Crisp Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter Recipe (2024)

Ratings
5
out of 5
17,921
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
R. Lax
Dear NY Times stylist, thanks for using my father's, Michael Lax's, teak handled, cast iron, skillet, the large one, by Copco. Great skillets, but note, if you find one, due to the selection of the teak handle, you cannot put them into the oven. My father was an industrial designer and designed/started Copco. The NYTimes ran his obituary in 1999. He was a diehard New Yorker, born and raised in the west village on Morton Street and he went to Alfred University in the Industrial Ceramics dept.
Roland
Rather than honey, I substituted a splash of aged balsamic for sweetness as well as a touch of acidity.
summysumsum
This works great with the Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi too.
Heather
This was so good! We roasted the brussel sprouts to make them really crispy and then added them to the skillet along with a shallot and chopped garlic after crisping the gnocchi. Also topped it with a dollop of lemon zested garlic ricotta to finish. It was over the top delicious!
Trepidatious Cook
I guess I'm the only whose brussel sprouts didn't cook in five minutes. I tried to follow this using the timing but ended up with hard brussel sprouts so I had to add liquid and let it simmer
Jens
Fabulous! Life required that I roast the sprouts. I prepared as directed with lemon zest and red pepper flakes. My helper popped them in oven at 425. They cooked for 25 minutes to perfection. By time I got home, I had enough time to prepare gnocchi as directed before roasting was complete.. I had to make 2 batches for crowd I was feeding - first one used 6 T butter, second batch 4T. Four was plenty. Used balsamic instead of honey. Will make again and again !
Thomas Burke
I have done this with pancetta rather than butter. It's fantastic, and it also would be almost as good with butter..
Helen
Made this into a true 20 min meal by baking the Brussels sprouts in the oven (15 min at 450 degrees) while simultaneously cooking the gnocchi on the stove top. Mixed them together on stovetop at the very end as recipe says. Also, 6 tablespoons of butter seems crazy - I added 2 and my gnocchi were deliciously buttery and crispy! Quick and easy, would definitely make again.
Julius Huckabee
My kids only dabbled in the brussels sprouts (understandable, and: more veggies for me!), but mainly stuck to the gnocchi. My wife - hates "cabbage-y" things - was astonished by how good it was. In my family, this counts as a success.However:- This took much more than 20 minutes, more like 40.- I rounded up on the portions (I live in Europe and buy in grams). Nonetheless, there weren't any leftovers. Feeds four? Feeds two adults and two toddlers. Well.
mark
If the gnocchi immediately sticking to the pan like glue freaks you out like it did me the first time, don’t worry. It will release once the butter melts (and with a nice golden brown crust). Do make sure they are completely broken up before they go into the pan though.
Leslie
Followed exactly, except my sprouts were big so I quartered them. It took more than 2 min for the butter to brown but once it did, magic. Don’t skimp on the lemon zest and don’t be afraid of some bigger chunks of it after chopping — fried in the butter and honey they are a delightful contrast to the rest of the dish. Don’t overdo the Parmesan at the end, a light sprinkle does the job.
DanG
Why decide between Pancetta and Butter when you can have both?!? One of the best things I’ve cooked at home in recent memory.
KaraM
Cooked this last night and it was delicious. Next time I would double the Brussels sprouts and roast them instead of frying (my pan isn't big enough to properly fry that many sprouts!), try reducing the amount of butter by half (there was so much butter pooled at the bottom of my bowl when we finished it off!), then add the roasted sprouts into the pan to toss with the gnocchi at the very end. We didn't add the Parm because I was lazy and didn't bring it to the table, and didn't miss it one bit!
Roland
I think some aged balsamic might be a good substitute for the honey.
Delicious
We loved this one! I think the secret is a cast-iron skillet. This was the first recipe I’ve ever attempted in my cast-iron, and I am now a believer! I would probably throw in some bacon next time. And a handful of toasted pinenuts.
NBCya
So simple and simply delicious. The kids loved it!
RLBthatsme
Delicious! I quartered the Brussels instead of halving them to ensure they would be crispy and cooked through, and I reduced the butter to 4 Tbsp. So quick to make - definitely will repeat!
Bernadette
In the midst of cooking this, I discovered I was out of honey so I substituted real maple syrup. It worked, but I put in half because I figured it was a bit sweeter.I tripled the amount of red pepper flakes since I'm a capsaicinophile. The result was delicious, but I do not recommend this, because it turned my kitchen into a fog of pepper spray. Spray. Once my husband had stopped coughing and was able to actually taste the dish, he declared it quite good.Also, I used cauliflower gnocch
Sandy
Can you make this in the oven? Want to make it for a larger group
Daniell
Has anyone tried with frozen gnocchi?
Jody
Delicious! Made as is. Next time I may add some garlic. And I like Claire's idea below about adding pork belly. Will make again.
less butter!
Half the butter
Amy
Amazing. Will be a regular in the rotation. Grilled chicken for protein, totally unnecessary. This was amazing on it’s own. Small modifications that worked for me:Roasted sprouts at 425 separately4tbs butter instead of 6 was plentyAdded a diced shallot in before gnocchiDash of balsamic to deglaze the panFinished with a bit of grated lemon zestHad fresh Rosemary to get rid of and threw some in - a fantastic herby additionFuture idea- may be fun with roasted pine nuts or walnuts
Marty
I doubled the recipe and used a wok. Very delicious! I will cook again when we have a big group and not a lot of time.
Emily von Allmen
I substituted the lemon and red pepper flakes for a swirl of Mike’s Hot Honey and used Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi. It was a hit!!
JG
I chopped some sun dried tomatoes and threw them in the gnocchi as it was cooking. Fantastic
carolyn
This is my all time favorite NYT recipe. I make this at least once a month and my only complaint is that it is so good there are never any leftovers even when I double the recipe. My husband is a hardcore meat eater and this is his absolute favorite vegetarian meal. Also tastes great pine nuts for some extra protein and crunch.
cam
Add lemon juice (half lemon, could try more)
Keely
So good! I use the recipe as a way to use up aging vegetables - Brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli, bok choy, cauliflower, etc- sometimes without the gnocchi.
Dan
Remember to follow the descriptions rather than the timing guides. It always takes more than the 2-4 minutes they suggest to crip/brown/etc. my ingredients, and this dish thrives on crispy!
Private notes are only visible to you.