Crisp Smashed Potatoes With Fried Onions and Parsley  Recipe (2024)

Twyla
Instead of frying - Place on baking sheet in one layer -- coat liberally wit olive oil, salt & pepper, top with onions and more pepper.Roast 400 F for 10-15 minutes until nice and crisp.
Andy
Interesting... I just prick and microwave fingerling potatoes before smashing and crisping them up in the skillet with fat, rosemary, and garlic. Seems to me much faster and saves me a pot and steamer.
Adela
I boiled small yellow potatoes, smashed and spread them on a sheet pan, drizzled a generous amount of olive oil and topped with onions and red pepper flakes. When they were done I sprinkled with parsley. Baked at 450 for 20 min per other users suggestions. They were delicious! I’m glad I didn’t go the route of frying in a pan, I think you’d get the same results by baking them.
Beth
How long did you microwave the pricked potatoes?
Richard Scher
I undercook the onion rings, well seasoned, while the potatoes boil. After cooling a bit i smash them (a heavy spatula is my weapon of choice, easy ro control amount of smashing), place on baking pan in one layer, coat liberally with olive oil and salt and pepper, top with onions and more pepper, roast at 400F for 10/15 minutes until nice and crisp, ready fot the table. Rarely are there leftovers.
Amalya
Absolutely delicious potatoes! I didn’t bother panfrying as I was short on time, and was making a triple batch to feed a large group. Boiled the potatoes until soft, lightly smashed them, drizzled with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and let them roast in the oven at 375 for approx 25 minutes. They were a huge hit!!
Carol
Not with this particular recipe but have used it for other potatoes and it’s really great! I was thinking of duck fat too as I read the recipe! You won’t be disappointed!
pc
Don’t over-steam the potatoes or they will fall apart, but don’t under-steam or you’ll never be able to crush them. Also, let the potatoes cool a bit before you smash them so they dry out a bit; this, too, helps them stay intact. Finally, the chicken fat (or oil) must be very hot. If it is not hot enough, it will soak into the potato rather than crisp it.
Stephanie Elder
Bacon fat= the bomb
Ann
Easiest smashing - wash the bottom of an unopened can of soup - or whatever - and smash away - wipe it every so often with a touch of olive oil. no broken bowls or gooey hands!
Anonymous
Helou
CindyLuhu 6 months agoLoved this recipe! I followed the suggestion of rubbing the smashed potatoes with peanut oil & cooking in a 425℉ convection oven for 20 min. I then gently mixed the sauted onions (plus garlic) with the roasted potatoes & parsley. The Aleppo pepper (available from Penzeys) adds a wonderful note of flavor to the dish.
Ruth
Crazy delicious-used leeks instead of onions and boy was it wonderful!
Fran Eckert
Whole Foods sells rendered duck fat now. Anyone tried it with duck fat??
Aaron
Turned out great! Used the oven technique as recommended below. 415, ~20-25 minutes, put the onions in halfway through.
Tarek
Use duck fat - you'll never use anything else if you have it
M
Added a sprinkling of capers and they were fantastic!
recipe
Using chicken fat elevated this recipe to awesome! Agreed that having the fat hot enough is essential for the crispness. Used shallots instead of onions. This recipe is a total keeper!!!
Es
Loved this. Put the boiled, smashed potatoes in an oven-proof pan coated with chicken fat. Covered with raw onions and put into the oven at 400 for about 10 minutes. Turned and cooked for about another 10 minutes. Delicious!
AS
Fantastic dish, huge hit as a side for a big dinner. Boiling the potatoes worked perfectly, as did baking in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. I coated parchment paper with chicken fat before smashing the potatoes, which was great because it prevented the potatoes from sticking. Originally I set the oven at 400 but found it needed to be at 450 to get them brown. I'm sure oil would work too, but the chicken fat gave the dish a really well rounded flavor. Will definitely make again.
arlyn
I ran out of time, and so I skipped the whole onion thing and sprinkled 1/2 cup dried shallots over. It was just delicious!
mosaic
I subbed duck fat for schmaltz. No other changes. In general I’ve gravitated towards more streamlined recipes lately. This was so delicious it was well worth the effort! I will absolutely make this again.
Terri
There were only two of us. Delicious! But we do have leftovers. I’m thinking that I’ll reheat the leftovers and top them with a fried egg.
John
This recipe was excellent! Thanks to commenters, I made the following changes: Microwaved spuds for 5 min., with 1 min. increments to check them (7 min. total); baked in a 425° oven for 10-15 min. 'til crispy; minced one shallot instead of yellow onion. That's it! The world did indeed need this crisp smashed potato recipe! Thanks, Alison & helpful commenters!
Name
Duck fat! Delicious
Robert Eisenberg
Why FLAT leaved parsley?It always struck me as less tasty, but perhaps that is just my ignorance
Jonelle
We love these Smashed Potatoes. I give them 5-7 minutes in the microwave, covered with plastic wrap. I smash them with a fork, like peanut butter cookies, and roast for 20-25 minutes at 375 with lots of olive oil and salt.If your potatoes are a bit large, just cut into halves or quarters.
Marjorie Ransom
ZGBNM
For those wondering, i made this as directed and it was fantastic. I had chicken fat from another dish, and, without question, pan frying (cast iron) produces a way more crispy result than baking in an oven.
Nicholas
I grow Dutch Creams and King Edwards and find the latter work best for this recipe. I also suggest duck fat instead of chicken fat, far deeper flavor.
