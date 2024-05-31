Cranberry Pecan Pie Recipe - Barbara Bakes™ (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Cranberry Pecan Pie isan easy-to-make pie made fromfresh cranberries, crunchy pecans, and a sweet pie dough.

I was recently sent abeautiful cookbook, Nick Malgieri’s Pastry: Foolproof Recipes for the Home Cook. Nick is a best selling author of 12 cookbooks. Hisnewestcookbook is filled with luscious, creative pastry recipes, along with great step by step photos and instructions.

Since Thanksgiving is next week, I was drawn to thecranberry pecan pie recipe. The cranberry filling is cooked on the stove with orange juice, orange zest, and sugar before adding the pecans and baking it in the oven.

However, Nick did include a warning with therecipe:

Warning: this pie has a tart and tangy filling that might not be sweet enough for some people. That said, I love the tangy quality of this filling and wouldn’t want it to be any other way. By the way, since the filling is cooked before the pie is baked, you can taste it and add a little more sugar if you want.

I tasted the filling before adding it to the crust and I really liked the tanginess of the filling. My husband did too, especially when served with a dollop of sweet whipped cream.

The filling ispaired with a sweet pie crust that also helps balance out the tanginess of the filling. I didn’t expect to like the crust as much as I did. I generally prefera super flaky pie crust to a sweet crust, but I have to admit I loved this sweet crust paired with the tartfilling.

The pie in the cookbook has a simple crust, but I was inspired to do a leaf design on top by a pie I saw in Martha Stewart Living. I bought some little leaf cookie cutters at Zurchers, then used a butter knife to make the veins in the leaves. I egg washed the leaves and sprinkled them with coarse sugar. After baking, theleavestasted a little bit like shortbread cookies.

My husband and Iwere the only two who got to taste the pie. I only cut out one piece so we could reviewit for this post. Then I wrapped the pie up tightly with plastic wrap and popped it in the freeze to serve on Thanksgiving.

I wasn’t planning on saving it for Thanksgiving, but it looked so pretty, and when mydaughter saw the pie on Instagram she askedif it was for Thanksgiving. So I told her yes, and froze it for her before her brothers quickly devoured it.

This pie is perfect for Thanksgiving, and I’m sure your family will devour it too.

One 9-inch pie crust made from Sweet Pastry Dough*

6 cups fresh cranberries about 1 ½ pounds, rinsed, picked over, and drained

⅓ cup granulated sugar

⅔ cup turbinado or light brown sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger

finely grated zest of 1 large orange

½ cup fresh orange juice strained before measuring

4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 5 or 6 pieces

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger I omitted this

1 cup pecan pieces coarsely chopped, divided Instructions Combine the cranberries with the rest of the ingredients except the pecans in a large nonreactive saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring often, and cook at an active simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Don’t overcook, or the filling will be hard after the pie is baked. Let cool.

Set a rack at the lowest level in the oven and preheat to 375°F.

Stir half of the pecans into the filling and pour it into the prepared pie crust. Smooth the surface and scatter the remaining pecans on top.

Place the pan in the oven and decrease the temperature to 350°F. Bake until the crust is baked through and the pecans are toasted, 35 to 40 minutes.

Cool the pie on a rack and serve it at room temperature.

*If you want to make the cookie leaves for the top of the pie, you’ll need to make two 9-inch pie crusts. See Also Easy Cut Out Sugar Cookie Recipe (No Chilling The Dough!) - Mirlandra's Kitchen Notes * sweet pie crust dough recipe

