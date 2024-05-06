Creamy Vegan Lemon Bars Recipe (gluten and dairy-free) | The First Mess (2024)

Creamy vegan lemon bars are naturally gluten-free and loaded with tart and zesty lemon flavour. Rich, delicious, and naturally sweetened.

Sharing this amazing vegan lemon bars recipe from the Love & Lemons Every Day cookbook today! You all know that I generally don’t enjoy baking/making desserts in general, but this recipe is different.

These bars are truly a minimum fuss dessert. They hit at only 9 ingredients! And the entire process goes like this: grind up the crust in the food processor, press the crust in, blend filling until smooth, pour filling, freeze, cut, done! And for how easy they are, the flavour and richness are wild. So, SO good. I have the bars all cut up in a container in the freezer, and I just set one out to thaw a bit while we’re cleaning up after dinner. Perfect sweet relief at the end of a hot day.

This cookbook has been out since the spring and while it may just get me to enjoy making desserts again, it is very much a reference book for total vegetable enjoyment. It has over 300 pages of inspiration for any vegetable you could imagine. In addition to straightforward recipes, there are also a bunch of handy quick-reference charts for grilling vegetables, salad dressings, and quick pasta inspiration, among other things. The perfectly styled photos, ease of preparation, and the key combination of streamlined-but-unique recipes make this book so inspiring! I already love to cook, but this collection makes me want to cook even more.

Some recipes from Love & Lemons Every Day that I’m looking forward to trying soon: Chimichurri Potato Salad, Yellow Squash Turmeric Tofu Scramble, Tahini Collard Green Slaw, Chickpea Harissa Veggie Burgers, and the Flourless Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies. You can click over here to get some more glances and information about this new favourite of mine.

I hope that everyone’s July is going well! That Mercury retrograde is hitting me HARD this week, but we’re powering through. Catch you back here real soon! More citrusy treats here: tahini shakes with cinnamon and lime, winter citrus salad with rosemary rooibos syrup, and vegan chocolate orange cheesecake.