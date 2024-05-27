Creamy Peppercorn Sauce Recipe For Steak and Beef (2024)

Published: Jan 5, 2021 · Modified: May 24, 2021 by Jenna Passaro · This post may contain affiliate links.

This creamy peppercorn sauce recipe for steak comes together in just 15 minutes! It’s the perfect sauce for beef dishes. And you don’t have to be a pro sauce maker to make it.

Chef hubs and I have been putting this creamy peppercorn sauce on everything from sous vide beef short ribs to porterhouse steak dishes. When we schedule a WFH lunch date, we make it a little more special by adding a quick sauce to the dish. We’re fancy like that!

Ingredients to make creamy peppercorn sauce

Make this steak sauce with just a handful of ingredients. Beef stock is the base. You can buy beef stock, use beef bouillon, or if sous vide cooking, you can use leftover beef juice from the bag. I’ve even substituted chicken stock, and beef broth, and the recipe turned out perfect.

In addition to beef stock, you’ll need butter, black peppercorns, dijon mustard, heavy cream, and a little salt.

Let’s whip up this tasty steak sauce

Heat a small saucepan on the stove to medium heat. Add butter.

When it melts, whisk in beef stock…

add the dijon mustard and heavy cream…

and then it’s time for the flavor-punch… add crushed peppercorns and salt.

Stir regularly as sauce thickens for 5-10 minutes.

It will get bubbly as it simmers. This is perfect. Keep moving it around with a spoon in the sauce pan so it doesn’t burn.

Once the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, remove the pan from heat to stop the cooking.

Immediately pour sauce on food or transfer to a sauce cup.

Creative ways to play with the flavor

Add a splash of red wine or brandy.

My recipe doesn’t have alcohol, but you’re welcome to add some in. I love to do this after searing something like sous vide t bone steaks in a cast-iron skillet. What you do is deglaze the pan on medium-high heat with a splash of red wine or brandy after you cook steak in it. Even though the removed steak is out of the pan, there are usually little bits leftover to scrape up with a spatula and mix in the sauce. Then reduce the heat to medium and follow the recipe as instructed.

Substitute green peppercorns.

The flavor of green peppercorns is a bit more mild flavored than black peppercorns. When making this sauce for chicken dishes, green peppercorns are a great choice.

Add caramelized shallots or onions.

Because, not a recipe goes by where I don’t suggest something like these red wine caramelized red onions. They’re good on everything!

Are you a foodie, too?

