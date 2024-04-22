Creamy German Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup Recipe (2024)

Looking for more recipes, books, food and travel fun? Follow me!

Delicious and easy 30 minute meal! Perfect for weeknight lunch or dinner and the sauerkraut adds a surprising touch of flavor in this German inspired soup.

Fall is my absolute favorite time of year! I love the cool days, leaves falling off trees and cozy nights snuggled under the covers.

October just flew by this year, but there's still time to celebrate with an Oktoberfest themed meal! I'd love to visit Munich, Germany someday to attend Oktoberfest.

How fun would that be?

I come from a pretty large German family. My grandparents and great grandparents spoke German more than English in their homes.

I grew up eating tons of German inspired foods and I still love them to this day.

Any time there was a potluck or family gathering, you'd always find either kielbasa and sauerkraut or pork chops and sauerkraut in a slow cooker somewhere. Those two meals were also served for dinner on a semi regular basis.

Total German Minnesotan comfort food at it's finest!

Since sausage and sauerkraut go so well together, I decided to try them in a soup.

This Creamy Sausage, Potato and Sauerkraut Soup is absolutely fantastic and perfect for any fall or Oktoberfest meal!

It's creamy and cheesy and I used Hillshire Farm® Polska Kielbasa along with the potatoes and sauerkraut in this soup.

Since it's ready in less than 30 minutes, it's great for any weeknight meal or lunch.

I love that this soup budget friendly, making it perfect for families and the flavor of the kielbasa is wonderful.