Creamy Coconut Ginger-Carrot Soup Recipe (2024)



We like chia seeds. No, scratch that. We love chia seeds. So a whole cookbook dedicated to them? Yep, we loveJanie Hoffman’s The Chia Cookbook, too.

Janie is the founder of Mamma Chia and after having suffered for almost 20 years from a variety of debilitating autoimmune disorders, Janie fell in love with the magic of chia after discovering that thetiny chia seeds were making a positive impact on her health. After just a few months of incorporating chia into her healthful lifestyle, Janie was in complete remission. Power to the chia!

And chia isn’t just for your smoothies (although they’re awesome in those). The Chia Cookbook is full of inventive and delicious ways to get more chia in your life — along with other healthy eats. Chia is great in desserts (we’ll share a chia cheesecake recipe next month!) and even soup. Which leads us to today’s recipe from her book: Creamy Coconut Ginger-Carrot Soup!

Perfect to warm you up on cool nights and great to serve as a first-course or at any holiday gathering, we love the spice in this filling soup. Gluten-free (just make sure you get gluten-free vegetable broth), vegan, vegetarian and Paleo, too!



Save Print Creamy Coconut Ginger-Carrot Soup Author:Janie Hoffman, The Chia Cookbook Recipe type:Soup Cuisine:Thai Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 1 hour Total time: 1 hour 10 mins Serves:4 Coconut milk is a staple in Thai cooking, but you don't have to limit it to Asian food; it's a great resource for making anything super yummy and creamy. I like Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk. To give this velvet soup a tiny bit of crunch and extra visual appeal, chia seeds are stirred in after the soup is pureed. Ingredients 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

3⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

2 teaspoons peeled, grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Thai yellow or red curry paste

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

12 ounces baby carrots, quartered lengthwise

2 3⁄4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (from about 1 lime)

15 large cilantro sprigs plus 5 small cilantro sprigs

1⁄4 cup plus 1 teaspoon black or white chia seeds Instructions Heat 1⁄3 cup of the coconut milk in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and salt and cook while stirring until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, curry paste, and garlic and cook while stirring until well combined and fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the carrots, 2 3⁄4 cups of broth, the lime juice, the 15 large cilantro sprigs, and the remaining coconut milk and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until the carrots are very tender, about 30 minutes. Remove the cilantro sprigs and puree soup in batches in a blender, using the hot fill line as a guide. Transfer the pureed soup to a clean saucepan and place over low heat. Stir in 1⁄4 cup of the chia seeds and simmer uncovered until chia seeds are fully hydrated and soup reaches desired consistency, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. (Note: If soup becomes thicker than you desire, stir in additional vegetable broth by the tablespoon to reach ideal consistency.) Taste and adjust seasonings, garnish with the remaining 1 teaspoon of chia seeds and small cilantro sprigs, and serve. Notes Reprinted with permission from The Chia Cookbook, by Janie Hoffman, copyright © 2014. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House LLC. Photographs copyright © 2014 by Eric Wolfinger.

Have you ever had chia in your soup? Will you try it? —Jenn