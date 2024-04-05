Creamy Crock Pot Corn - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

This post may contain paid links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Creamy Crock Pot Corn is THE BEST corn side dish and so simple to make! The slow cooker does all the work. Perfect for the holidays, potlucks, picnics or a treat for a weeknight meal.

We recommend serving this dish with the following recipes:



UPDATED with a video from Mikey.

Not a fan of cream corn? Don’t let the name fool you…this Creamy Crock Pot Corn from Gooseberry Patch’s Grilling and Campfires Cooking is not your average cream corn!

I honestly have no idea how cream corn is made, but it is just not my favorite corn. When I saw this recipe, I knew it would be creamy…it has cream cheese in it…but couldn’t resist trying it…it has CREAM CHEESE in it! 😉

Michael has a real bad habit of not telling me that he doesn’t like something until I have already made it. I made up a dish one night and asked him before hand if that sounded good. Well, he didn’t tell me that he didn’t like that particular meal, so I was a bit surprised when he didn’t like it. Then he tells me that he just doesn’t like that dish period. I just shook my head and went on.

When he tried this corn and said, “Wow! This is really good! And I don’t even like cream corn!” I just shook my head again. Gotta love ’em!

The recipe said it would serve 8-10, so I cut it in half for us. However, Mommy, Daddy and Ryder LOVED this recipe. I definitely didn’t need to cut it in half! My little guy wanted more and more and more! When your toddler wants to eat his veggies, you remember that recipe!

So I’ll share with you the full amounts…you will definitely want them! 🙂

Creamy Crock Pot Corn Notes

This recipe is from Gooseberry Patch’s Grilling and Campfires Cooking

Looking for more recipes? Our Recipe Finder can help you find exactly what you need.

Check out all our favorite recommendations for cookbooks, slow cookers and low carb essentials in ourAmazon Influencer Shop.

As with any of our recipes, carb counts, calorie counts and nutritional information varies greatly. As a result, your nutritional content depends on which products you choose to use when cooking this dish. The auto-calculation is just an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs.

All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes shouldalways be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.

Creamy Crock Pot Corn Recipe

Creamy Crock Pot Corn Creamy Crock Pot Corn is THE BEST corn side dish and so simple to make! The slow cooker does all the work. Perfect for the holidays, potlucks, picnics or a treat for a weeknight meal. 5 from 101 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: Crock Pot Creamy Corn Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 4 hours hours Total Time: 4 hours hours 5 minutes minutes Servings: 10 servings Calories: 194kcal Author: Aunt Lou Ingredients 24 frozen corn (2-12 oz pkgs)

8 oz pkg of cream cheese

1/4 cup butter cubed

2 Tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper Instructions Place corn in crock pot

Cut butter and cream cheese into cubes and place in crock pot

Add sugar, salt and pepper

Stir well

Cover and cook on low for 4 hours or high for 2 hours

Stir at least once half way through cooking time Video Notes This recipe is from Gooseberry Patch’s Grilling and Campfires Cooking

You will love this Creamy Crock Pot Corn with someSlow Cooker Steak with Gravy andCreamy Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes. Yum!