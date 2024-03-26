Creamy Carrot Soup Recipe (2024)

This creamy Carrot Soup recipe is made with sweet carrots, fresh ginger, turmeric and a secret ingredient that makes this carrot soup filling and more nutritious. Finished with a refreshing citrus touch and the richness of coconut milk, this healthy soup is vegan, gluten-free, low-carb and low-fat.

Table of Contents show

Best Healthy Carrot Soup

If you have a bunch of carrots, I have the perfect soup for you. This budget friendly carrot ginger soup recipe is made with simple ingredients and very little effort. A great main course for lunch or a light dinner, this creamy soup is one of my favorite recipes to make when I crave comfort food that is good for me and my immune system

To make this easy soup hearty and a bit more filling, we add our secret ingredient, sweet potato. The earthiness of this nourishing and wholesome root vegetable gives this soup body and depths of flavor.

Because of the flavor that this secret ingredient adds to this creamy carrot soup, this easy recipe skips the time consuming roasting process task needed to make roasted carrot soup. This means less time spent in the kitchen and fewer dishes to clean.

Why you’ll love this easy carrot soup recipe? Healthy : Immune boosting and nutrient loaded, this soothing Carrot ginger soup is made with all the right ingredients, including anti – inflammatory turmeric!

: Immune boosting and nutrient loaded, this soothing Carrot ginger soup is made with all the right ingredients, including anti – inflammatory turmeric! Budget Friendly : This recipe is made with ingredients that are very affordable. Get a lot of carrots and make a double batch and freeze it for another time!

: This recipe is made with ingredients that are very affordable. Get a lot of carrots and make a double batch and freeze it for another time! One-Pot: Fewer dishes to clean after dinner is always a good thing.

What you’ll need to make Carrot Ginger Soup?

This is a partial list of ingredients and substitutions for this easy soup recipe. For a full list of ingredients and quantities, check the printable recipe card below.

Carrot : The star of the soup! Available any time of year, carrots are inexpensive and contain many nutrients like vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin K, and calcium. Carrots have many health benefits including improving eye health.

: The star of the soup! Available any time of year, carrots are inexpensive and contain many nutrients like vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin K, and calcium. Carrots have many health benefits including improving eye health. Sweet potato : This is our surprise ingredient! A sweet potato adds extra body to the soup and makes it more filling.

: This is our surprise ingredient! A sweet potato adds extra body to the soup and makes it more filling. Fresh ginger : Carrot and ginger will make your taste buds sing! Fresh ginger is your best option. It adds incredible flavor and has many health benefits. It’s an antioxidant, anti – inflammatory and supports digestion among many other benefits. Ginger paste can be used. Ground ginger won’t add the fresh, nice flavor of the other two options and should be used as a last resort.

: Carrot and ginger will make your taste buds sing! Fresh ginger is your best option. It adds incredible flavor and has many health benefits. It’s an antioxidant, anti – inflammatory and supports digestion among many other benefits. Ginger paste can be used. Ground ginger won’t add the fresh, nice flavor of the other two options and should be used as a last resort. Turmeric : Another powerhouse of health benefits! Fresh or ground turmeric can be used to make this soup.

: Another powerhouse of health benefits! Fresh or ground turmeric can be used to make this soup. Onion : The first layer of flavor to all great soups. Yellow onion, white or brown onion can be used.

: The first layer of flavor to all great soups. Yellow onion, white or brown onion can be used. Orange juice : Freshly squeezed orange juice adds incredible fresh taste to the soup. Bottled juice is loaded with sugar so using fresh oranges is best.

: Freshly squeezed orange juice adds incredible fresh taste to the soup. Bottled juice is loaded with sugar so using fresh oranges is best. Coconut milk : This ingredient balances the sweetness of the carrots and the sweet potato. Coconut milk gives the soup a rich flavor while keeping it vegan. Good substitutions are coconut cream, oat milk and almond milk. If you eat dairy, heavy cream is the best way to go.

: This ingredient balances the sweetness of the carrots and the sweet potato. Coconut milk gives the soup a rich flavor while keeping it vegan. Good substitutions are coconut cream, oat milk and almond milk. If you eat dairy, heavy cream is the best way to go. Vegetable stock : you can use chicken stock or chicken broth also.

: you can use chicken stock or chicken broth also. Oil: I prefer using coconut oil when making carrot soup but olive oil or any other mild oil can will work well.

How do you make carrot soup step by step?

For detailed instructions and cooking times, check the printable recipe card below.

Sauté : In a large pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onions, carrots and sweet potatoes over medium heat.

: In a large pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onions, carrots and sweet potatoes over medium heat. Add seasonings : Add ginger and turmeric and cook until the onions become translucent.

: Add ginger and turmeric and cook until the onions become translucent. Stir In Liquids : Stir in the orange juice and the vegetable stock.

: Stir in the orange juice and the vegetable stock. Simmer : Bring to a boil and simmer until the vegetables become tender.

: Bring to a boil and simmer until the vegetables become tender. Blend : Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth.You can also blend the hot soup in a stand blender or food processor.

: Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth.You can also blend the hot soup in a stand blender or food processor. Finish and serve: Stir in the coconut milk and season with sea salt (Kosher salt or your favorite salt) and ground black pepper. Simmer for 5 additional minutes.Serve with optional toppings.

Why is carrot soup good for you?

This creamy and velvety carrot soup with ginger is packed with many nutrients like vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin K, and calcium and the immune boosting properties of ginger and turmeric. Both ginger and turmeric have been used for centuries in cooking and are also well known for their medicinal healing properties.

