Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Creamy Kimchi Pasta Recipe!

This Creamy Kimchi Pasta has been my new favorite pasta recipe that I’ve been cooking at least once a week nowadays! It’s super quick to make, ingredients are simple, and OMG, it is thick, creamy & delicious!!

Creamy pasta has been my homework to figure out after I became plant-based. Every time I try the creamy sauce, it’s either- too thin, has a weird sweet flavor (even though I use non-sweetened & non-flavored soy milk!! No more silk for savory cooking!), and all the troubles I had to go through… I know you went through a hard time too.

I will share my secret to achieving this thick and creamy texture and flavor with you today, and I can’t wait for you to try it at home!

Are you ready? Let’s get started!

Bring a big pot of water to boil; add a generous amount of salt and cook pasta by following directions of the package you’re using. You will need 8oz of dried pasta. I’m using spaghetti because it’s my favorite pasta. You can use any pasta that you like- long and short don’t matter. You can even use instant ramen noodles, udon noodles, or rice noodles for a gluten-free option.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add cooking oil and swirl to coat. Slice 1/2 of onion and add into the skillet. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté onion until translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add 3/4 cup well-fermented kimchi, 1 tbsp soy sauce, and 2 tbsp vegetarian oyster sauce. Sauté kimchi with sauce until kimchi is softened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add some gochugaru to your taste.

If you want to make kimchi at home, check out my kimchi recipes!

https://seonkyounglongest.com/vegan-kimchi/

https://seonkyounglongest.com/mak-kimchi/

Meanwhile, combine 1/4 block of firm tofu and 1 cup of Not Milk (or oat milk) in a blender and blend until very smooth. If you want more saucy pasta, add an extra 1/3 of Not Milk or oat milk.

So far, by my experience, for a savory recipe, oat milk or Not Milk works the best. If you can find Asian brand unsweetened soy milk, it will work as well but not western brand- it still has natural flavors, and it doesn’t work great in savory recipes.

Pour creamy sauce into the skillet. Deglaze all the caramelized bits on the bottom of the skillet. Add 2 tbsp kimchi juice and 1/2 tsp smoked paprika. Mix everything well.

Add cooked pasta into the sauce, sprinkle 2 tbsp nutritional yeast on top of noodles. Mix only noodles and nutritional yeast first, so nutritional yeast will stick to noodles, then mix with sauce.

Sprinkle some vegan parmesan and black pepper to your taste. My favorite brand for vegan parmesan is Violife. Honestly, it doesn’t have the real authentic parmesan flavor, but it smells great, and the look is identical, so I’m very happy with it!

To your taste, garnish with chopped green onion, gochugaru, extra cheese, or/and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

Print

Creamy Kimchi Pasta ★5 Stars☆★4 Stars☆★3 Stars☆★2 Stars☆★1 Star☆No reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 12 minutes

Yield: 3 1 x Print Recipe Ingredients Scale 8 oz spaghetti or your favorite pasta

spaghetti or your favorite pasta 3 tbsp cooking oil

cooking oil 1/2 onion sliced

onion sliced 3/4 cup well-fermented kimchi

1 tbsp soy sauce

soy sauce 2 tbsp vegetarian oyster sauce

vegetarian oyster sauce 1/2 tsp gochugaru, optional

gochugaru, optional 1/4 block of firm tofu

block of firm tofu 1 cup Not Milk or oat milk

Not Milk or oat milk 2 tbsp kimchi juice

kimchi juice 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

smoked paprika 2 tbsp nutritional yeast

nutritional yeast Violife vegan Parmesan cheese, optional

Violife vegan Parmesan cheese, optional Chopped green onion for garnish

Chopped green onion for garnish Salt & pepper to taste Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Bring a big pot of water to boil; add a generous amount of salt and cook pasta by following directions of package you’re using. Heat a large skillet over medium heat; add cooking oil and swirl to coat. Add sliced onion and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté onion until translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add kimchi, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Sauté kimchi with sauce until kimchi is softened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add some gochugaru to your taste. Meanwhile, combine firm tofu and Not Milk in a blender and blend until very smooth. Pour it into skillet. Deglaze all the caramelized bits on bottom of skillet. Add kimchi juice and smoked paprika. Add cooked pasta into sauce, sprinkle nutritional yeast on top of noodles. Mix only noodles and nutritional yeast first, so nutritional yeast will stick to noodles, then mix with sauce. Sprinkle some parmesan cheese and black pepper to your taste. Garnish with chopped green onion, gochugaru, extra cheese, or/and black pepper. Serve immediately. Enjoy! Cook Time: 12 minutes

Related