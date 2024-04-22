Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (2024)

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe

Delicious and easy 30 minute meal! Perfect for weeknight lunch or dinner and the sauerkraut adds a surprising touch of flavor in this German inspired soup.


Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup



Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (1)



Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (2)

Fall is my absolute favorite time of year! I love the cool days, leaves falling off trees and cozy nights snuggled under the covers.

October just flew by this year, but there's still time to celebrate with an Oktoberfest themed meal! I'd love to visit Munich, Germany someday to attend Oktoberfest.

How fun would that be?

I come from a pretty large German family. My grandparents and great grandparents spoke German more than English in their homes.

I grew up eating tons of German inspired foods and I still love them to this day.

Any time there was a potluck or family gathering, you'd always find either kielbasa and sauerkraut or pork chops and sauerkraut in a slow cooker somewhere. Those two meals were also served for dinner on a semi regular basis.

Total German Minnesotan comfort food at it's finest!

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (3)

Since sausage and sauerkraut go so well together, I decided to try them in a soup.

This Creamy Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup is absolutely fantastic and perfect for any fall or Oktoberfest meal!

It's creamy and cheesy and I used Hillshire Farm® Polska Kielbasa along with the potatoes and sauerkraut in this soup.

Since it's ready in less than 30 minutes, it's great for any weeknight meal or lunch.

I love that this soup budget friendly, making it perfect for families and the flavor of the kielbasa is wonderful.

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (4)


This recipe is just too easy to make

  • In a saucepan, melt the butter
  • Add onions and saute until tender
  • Add flour, stirring until combined
  • Cook then add the chicken broth and milk, then cook stirring until broth begins to thicken
  • Reduce heat then add kielbasa, diced potatoes, sauerkraut and parsley
  • Simmer, then add shredded cheddar.
  • Stir to combine and remove from heat
  • Serve sprinkled with black pepper

Full recipe below


Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (5)

You can add or substitute with the following ingredients:

  • minced garlic
  • dried thyme
  • crushed red pepper flakes
  • chopped pickles
  • swiss cheese
  • spicy sausage
  • diced ham
  • diced carrots
  • paprika
  • crumbled bacon

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (6)

Looking for more easy soup recipes?


I hope you enjoy this recipe for Oktoberfest or for a weeknight meal! The ingredients are so unique, but the flavors are out of this world!


Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (8)

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (9)

Yield 6 servings

Author Hot Eats and Cool Reads

Cook time

20 Min

Total time

25 Min

Creamy Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 - 14 ounce Polska Kielbasa, halved and sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked diced potatoes
  • 1 cup sauerkraut
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
  2. Add onions and saute for about five minutes, until tender.
  3. Add flour, stirring until completely combined. Cook for one minute, then add the chicken broth and milk.
  4. Turn heat to medium high, then cook stirring often until broth begins to thicken.
  5. Reduce heat to medium then add kielbasa, diced potatoes, sauerkraut and parsley. Simmer for five minutes, then add shredded cheddar.
  6. Stir to combine and remove from heat. Serve sprinkled with black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Calories

389.38

Fat

26.79

Sat. Fat

13.24

Carbs

23.48

Fiber

2.30

Net carbs

21.18

Sugar

8.16

Protein

14.68

Sodium

1051.89

Cholesterol

74.22

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (10)

What readers are saying about this recipe:

  • Mindy- Fantastic! We've made it several times and the recipe is always asked for
  • Marlene- We loved this soup on a cold fall or winter night yummy and so easy
  • Shirley- Made this last night.. it was great.. friends want the recipe.. make me feel good..
  • Debbie- Yum! Family was not very excited about this until they tasted it..then they couldn't stop raving about it! Definite keeper.

Thanks so much for stopping by!