What’s ginger good for?

Here are some of the known benefits of ginger: Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, supports digestion, boosts immune system, anti-fungal, heals ulcers, help reduce motion sickness and nausea, helps reduce morning sickness from pregnancy,

What’s turmeric good for?

Here are some of the known benefits of turmeric: Anti-inflammatory, anti-depressant, anti-coagulant, reduces heartburn and upset stomach, promotes repair to stem cells in the brain, improves joint pain, improves brain function.

What enhances carrot flavor?

Many different ingredients enhance carrot flavor. Some of my favorite ingredients are fresh garlic, fresh ginger and fresh turmeric. Sweeteners maple syrup, brown sugar and honey. Juices like orange juice and apple juice. Spices like cinnamon, ground cumin, cloves and ground ginger and herbs like fresh thyme, fresh parsley and fresh dill.

What to serve with this healthy carrot soup?

Here are a few ideas of what to serve with this creamy soup:

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Israeli Couscous Salad with Grilled Vegetables

The Best Lentil Salad

Tuna Pasta Salad Recipe

Easy Flatbread Recipe

Can I make carrot soup ahead of time?

Yes, carrot soup can be made ahead which makes this soup a great meal prep option. Cool the soup completely and store in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

How to store carrot soup?

To store carrot soup, first cool the soup completely and then store in an airtight container or in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. Carrot soup also freezes well.

Can you freeze carrot soup?

Absolutely! Carrot soup freezes well. Cool the soup and store it in freezer-safe containers or a freezer bag and freeze it for up to 3 months. Thaw out in the refrigerator overnight.

Reheating carrot soup

Carrot soup can be reheated in the microwave or in a pot on the stovetop over low heat, stirring often. If needed, thin out the soup with vegetable broth.

Carrot Soup Tips and Notes This carrot ginger soup is vegan and gluten free.

If you want to make this easy soup with carrots only, skip the sweet potatoes and add about 3-4 additional carrots.

If the soup is too thick, add additional broth or coconut milk until you reach the desired consistency.

Take a look at these other cozy soup recipes:

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Black Bean Soup

Potato Corn Chowder

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

Best Lentil Soup Recipe

Follow me on social media for more recipe ideas & inspiration! Pinterest Facebook Instagram My Newsletter Print 4.66 from 23 reviews See Also Easy Keto Butter Chicken Recipe | Wholesome Yum Carrot Soup with Ginger and Turmeric By: Chef Kathy McDaniel This creamy Carrot Soup recipe is made with sweet carrots, fresh ginger, turmeric and a secret ingredient that makes this carrot soup filling and more nutritious. Finished with a refreshing citrus touch and the richness of coconut milk, this healthy soup is vegan, gluten-free, low-carb and low-fat. Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 35 minutes minutes Total Time 45 minutes minutes Servings 6 servings Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoon olive oil or coconut oil

▢ 1 small onion, chopped

▢ 1 celery rib, chopped

▢ 2 pounds carrots, peeled and chopped

▢ 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and chopped

▢ 1- inch piece fresh ginger peeled and minced or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

▢ 1- inch piece fresh turmeric, peeled and minced or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

▢ 1 orange, freshly squeezed

▢ 6 cups vegetable broth or chicken broth, plus more if needed

▢ Salt and ground black pepper to taste Toppings (optional) ▢ Coconut milk, red chili flakes, croutons, toasted pistachios.

▢ Fresh herbs like parsley, thyme or basil. Instructions In a soup pot or Dutch, oven heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots and sweet potatoes and saute, stirring frequently for about 4 minutes.

Add the ginger and turmeric and saute for another 3 minutes or until the onions are translucent and the vegetables look bright and glossy.

Add the freshly squeezed orange juice and the broth. Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 20 – 25 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. (or puree in batches in a blender or food processor). If using a regular blender or food processor, return the soup to the pot. Keep the soup on low heat and add the coconut milk. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Simmer for 5 additional minutes.

Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with extra coconut milk (optional), toasted pistachios (optional) and bread croutons (optional) Chef’s Tips If you want to use carrots only, add 2 to 3 additional carrots and skip the sweet potato.

You can keep the carrots with their peels, if you prefer.

If using a regular blender: Pour the soup into a blender, close the lid and hold the lid down with a kitchen towel before turning it on. Since the soup is hot, the steam will try to escape. This can cause the lid to fly off and create a hot mess!

If the soup is too thick, you can add additional broth or coconut milk until you reach your desired consistency.

To store carrot soup, first cool the soup completely and then store in an airtight container or in a resealable plastic bag in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. Carrot soup also freezes well for up to 3 months. Nutrition Calories: 185kcal (9%)Carbohydrates: 22g (7%)Protein: 2g (4%)Fat: 11g (17%)Saturated Fat: 9g (56%)Sodium: 1048mg (46%)Potassium: 602mg (17%)Fiber: 4g (17%)Sugar: 11g (12%)Vitamin A: 25835IU (517%)Vitamin C: 21.7mg (26%)Calcium: 66mg (7%)Iron: 1.4mg (8%) * Please note that all nutrition information are just estimates. Values will vary among brands, so we encourage you to calculate these on your own for most accurate results. Course:Main Course, Soup Cuisine:American Keyword:Carrot Soup Did you make this?I love seeing what you’ve made! Tag me on Instagram and don’t forget to leave a comment & rating below! Tag me on Instagram

This post has been updated with new photos and additional relevant information. The recipe remains the same.