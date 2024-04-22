Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (2024)

Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe
Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup
Fall is my absolute favorite time of year! I love the cool days, leaves falling off trees and cozy nights snuggled under the covers.
October just flew by this year, but there's still time to celebrate with an Oktoberfest themed meal! I'd love to visit Munich, Germany someday to attend Oktoberfest.
How fun would that be?
I come from a pretty large German family. My grandparents and great grandparents spoke German more than English in their homes.
I grew up eating tons of German inspired foods and I still love them to this day.
Any time there was a potluck or family gathering, you'd always find either kielbasa and sauerkraut or pork chops and sauerkraut in a slow cooker somewhere. Those two meals were also served for dinner on a semi regular basis.
Total German Minnesotan comfort food at it's finest!
Since sausage and sauerkraut go so well together, I decided to try them in a soup.
This Creamy Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup is absolutely fantastic and perfect for any fall or Oktoberfest meal!
It's creamy and cheesy and I used Hillshire Farm® Polska Kielbasa along with the potatoes and sauerkraut in this soup.
Since it's ready in less than 30 minutes, it's great for any weeknight meal or lunch.
I love that this soup budget friendly, making it perfect for families and the flavor of the kielbasa is wonderful.
This recipe is just too easy to make
- In a saucepan, melt the butter
- Add onions and saute until tender
- Add flour, stirring until combined
- Cook then add the chicken broth and milk, then cook stirring until broth begins to thicken
- Reduce heat then add kielbasa, diced potatoes, sauerkraut and parsley
- Simmer, then add shredded cheddar.
- Stir to combine and remove from heat
- Serve sprinkled with black pepper
Full recipe below
You can add or substitute with the following ingredients:
- minced garlic
- dried thyme
- crushed red pepper flakes
- chopped pickles
- swiss cheese
- spicy sausage
- diced ham
- diced carrots
- paprika
- crumbled bacon
Things you may need for this recipe:
I hope you enjoy this recipe for Oktoberfest or for a weeknight meal! The ingredients are so unique, but the flavors are out of this world!
Yield 6 servings
Author Hot Eats and Cool Reads
Prep time
5 Min
Cook time
20 Min
Total time
25 Min
Creamy Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 1 - 14 ounce Polska Kielbasa, halved and sliced
- 1 1/2 cups cooked diced potatoes
- 1 cup sauerkraut
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- black pepper
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add onions and saute for about five minutes, until tender.
- Add flour, stirring until completely combined. Cook for one minute, then add the chicken broth and milk.
- Turn heat to medium high, then cook stirring often until broth begins to thicken.
- Reduce heat to medium then add kielbasa, diced potatoes, sauerkraut and parsley. Simmer for five minutes, then add shredded cheddar.
- Stir to combine and remove from heat. Serve sprinkled with black pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Calories
389.38
Fat
26.79
Sat. Fat
13.24
Carbs
23.48
Fiber
2.30
Net carbs
21.18
Sugar
8.16
Protein
14.68
Sodium
1051.89
Cholesterol
74.22
What readers are saying about this recipe:
- Mindy- Fantastic! We've made it several times and the recipe is always asked for
- Marlene- We loved this soup on a cold fall or winter night yummy and so easy
- Shirley- Made this last night.. it was great.. friends want the recipe.. make me feel good..
- Debbie- Yum! Family was not very excited about this until they tasted it..then they couldn't stop raving about it! Definite keeper.
Thanks so much for stopping by!