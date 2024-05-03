Cream Wafer Sandwich Cookie Recipe - BEST Christmas Cookie (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

These cream wafer sandwich cookies are my favorite cookie recipe ever. Ever! Make this delicious Christmas sandwich cookie this holiday season for your next party—or to keep all to yourself.

I’m sharing my absolute favorite cookie—cream wafers. I will use any excuse to make this sandwich cookie, and I will pass up every other cookie if these are available. Sorry, chocolate chip.

It’s two light and flaky cookies sandwiched together with rich and sweet buttercream. These are a must-make Christmas cookie that you’re going to love at much as I do!

I originally shared this recipe with tree-shaped cream wafer cookies. However, when I make them for Christmas, I make a circle cookie with green and red filling.

As you will see throughout this post, there is a mix of tree-shaped cookies and round-shaped cookies. The recipe is exactly the same; I just used a different-shaped cookie cutter.

Ingredients

You may be surprised how short this ingredient list is for a sandwich cookie. The cookie alone is only four ingredients!

Cookie:

Butter: Softened butter really comes through these cookies as the main flavor. I like Kerrygold.

Softened butter really comes through these cookies as the main flavor. I like Kerrygold. Heavy Cream: With a high-fat content, this makes the cookies extra rich and buttery.

With a high-fat content, this makes the cookies extra rich and buttery. Flour: Each sandwich cookie ends up with a very flaky consistency, just like pastries.

Each sandwich cookie ends up with a very flaky consistency, just like pastries. Sugar: The sugar in this recipe is only for dusting. Meaning there’s no sugar inside the cookie! Instead, you get the sweet flavor from the buttercream icing.

Butter Cream Filling:

Butter: Because you can’t have buttercream without butter!

Because you can’t have buttercream without butter! Confectioner’s Sugar: Depending on the desired consistency, you can add more or less confectioner’s sugar.

Depending on the desired consistency, you can add more or less confectioner’s sugar. Vanilla: A hint of vanilla extract for flavor.

A hint of vanilla extract for flavor. Heavy Cream: A little bit of cream also amps up the richness of the filling as well as the cookie.

A little bit of cream also amps up the richness of the filling as well as the cookie. Food Coloring: Color the frosting any way you like! I always go for a classic green and red for the holidays. THIS is my favorite food coloring.

How to Make

These cream wafer sandwich cookies are my all-time favorite cookie recipe. And I don’t say that lightly! If I were to only eat one cookie for the rest of my life, it would probably be these.

Making this sandwich cookie recipe is simple, but it takes a little time and patience. You can find more detailed instructions and measurements in the recipe card at the end of this post.

Here are some of my top tips for making these sandwich cookies!

1. Chill the dough

Be sure to chill your dough before attempting to roll it out; it makes a huge difference. It can be tempting to skip this step or only let it chill for a few moments, but it helps to make the dough easier to roll, and the cookies will also hold their shape better.

When the dough has time to rest, it also relaxes the gluten. This means your sandwich cookie won’t shrink while baking.

After taking the dough out of the fridge, allow the dough to sit at room temperature for a few minutes to prevent it from cracking when you roll it out.

2. Poke cookies with a fork

Prior to putting the cookies in the oven, poke them a few times with a fork. This will prevent air bubbles and the cookies from puffing up too much due to their high butter content.

3. Use a piping bag

Since these have a somewhat intricate shape, I decided to use a piping bag to add the filling. Normally, when working with round cookies, I use a butter knife, but piping makes the process go faster. Plus, it cuts down on mess.

4. Change up the fillings

Now I like to stick to the original recipe with these cookies (don’t mess with perfection). But if you want to get creative with the fillings, I encourage you to give them a try.

You can substitute the vanilla extract in the icing for a slightly different flavor, such as lemon. Or you can fill the centers with something else entirely. Nutella, a cookie butter, and chocolate are all good additions.

Be sure to avoid any kind of jam since this can make your sandwich cookie soggy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What flavor are these sandwich cookies?

Why are these cookies so yummy? Well, they are basically sugar and butter with a little flour to hold them together. How bad can that be? Soft, flaky cookies sandwiched together with heavenly buttercream. Sometimes simple is best, and this recipe proves it!

See Also Instant Pot Clotted Cream Recipe

I bake these cookies every year, but as I mentioned, I typically make them round. For a special occasion, or just to have fun, you can get creative with shapes as I did with the trees. I made them fairly small, too, for easy eating, of course. You can pop them whole, right into your mouth.

How do you get such intense colors?

One question I’m often asked is, “how do you get such intense filling color?” It’s all about the food coloring. I like this gel food coloring. Just add until you achieve the saturation of color you desire.

Cookie perfection. I hope you’ll try these sandwich cookies if you’ve never tasted or made them. They might become your new favorite. I almost feel a little protective over sharing my favorite cookie recipe! I promise you, they’ll be an instant classic in your household.

Ready to make them? Take a peek at the recipe below!

More Festive Cookies You May Enjoy

Whipped Shortbread Cookies

Christmas Kitchen Sink Cookies

Italian Sprinkle Christmas Cookies

Gingerbread Cookie Bars

Cherry Walnut Snowball Cookies

I hope you’ll try baking these cream wafer sandwich cookies. If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

Want more from Inspired by Charm? Follow along onInstagramandTikTokfor daily updates and behind-the-scenes looks at my processes. There’s even more inspiration onFacebookandPinterest!