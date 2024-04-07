Cranberry Sauce Recipe (Fresh and Easy!) - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Once you try this fresh Cranberry Sauce recipe you’ll never want to buy it canned again! This is so much better and incredibly easy to make! It’s perfectly sweetened, lightly tart, and has a deliciously bright cranberry and orange flavor.

It’s truly the perfect accompaniment to roast turkey or roast chicken.

The Best Cranberry Sauce Recipe!

Is there anything like a delicious, made from scratch Thanksgiving or Christmas meal? Chances are most of us have settled for the stuff that comes out of a can or a box, and that’s just it, it’s settling.

If you’ve been one of those people that has been settling, I would highly recommend this year you give the homemade alternative to the pre-packaged and processed Thanksgiving foods a try. The two are a night and day difference.

Canned cranberry sauce and homemade cranberry sauce just don’t even compare.

One comes in the shape of a can while it’s homemade opponent has a spoonable texture and tastes like fresh fruit. And the homemade sauce isn’t jelly like, it’s perfectly sauce-like, the way it’s meant to be.

I look forward to this every year! Try it and you’ll never look back, trust me!

What Ingredients go into Homemade Cranberry Sauce?

You’ll only need 4 ingredients (plus water):

Fresh cranberries – if you have some in the freezer those will work too, you can even start with frozen they’ll just need to simmer a little longer.

– if you have some in the freezer those will work too, you can even start with frozen they’ll just need to simmer a little longer. Oranges – only use fresh oranges here. Be sure to zest first before halving and juicing.

– only use fresh oranges here. Be sure to zest first before halving and juicing. Granulated sugar – cranberries are super tart so the sugar is a must to sweeten it up. I sometimes juice raw cranberries and it’s a punch of tartness that’s hard to swallow. This is made to be enjoyable.

cranberries are super tart so the sugar is a must to sweeten it up. I sometimes juice raw cranberries and it’s a punch of tartness that’s hard to swallow. This is made to be enjoyable. Light brown sugar – I like to use both types of sugar for that little bit of extra flavor you get from brown sugar, but use half white sugar so it’s not overpowering.

How to Make Fresh Cranberry Sauce:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan : In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, water, orange zest, orange juice, granulated sugar, and brown sugar.

: In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, water, orange zest, orange juice, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Boil then reduce to a simmer: Set over medium-high heat and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer.

Set over medium-high heat and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook until cranberries burst: Allow mixture to simmer about 10 – 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have popped.

Allow mixture to simmer about 10 – 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have popped. Let cool and thicken slightly: Allow mixture to cool about 20-30, the natural pectins in the cranberries will thicken up the sauce a bit as it cools.

POSSIBLE VARIATIONS:

Simmer with a cinnamon stick and/or add a few pinches of ground nutmeg and cloves.

Substitute water with an unsweetened cranberry juice or a cranberry juice blend.

Add 1/2 tsp vanilla.

Mix in chopped pecans after cooling.

Can I Freeze Cranberry Sauce?

Yes cranberry sauce can be frozen for up to 3 months. Freeze in an airtight container (be sure to leave the 1/2-inch gap on top for expansion as it freezes), thaw overnight in the fridge when ready to use then rewarm if desired.

And of course it can also be refrigerated for a few days if you want to make it in advance before the holidays.

What Can I Make with Leftover Cranberry Sauce?

Here’s a few random ideas if you happen to have any left over cranberry sauce after the holiday:

spread over toast or pancakes

serve warm over chocolate or vanilla ice cream

spread on a turkey sandwich

make into a dressing orvinaigrette

spread over a cream cheese slathered bagel

add to a fruit smoothie

use it as a dip for chicken nuggets/sticks

serve with rotisserie chicken or pork chops

make a tangy barbecue sauce with it

add atop cheesecake

swirl into a chicken or turkey salad

layer cheese slices or cream cheese over crackers and spread with cranberry sauce

mix in breakfast oatmeal and top with sweetened whipped cream

5 from 15 votes Print Recipe Homemade Cranberry Sauce Review Recipe



Save Once you try this fresh Cranberry Sauce recipe you'll never want to buy it canned again! It's so much better and incredibly easy to make! It's perfectly sweetened, lightly tart, and has a deliciously bright cranberry and orange flavor. Servings: 10 Prep5 minutes minutes See Also Grenadine Recipe (Pomegranate Simple Syrup) | Entirely Elizabeth Cook15 minutes minutes Ready in: 20 minutes minutes Ingredients 1 (12 oz) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed

1/2 cup water

1 tsp orange zest

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar Instructions In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, water, orange zest, orange juice, granulated sugar, and brown sugar.

Set over medium-high heat and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat medium-low.

Let simmer about 10 - 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have burst and sauce has reduced slightly.

Allow mixture to cool about 20 - 30 minutes to thicken up slightly. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container. Notes Frozen cranberries will work well here too.

Sauce can be frozen up to 3 months. Cool before freezing, leave 1/2-inch gap in container for expansion. Thaw overnight in the fridge when ready to use.

If you don't have any brown sugar all white sugar can be used. POSSIBLE VARIATIONS: Simmer with a cinnamon stick and/or add a few pinches of ground nutmeg and cloves.

Substitute water with an unsweetened cranberry juice or a cranberry juice blend.

Add 1/2 tsp vanilla.

Nutrition Facts Homemade Cranberry Sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 101 % Daily Value* Sodium 4mg0% Potassium 68mg2% Carbohydrates 26g9% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 23g26% Vitamin A 45IU1% Vitamin C 11mg13% Calcium 13mg1% Iron 0.2mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Recipe originally shared November 2012, photos have been updated.