Creamy Vegetable Pasta Bake - Slimming Eats recipes - Slimming Eats (2024)

Yum! What's not to love about this Creamy Vegetable Pasta Bake - delicious vegetables in a creamy tomato sauce topped with melted cheese goodness.

My family love pasta bakes. So it is a dish I create often, varying it up pretty much every time. It's an easy way to hide some vegetable for the kids.

One of our family favourite combinations is This Creamy Vegetable Pasta Bake. It's really delicious and the kids love the mixed colours of the tricoloured bows I use.

Any pasta will work fine in this dish, so use whatever you have on hand. But the tricoloured bows look really pretty in this pasta bake.

Vegetables such as zucchini and mushrooms in a creamy sauce with peas and sweetcorn topped with fresh tomatoes and melted mozzarella and fresh basil. Delicious!!

It is such a versatile recipe, that you can switch up the vegetable each time you make it.

You will also find various Pasta Bake recipes on here to choose from.

Recipe Card Creamy Vegetable Pasta Bake Yield: SERVES 4 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Yum! What's not to love about this Creamy Vegetable Pasta Bake - delicious vegetables in a creamy tomato sauce topped with melted cheese goodness. Ingredients 250g (9oz) of uncooked pasta (can use gluten free pasta) - I used tri-coloured pasta bows.

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small courgette (zucchini), chopped

100g of mushrooms, chopped

2 cloves of garlic crushed

1 cup (240ml) of passata

1 cup (240ml) of chicken or vegetable stock

2 teaspoons of brown sugar

splash of balsamic vinegar

chilli flakes (optional if you like a bit of heat)

⅓ cup (80ml) of sweetcorn

⅓ cup (80ml) of peas

couple of fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon of mixed Italian herbs

8 Laughing Cow Light Cheese Triangles

1 medium sized ripe tomato, sliced

100g (3.5oz) of mozzarella cheese

Olive oil spray

Salt and Pepper to season Instructions Preheat oven to 200c or 400f (gas mark 6) Spray a frying pan with olive oil spray, add the onion, garlic, mushrooms and courgette and cook until softened over a medium heat. Add the passata, chicken stock, basil, balsamic vinegar, sugar and sprinkling of chilli flakes. Bring to the boil and then simmer for approx 10 mins. Add a little more water if needed, if the sauce reduces too much. Add the laughing cow to a bowl and add to in a few spoonfuls of the sauce. Whisk until smooth. Pour this back into the sauce and stir until it is all mixed in. Season with some salt and pepper as needed. In the meantime, add your pasta to a saucepan of hot water and cook till Al Dente (avoid overcooking, you want the pasta to still have a bite to it). Add the pasta to the sauce, along with the peas and sweetcorn and mix all ingredients together Transfer pasta mix to a ovenproof dish. Top with the slices of tomatoes and the mozzarella cheese. Bake in the oven till cheese has melted and is golden. Approx 20-30 mins Serve with a side salad. Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.

Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following.

Salter Digital Kitchen Weighing Scales Nutrition Information Serving Size 1 SERVING

Amount Per ServingCalories 424Total Fat 8.3gSaturated Fat 4.2gCholesterol 31.4mgSodium 799.5mgCarbohydrates 65gFiber 3.3gSugar 8.1gProtein 22.1g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

