Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe

Creamy Kimchi Pasta

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (1)

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe!

This Creamy Kimchi Pasta has been my new favorite pasta recipe that I’ve been cooking at least once a week nowadays! It’s super quick to make, ingredients are simple, and OMG, it is thick, creamy & delicious!!

Creamy pasta has been my homework to figure out after I became plant-based. Every time I try the creamy sauce, it’s either- too thin, has a weird sweet flavor (even though I use non-sweetened & non-flavored soy milk!! No more silk for savory cooking!), and all the troubles I had to go through… I know you went through a hard time too.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (2)

I will share my secret to achieving this thick and creamy texture and flavor with you today, and I can’t wait for you to try it at home!

Are you ready? Let’s get started!

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (3)

Bring a big pot of water to boil; add a generous amount of salt and cook pasta by following directions of the package you’re using. You will need 8oz of dried pasta. I’m using spaghetti because it’s my favorite pasta. You can use any pasta that you like- long and short don’t matter. You can even use instant ramen noodles, udon noodles, or rice noodles for a gluten-free option.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (4)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (5)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (6)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (7)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (8)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (9)

Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add cooking oil and swirl to coat. Slice 1/2 of onion and add into the skillet. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté onion until translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (10)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (11)

Add 3/4 cup well-fermented kimchi, 1 tbsp soy sauce, and 2 tbsp vegetarian oyster sauce. Sauté kimchi with sauce until kimchi is softened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add some gochugaru to your taste.

If you want to make kimchi at home, check out my kimchi recipes!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/vegan-kimchi/

https://seonkyounglongest.com/mak-kimchi/

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (14)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (15)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (16)

Meanwhile, combine 1/4 block of firm tofu and 1 cup of Not Milk (or oat milk) in a blender and blend until very smooth. If you want more saucy pasta, add an extra 1/3 of Not Milk or oat milk.

So far, by my experience, for a savory recipe, oat milk or Not Milk works the best. If you can find Asian brand unsweetened soy milk, it will work as well but not western brand- it still has natural flavors, and it doesn’t work great in savory recipes.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (17)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (18)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (19)

Pour creamy sauce into the skillet. Deglaze all the caramelized bits on the bottom of the skillet. Add 2 tbsp kimchi juice and 1/2 tsp smoked paprika. Mix everything well.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (20)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (21)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (22)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (23)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (24)

Add cooked pasta into the sauce, sprinkle 2 tbsp nutritional yeast on top of noodles. Mix only noodles and nutritional yeast first, so nutritional yeast will stick to noodles, then mix with sauce.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (25)

Sprinkle some vegan parmesan and black pepper to your taste. My favorite brand for vegan parmesan is Violife. Honestly, it doesn’t have the real authentic parmesan flavor, but it smells great, and the look is identical, so I’m very happy with it!

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (26)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (27)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (28)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (29)

To your taste, garnish with chopped green onion, gochugaru, extra cheese, or/and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (30)Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (31)

Enjoy!

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (32)

Creamy Kimchi Pasta

  • Author: Seonkyoung Longest
  • Total Time: 12 minutes
  • Yield: 3 1x
Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Bring a big pot of water to boil; add a generous amount of salt and cook pasta by following directions of package you’re using.
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add cooking oil and swirl to coat. Add sliced onion and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté onion until translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Add kimchi, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Sauté kimchi with sauce until kimchi is softened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add some gochugaru to your taste.
  4. Meanwhile, combine firm tofu and Not Milk in a blender and blend until very smooth. Pour it into skillet. Deglaze all the caramelized bits on bottom of skillet. Add kimchi juice and smoked paprika.
  5. Add cooked pasta into sauce, sprinkle nutritional yeast on top of noodles. Mix only noodles and nutritional yeast first, so nutritional yeast will stick to noodles, then mix with sauce. Sprinkle some parmesan cheese and black pepper to your taste. Garnish with chopped green onion, gochugaru, extra cheese, or/and black pepper. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
  • Cook Time: 12 minutes

