her yes, and froze it for her before her brothers quickly devoured it.

This pie is perfect for Thanksgiving, and I’m sure your family will devour it too.

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (6)

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe

5 from 1 vote

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe

Cook Time40 minutes mins

Total Time40 minutes mins

Course: Dessert

Keyword: baking, Dessert, Thanksgiving

Servings: 8 servings

Author: Barbara Schieving

Ingredients

  • One 9-inch pie crust made from Sweet Pastry Dough*
  • 6 cups fresh cranberries about 1 ½ pounds, rinsed, picked over, and drained
  • cup granulated sugar
  • cup turbinado or light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • finely grated zest of 1 large orange
  • ½ cup fresh orange juice strained before measuring
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 5 or 6 pieces
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger I omitted this
  • 1 cup pecan pieces coarsely chopped, divided

Instructions

  • Combine the cranberries with the rest of the ingredients except the pecans in a large nonreactive saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring often, and cook at an active simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Don’t overcook, or the filling will be hard after the pie is baked. Let cool.

  • Set a rack at the lowest level in the oven and preheat to 375°F.

  • Stir half of the pecans into the filling and pour it into the prepared pie crust. Smooth the surface and scatter the remaining pecans on top.

  • Place the pan in the oven and decrease the temperature to 350°F. Bake until the crust is baked through and the pecans are toasted, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Cool the pie on a rack and serve it at room temperature.

  • *If you want to make the cookie leaves for the top of the pie, you’ll need to make two 9-inch pie crusts.

See Also
Easy Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (No Chilling The Dough!) - Mirlandra's Kitchen

More pies you might like:

Classic Pecan Pie, Barbara Bakes
Cranberry Apple Streusel Pie, Barbara Bakes
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie, Taste and Tell
12 Pie Recipes for Thanksgiving, Completely Delicious

Pin

Share

Tweet

« White Chocolate Cranberry Orange Bars from Christmas Desserts – Sweets of the Season Cookbook

Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Cake Roll »

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (7)

About Melissa & Barbara

As of June 2022 Melissa Griffiths now is the one adding recipes. So think of it as Barbara Bakes, and Melissa too! Melissa and Barbara have been blogging friends for over 10 years and when Barbara was ready to retire and spend more time with her family, Melissa took over the site. Read more...

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Kel

    The pie is beautiful! And Nick’s recipes are so good. Thanks for sharing. I have enjoyed your blog all year long – what a wonderful baker you are!

    Reply

    • Barbara Schieving

      What a sweet comment – thanks so much Kel! I hope the new year brings you all wonderful things!

      Reply

« Older Comments

Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (2024)
Top Articles
7 Natural DIY Skin Peel Recipes You Can Make at Home
Recipes | Blue Flame Kitchen
12th International Conference of the Society for Emblem Studies: Muta poesis, pictura loquens
Sienna Miller’s New Chapter: New Love, New Baby, and the Historical Epic, 'Horizon,' On the Way
Latest Posts
Recipe This | Slimming World Chicken Kebab In The Air Fryer
Delicious Creamy Pork Casserole | Slimming Eats Recipe
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6530

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.