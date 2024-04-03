Creamy Swiss Chard Pasta With Leeks, Tarragon and Lemon Zest Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Kristen
Just so happened to have chard and leeks on hand so I gave this a shot tonight. What a perfect midwinter pasta. Winter ingredients but the tarragon and lemon taste like spring. All I heard the whole meal was “Mmmmm”. Full disclosure, no fresh tarragon available so I added dried at the same time as adding the thyme to the chard. I added anchovy paste to the butter like the notes suggested while toasting the breadcrumbs. What a great surprise weeknight pasta. Definitely a keeper.
tinykitchen
This looks good but my favorite chard and pasta dish is my Mom's. Saute chard (start the finely chopped stems before the sliced leaves) in olive oil. Add some crushed garlic and a bit of red pepper flakes towards the end. Toss with pasta and more garlic oil (sliced garlic warming at a low temp in olive oil until starting to brown, then removed). Top with parmesan. Some fine lemon zest would also be a nice addition.
Casey
Adapted this recipe to make it non-dairy by subbing the heavy cream for coconut cream (we didn't taste the coconut-ness in the final dish), butter. for coconut oil, and omitting the parmasan. Very tasty! Fresh tarragon and lemon was a huge plus; don't skip it.
Graceann
Lovely, delicious flavors, but I should have trusted my gut when I saw 2 cups of stock and 1 cup of cream. This was more like a soup, even though I boiled the bajammers out of the liquid. Had to put in twice the amount of parmesan to thicken it. As the pasta sat, it thickened on its own, but that was two hours later. I'll make this again, but next time will use 2 cups cream, 1 cup stock. Or better yet, go vegan and use all cashew cream with a little bit of stock. Olive oil instead of butter.
Leslie
Delightful. Followed precisely, making sure to very carefully undercook my pasta even by a minute or so pre-"al dente" (so 2 full minutes under package instructions) since it was going to spend some time in very hot sauce. It's very important to let this stand for at least 5 minutes before giving it another stir and then plating it, otherwise the sauce will be very loose. It tightened up, just needed to cool a bit. The breadcrumbs with the yeast are essential, don't skimp on them.
Brooke Adler
Instead of nutritional yeast, add finely chopped anchovy or anchovy paste to butter while melting for panic.
Erin
This was really delicious. Stuck to the recipe except half and half in place of cream, added a bit more garlic, and used whole wheat spaghetti to make it a bit healthier (TJs has the absolute best ww spaghetti). So incredibly satisfying and flavorful. Next time I would double the chard, but that is the ONLY change I would make.
Anna W.
Truly delicious, balanced, and fulfilling in every way. I will be making this pasta for a long time.
Adrienne
This was delicious the day after. The flavors were more pronounced, although I still think there was too much pasta for the amount of sauce recommended. I suggest reducing the amount of pasta by 25 - 40%.
Sakemelly
Could you do this with nonfat yogurt and olive oil?
Lisa
Wow! Rich, decadent and delicious! This dish was amazing and easy to make without dairy/vegan. I made a cashew cream for the heavy cream, used Miyoko's Creamery vegan butter and Follow Your Heart parmesan shreds. I had leeks and Swiss chard from my farm box and Texas tarragon from my garden. Soooo good. My family licked the bowl clean ;)
Emily
Extremely tasty! Now one of my favourite pasta dishes. I’d probably add more chard next time to freshen it up more. So good!
Bellaverdi
So, I amend my note of half hour ago... hubby loved this, and is on his second helping. The sauce thickened up while sitting a bit. Still not very pretty, but sometimes the yummiest food isn’t.
Rufus
I do wish recipe writers would give grated parm amounts in ounces (or grams). Volume of grated Parmesan is so variable.
Ute
Excellent! 1 1/2 Cups broth is enough and half cup of cream too.
Jeanne
I had spinach to use up, so I subbed it for the chard. I love tarragon, so I chopped up the whole package and stirred it in at the end. The lemon is divine as are the crunchy bread crumbs.
Vicki from Berkeley
Oops! I used rainbow chard and the red stems turned the sauce Pink!! ( my husband ate it anyway ;)
donna lee
Cooked this as directed except for the cream. It was labor intensive but EXCELLENT. Will definitely make again!
Shawn Meg
Leeks and chard are in season on the Central Coast of California so I had these on hand from my CSA box. This was tasty, relatively easy, and fast—so good for a weeknight. I added pine nuts to the panko sauté since they are good with chard, which I recommend doing. I used half and half because I had no heavy cream, but of course this led to a thinner, less rich sauce.
Daphne
I ended up making a variation of this and it’s terrific. Added two chopped portobello mushrooms. Omitted nutritional yeast. Cooked in olive oil and butter. Used orecchiete pasta cooked so dente. Inverted the sauced pasta into an oven proof dish, topped with grated Swiss/Gruyere/Parmesan and the toasted Panki. Broiled for 3 minutes just to toast and melt. It’s wonderful!
C
A lot of work; needs to simmer for along time when you add the pasta. Salt extremely heavily and 2-3 lemons
Karin
1/3/24 - Vegan 8 oz fettucini, cashew cream, Violife grated parmSince it's winter and we have no fresh thyme or tarragon, I used about a tsp of dried thyme.Added dried tarragon and lemon zest to the crumb mixture.Everything else per the recipe.Next time I would squeeze the lemon juice into the sauce also, not just use the zest.Delicious dish!
CWK99
This is a lot of steps and uses a lot of tools. Also, I used much less stock and cream and like other said, it didn't reduce or thicken even after 30 minutes. The dish is good though. Nice combo of flavors.
teacherhansen
I pre-toasted the panko topping at home (added pine nuts) and made the rest of this over a camp stove at a state park. Food tastes better in the woods in general, but this was a keeper (and kid-approved). And lots of ways to modify it (you could easily add different veggies, chicken or shrimp, etc.). I used half-and-half instead of heavy cream and it was plenty rich. Paired it with a pinot blanc from Oregon. Yeah--glamping.
Nancy
Had chard and leeks from our farm cooperative so made this. Wonderful! Because I was short on time, I cut up the chard stems and leeks and heated them in the microwave for 3 mins and blanched the chard leaves, cut into strips for about a minute before adding the milk (no cream in house) to make the sauce..
David Holcombe
Add two ears of corn, cut off from the cob. I used bread crumbs instead of panko. Otherwise we loved it!
David Holcombe
Added cut off 2 ears of corn. Used bread crumbs with butter but sautéed the greens with olive oil.
elena
If skipped the whole step without the panko breadcrumbs nutritional yeast and tarragon (none of these are a thing in this part of the world) and it still worked pretty good
mally
you can make this plant-based by substituting cashew cream for the dairy cream. please don't use any product made with coconut oil. it's not necessary and it high in cholesterol.
Debnev
My 5-star rating comes with a proviso: I did not add the 2 cups of stock, or indeed, any stock. It turned out terrific without it. This recipe is more than the sum of its parts, somehow. The breadcrumbs, the lemon zest, the tarragon, the creamy greens. So, so good! If you leave out the stock, you might want a bit more cream, or if you want more liquid, add a little of the pasta water. I didn't think the flavor suffered at all from lacking the stock.
