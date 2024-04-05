Creamy Crock Pot Corn - Recipes That Crock! (2024)

You are here:Home » Recipes » Creamy Crock Pot Corn
Creamy Crock Pot Corn is THE BEST corn side dish and so simple to make! The slow cooker does all the work. Perfect for the holidays, potlucks, picnics or a treat for a weeknight meal.
How to Make Creamy Corn in a Slow Cooker
UPDATED with a video from Mikey.
Not a fan of cream corn? Don’t let the name fool you…this Creamy Crock Pot Corn from Gooseberry Patch’s Grilling and Campfires Cooking is not your average cream corn!
I honestly have no idea how cream corn is made, but it is just not my favorite corn. When I saw this recipe, I knew it would be creamy…it has cream cheese in it…but couldn’t resist trying it…it has CREAM CHEESE in it! 😉
Michael has a real bad habit of not telling me that he doesn’t like something until I have already made it. I made up a dish one night and asked him before hand if that sounded good. Well, he didn’t tell me that he didn’t like that particular meal, so I was a bit surprised when he didn’t like it. Then he tells me that he just doesn’t like that dish period. I just shook my head and went on.
When he tried this corn and said, “Wow! This is really good! And I don’t even like cream corn!” I just shook my head again. Gotta love ’em!
The recipe said it would serve 8-10, so I cut it in half for us. However, Mommy, Daddy and Ryder LOVED this recipe. I definitely didn’t need to cut it in half! My little guy wanted more and more and more! When your toddler wants to eat his veggies, you remember that recipe!
So I’ll share with you the full amounts…you will definitely want them! 🙂
Creamy Crock Pot Corn Notes
Creamy Crock Pot Corn Recipe
Creamy Crock Pot Corn
Creamy Crock Pot Corn is THE BEST corn side dish and so simple to make! The slow cooker does all the work. Perfect for the holidays, potlucks, picnics or a treat for a weeknight meal.
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 5 minutes minutes
Servings: 10 servings
Calories: 194kcal
Author: Aunt Lou
Ingredients
- 24 frozen corn (2-12 oz pkgs)
- 8 oz pkg of cream cheese
- 1/4 cup butter cubed
- 2 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Place corn in crock pot
Cut butter and cream cheese into cubes and place in crock pot
Add sugar, salt and pepper
Stir well
Cover and cook on low for 4 hours or high for 2 hours
Stir at least once half way through cooking time
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Calories: 194kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 349mg | Potassium: 231mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 446IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @RecipesthatCrock or tag #RecipesthatCrock!
We recommend serving this dish with the following recipes:
You will love this Creamy Crock Pot Corn with someSlow Cooker Steak with Gravy andCreamy Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes. Yum!
Comments
Kristi says
Do you need to thaw the corn or just add it to the crockpot frozen?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
You do not have to thaw the corn before putting it in the crock pot. Enjoy!
Laurie Johnston says
This looks delicious and I would like to try it for Christmas. Would it make a big difference if I didn’t add the sugar?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I haven’t tried this recipe without the sugar. It would change the sweet/savory flavor of the recipe, but I think it could work. If you give it a try, let me know how it goes!
Ecfinn says
Thank you for this great, easy recipe. It is officially my family’s favorite holiday side dish. I make it vegan with vegan cream cheese and vegan butter and it turned out great. Omnivores, as well as vegans, wolfed it.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
So glad you found a way to make this recipe suite you and your needs! We really love this recipe too!
Kristen Beaman says
Is there a way to adapt this recipe and cook without a crockpot?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I have added it to the list to try on the stove top!
Dottie says
Can I use can corn last minute pot luck can corn is all I have
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I haven’t tried this with canned corn. I think it could work. You will want to drain the corn first. If you give it a try, let us know how it goes!
Darla says
This is a great recipe. I add cooked, chopped bacon to mine!
Reply
Aunt Lou says
So glad you enjoyed this Darla! I love your idea. Sounds yummy!
Terry Eggen says
love the corn recipe. this will be one of my Thanksgiving sides!
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Yay! I’m so glad to hear it Terry! We love this dish at Thanksgiving too!
Brittany says
I’m trying this for this Father’s Day weekend! What size crockpot should I use? Thanks!
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Brittany!
A 4-quart should work just fine! Enjoy!
~Aunt Lou
Joan Murphy says
This is a corn dish to die for! I’ve tried another variation that had 1/2 cup of milk in it too, but it was too soupy. So easy and tasty. If you wanted to freelance, some small, cut up pieces of green or red pepper and/or even onion would be good in it too.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
I’m so glad you enjoyed it as much as we do Joan! If you give those additions a try, let me know what you think!
Thank you for taking your time to come and leave us such a kind comment!
Aunt Lou
Sue says
I added Red Bell Peppers and Green Peppers to the recipe and used it as “Christmas Corn”. It was a huge favorite for all ages because it wasn’t too spicy..!!
Reply
Tammy W says
Have you tried making ahead of time and reheating?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Tammy!
I have had leftovers (usually very little left though! lol) that I have reheated, and they have tasted great as well! I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Aunt Lou
Jamie says
Could you double the recipe? What do you think about cooktime? Can’t wait to try it just want to make sure we have enough
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Jamie!
I don’t blame you for wanting to double the recipe! It is SOOOO good! I haven’t tried doubling it. If I did, I would use a 6-quart crock pot instead of a 4-quart and would do approximately the same cook time. As always, keep a close eye on it the first time you try it out. Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Michelle says
Would it be ok to freeze the remainder of the corn after cooking?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Michelle!
I haven’t tried freezing this recipe. I’m afraid freezing and reheating it will affect the texture of the corn. If you give it a tried, let me know how it goes.
~Aunt Lou
Wanda Garrett says
Just as my twin sister is expected to bring a chicken/broccoli casserole to any family gathering, I am expected to bring Crock Pot Corn. I like to use one bag of yellow and one bag of shoepeg corn. All my friends & relatives, from aged 8 to 80, love this corn. I do to. I do save it for special occasions. It has become a tradition. Never any leftovers! I like to use one bag of yellow and one bag of shoepeg corn.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
That sounds yummy Wanda!
Doyle says
I have made this before and it is very good. I do wish all recipes state the size of the Crock used to make them.
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Doyle!
I’m so glad you liked this recipe!
Our more recent recipes have the crock pot size we use, but we are still working on updating all of the recipes that do not have them. If you ever have a question on crock pot size, just ask! We will be happy to help!
Aunt Lou
Brooke says
We thought it was pretty good, but there were several hard pieces of corn even after being cooked on low. Any solutions??
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Brooke!
I am not sure why there would be hard pieces. Did you use a brand of corn you have used before with no problems? We had great success with Kroger brand frozen corn. You might give it a try with Kroger corn if you have a Kroger, Jay-C or Ruler in your area.
Aunt Lou
Christie says
Looking forward to making this for a BBQ tomorrow! I want to use fresh corn on the cob and I was thinking I could shave it and put it in raw to cook. Do you think same amount of ounces?
Reply
Aunt Lou says
Hi Christie!
Yes, same amount of corn. You might want to add a little bit of liquid since the freezer corn would have a bit of liquid in it. Let me know how it goes! Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Cris says
This is a regular at our holidays!
Aunt Lou says
Hi Kevlar!
It is two of the 12oz pkgs of frozen corn. Enjoy!
Aunt Lou
Reply
kevlar says
is it 2 pkgs of corn – 12 oz total.
or 2 x 12 oz pkgs – 24 oz total?
Thanks..
Reply
lynn says
Use garlic salt in place of regular-
scrumptious !!
Reply
